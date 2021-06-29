Soroptimists install board for 2021-22

Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley gave praise to the hard-working board of directors from 2020-21 and welcomed the 2021-22 board during its installation dinner on June 22.

The night began with the introduction of special guests by Ed Masterson, a special toast in remembrance of Cheri Fleming and then guests listened to Kim Kurowski highlight her year as president for the 2020-21 term.

Soroptimist members, from left, Jessica Kreuzberger, Sherry Kreuzberger, Renee Leon and Stephanie Gurne attend the Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley board installation dinner June 22. Courtesy

After dinner provided by Salt Creek Grille, Camino Real Region Governor Lola Abrahamian installed the new board, and incoming President Sue Tweddell gave her president’s speech, “It Takes a Village!”

Inspired by Abrahamian’s comments on teamwork, Tweddell encouraged every member to get involved and emphasized how the club is working hard to make sure every member feels welcome and included. One of the highlights of the evening was the pinning of six new members.

Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley directors in attendance at the board installation dinner June 22 include, from left, Kystina Reyes, Maggie-Mae Gaughan, Holly Hanlin, Renee Leon, Sue Tweddell, Stephanie Gurne, Luana Smith, Kathy Sturkey, Pam Ingram and Kim Kurowski. Courtesy

The incoming directors include: President Sue Tweddell; Vice President-Programs Holly Hanlin; Vice President-Membership Renee Leon; Treasurer Tracey Carpentier; Treasurer-Elect Jennifer Lee; Corresponding Secretary Krystina Reyes; Recording Secretary Kathy Sturkey: Public Awareness, Maggie-Mae Gaughan; Parliamentarian Pam Ingram; Directors Stephanie Gurne and Luana Smith, and Past President Kim Kurowski.

For more information on Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley, visit www.sigscv.org.