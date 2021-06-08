SCV Boys & Girls Club hosts virtual auction fundraiser

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley held its 49th annual benefit auction, Bubbles & Bids, virtually Saturday to support programs for local youth.

“It’s a true testament of our community’s commitment to our youth that after more than a year in the pandemic, here we are continuing to fundraise for our young people’s future,” said Matt Nelson, the club’s CEO. “Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is committed to continuing its mission to ensure that all youth, especially those who need us most, reach their full potential as caring, productive and responsible citizens.”

Since 1968, the club has been helping kids in need, and the pandemic didn’t change that, with the club shifting to virtual and full-day programming to fill the gaps, along with providing access to resources, Nelson added.

Matt Nelson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of SCV , participates in the club’s 49th annual benefit auction. Courtesy

“As we look ahead at the rest of 2021 into 2022 and beyond, we know that our children and teens are going to need us more than ever,” Nelson said. “The learning gap for our most vulnerable young people has grown. Isolation has stunted children’s socialization and soft skills.”

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger was among the community leaders who participated in the event, announcing the dedication of $140,000 to the club through the county’s Community Services Block Grant, set to help the club launch a new summer program in Val Verde.

After a video showcasing photos of the club’s children and introductions were done, the traditional live and silent auction began, while participants also received a gourmet dinner to enjoy during the virtual programming.

“This auction is our major fundraising event of the year,” said Gloria Mercado-Fortine, the club’s president. “Funds raised at this event help make our programs and services possible for thousands of our young people, ensuring they achieve academic success, become responsible, caring individuals and develop character and leadership skills in a safe environment with caring and supportive staff.”

The fundraiser raised $167,000, according to Nelson, all of which is set to go directly to programs that aim to create impact in the community by inspiring and enabling the next generation of leaders.

For more information on the Boys & Girls Club of SCV, visit scvbgc.org.