Rotary Club collecting donations for military families

The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita is hosting a donation drive this weekend for the children and families of Marines stationed at Camp Pendleton.

There are more than 40,000 Marines stationed at Camp Pendleton, located two hours south of the Santa Clarita Valley, and many of these Marines are either deployed or separated from family during enlistments.

To help these Marines in providing the essentials for their newborns and small children, the Rotary Club is asking for the community’s help in collecting these items.

Items are set to be donated to the Warrior Warehouse on the base and are then distributed to military families at no charge.

Acceptable donations include new or gently used baby items, small children’s clothes, diapers, baby wipes, etc., as well as household items — everything a young couple would need to set up an apartment, such as dishes, pots and pans, silverware, linens, furniture, etc.

Donations for Camp Pendleton Marines are being collected 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Santa Clarita Porsche, located at 23645 Creekside Road in Valencia.