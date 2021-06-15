Rob Kerchner | The Virus of Liberalism

At tennis this morning, I noticed two ladies in their 30’s playing singles in the neighboring court. Both were wearing masks. Outdoors. In the sun. And wind. Thirty feet apart. Moreover, both had been vaccinated. And their masks, which have not made any statistical difference anywhere, are plainly porous, and being applied against a germ with a 99.74% recovery rate….and an 80-year average age for the 0.0026% who succumb.

The upshot of this observation: We have a long way to go to undo the damage wrought by the liberal media over the last year… and by liberalism over the last century.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia