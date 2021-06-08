Should You Hire a Professional Moving Company?

Considering hiring a professional moving company? The average American moves more than 11 times in their lifetime. Anyone who has moved at least once knows on a deep level how stressful and physically demanding a move can be. When it comes time to relocate for a new opportunity or a new stage in your life, you’ll need to decide whether to pack up your possessions and load them onto a truck yourself or to hire a professional moving company. If you’re still considering your choices, check out some of these points and see if any apply to your situation.

How Far Are You Going?

If you’re only moving a short distance, you may be better off enlisting the help of friends to get you and your things from point A to point B. With the right help, you can make a short-distance move with little out-of-pocket expense. If you’re planning to move a lot of stuff or have a long drive to your destination, though, DIY moving might not be such a great deal.

When moving long distances, the cost goes beyond renting a truck and buying a few boxes and rolls of tape. It can take time to drive a truck from one state to another. You may have to take extra time off work — that means lost wages. You may also want to consider how comfortable you are driving a large, heavy truck. If you don’t normally drive trucks, it can be a difficult experience.

How Much Stuff Are You Moving?

There are pros and cons to packing up your own things. When you pack your things, you know where each item goes. You can also sort through possessions and possibly get rid of some things you’ve accumulated over the years but no longer need. You’ll have control over the process, and of course, you’ll also potentially save a lot of money.

However, moving a lot of things can be daunting. Physically it can be draining and exhausting to pack up dozens or hundreds of boxes and then also load up heavy and awkward furniture. You may need to rent a rather large truck or even several trucks to haul everything to your final destination. The fees might feel steep at first, but many people consider pro movers worth every penny. A professional moving company can come in and take care of the entire process.

Consider This If You’re Transporting Extra Vehicles

DIY movers can rent a truck for their home items and, in many cases, can tow an extra vehicle behind. The process sounds simple enough, but it can be stressful if you’re not used to towing a vehicle. Additionally, you may have other vehicles like ATVs or motorcycles that cannot attach directly to a hitch. A partner, friend, or family member can always drive or load up one of these types of vehicles and help transport it to your new home.

What do you do if those options aren’t available? A professional moving company can help you get those extra vehicles safely to your destination. It will cost a significant amount of money, but the convenience makes it worth it for many.

Pivot, Pivot!

It’s funny to watch people trying to negotiate turns and stairs with heavy furniture on TV, but it’s different when you’re the one trying to get a full-length couch around a corner.

There are several risks involved when it comes to moving heavy furniture and appliances. You may lack the physical ability to move your heavier items. Helping hands may not be available to get items out of your house and into a truck. You might already have your hands full with small children or nervous pets. You may also lift a heavy item incorrectly and unintentionally injure yourself.

One great thing about hiring professional movers is that they have trained to move large, bulky items. Movers work together to tackle the physicality of moving and can handle your heavier items for you. Whether you lack the time, the free hands, or the physical strength, professional movers can make the job go quickly and with much less pain.

The Financial Perspective

It is undeniable that pro movers will cost more than packing your things and driving them yourself. You must take a hard look at your finances and consider what you can truly afford. Don’t forget to factor in lost time at work, how long it will take you to transport your possessions, and other risks. These things will help you decide if you can afford professional movers.

Every Situation Is Different

What works for your family member or friend may not be the right option for you. Consider your personal situation when deciding on whether to hire professional movers. If you’re still on the fence, call and gather quotes. Ask moving companies what they offer and what kinds of timelines are available. The more information you have, the more confident in your final decision you’ll be.