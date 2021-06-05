Richard Myers | An Exercise in the Big Lie

I’m writing in response to Rob Kerchner’s June 1 letter, “A Study in Contrast.” It’s a short letter but good grief he is doing “The Big Lie.” He calls the January insurrection effort an “unarmed riot by a handful of people.”

“A handful of people!” Wow. Takes my breath away. But wait, there’s more. He goes on to suggest that Nancy Pelosi, Kamala Harris, et, al, encouraged, yes, encouraged the riots elsewhere around the country. Mr. Kerchner is evidently comfortable with “The Big Lie” but I think most of the people of Santa Clarity are wise enough to spot it for what it is.

Richard Myers

Valencia