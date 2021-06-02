Schools temporarily lock down after shooting, fire

Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District campuses temporarily locked down in response to a Tuesday morning shooting at Los Angeles County Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce.

“We are very grateful that no harm was brought to any of our students or staff and that we had immediate support and attention from local law enforcement,” AADUSD Superintendent Larry King said in a prepared statement Tuesday afternoon.

Acton Elementary parent Heather Pillette arrived at the school to pick up her two sons just as the lockdown started around 11:30 a.m.

“He was lucky (that) he’s in a bungalow class,” Pillette said about her third grader. “They just have to shut the doors and lock them.”

Pillette, whose younger son is in kindergarten, was in her pickup truck with her kids parked across the street from the school around 3 p.m. She was able to pick up her sons at 12:38 p.m. when AADUSD lifted the precautionary lockdown.

“The kindergarteners had to be locked in the bathroom,” she said, noting she received a call about the lockdown from the district shortly before noon. “It’s so sad. They have had a crappy year.”

At Acton Park, the family watched two L.A. County Fire Department helicopters land for water refills before heading to the suspected shooter’s burning home. The plume of black smoke rising from the home could be seen from Acton Park just a few miles away.

Two hundred students were under lockdown orders at Meadowlark Elementary School, according to a district press release. Only five students were held at High Desert School, which had just completed its dismissal for the day.

“Vasquez High School had approximately 125 students in their lockdown with additional 15 students brought in from the bus coming from High Desert School, along with the driver,” according to the release.

