Starscope Monocular Review: A Scam or High Quality Telescope?

What is a Starscope Monocular?

Starscope Monocular is a smart monocular telescope designed to provide clarity on objects and things that are miles away through its high-quality 114/1100m field of view lens. When used in the wild the monocular telescope will offer up to 12X magnification through its Bak4 prism lens allowing you to zoom in on nature and wildlife. The high-quality retrieved images by the monocular telescope are super sharp and extremely clear and to make it functional the unit is lightweight and compact thus portable. The below Starscope Monocular review will dig more into its functionalities to prove its efficiency.

Starscope Monocular has been configured to integrate with the IOS and Android devices operating phone systems and that is why it is fairly easy to use it with any phone. The monocular telescope will, therefore, connect with your phone, via the incorporated phone clip designed to enable attachment with the lens of your camera.

Among its best features is the incorporated military-grade telescopic BAK4 prism lens, and the Adjustable diopter that makes the device highly adjustable and providing eye relief. The unit also features an adjustable eyecup, designed to afford users the best view even with their glasses worn.

The Starscope Monocular telescope also comes with a Tripod stand, making it highly versatile and which means that you don’t always have to hold it in your hands during use. You can instead position it on the ground or on a raised surface and get the best visuals hands-free.

Is Starscope Monocular any good?

Yes, the Starscope Monocular is very good because it offers its users a military-grade 10x zoom, the monocular telescope is waterproof, and can thus be used under light rain showers. And while at it you don’t have to worry about fog, if you have used the sight enhancing devices, then you must know that if the air on the outside is cold and the one inside your device is warm, it will lead to the formation of dew on the lens thus distort the view or even worse make it impossible to see clearly.

The Starscope Monocular telescope is fog-proof, to achieve the anti-fog characteristics most of the optical uses nitrogen for purging or rather the optics purge. And which ensures that the optics remain fog-proof. Starscope Monocular telescope also helps enhance the images taken by a smartphone camera thanks to its BAK4 prism lens which lets you see objects miles away next to you with a high-quality crystal clear image. Its rugged construction protects the telescope from impact in case it is dropped.

How does Starscope Monocular Work?

Starscope Monocular is a lightweight telescope that is used with one eye, it resembles the conventional two-eyed binoculars but just like its name Monocular, it is a single compact and portable unit. The telescope has been configured to zoom into objects that are miles away and bring them into sharp focus thanks to its 114/1100m field of view and its 3mm exit pupil diameter.

While using you will also realize that the field view is 114/1100m which is especially wide, thus if you were taking photos with your camera lens then you will likely capture more of the sides and the background than you had anticipated. Given the above, the Starscope Monocular is the perfect equipment to use when taking landscape real-life quality pictures and which are also frame-worthy. The above Starscope Monocular review is enough evidence that the device works.

Does Starscope Monocular really work?

Yes, the Starscape Monocular works and there are so many incorporated features that attest to its functionality. According to this Starscape Monocular review, which seeks to defy others that tend to downplay the functionality of the Starscope Monocular, we will provide proof that the device indeed works. So, for one the monocular is characteristic of a 3mm exit pupil diameter which offers flexibility when used in low light conditions.

The large exit pupil enables a clear vision meaning that subject acquisition can be especially fast but for as long as it is within the range capabilities of the monocular telescope. The incorporated fog-proof BAK4 prism lens in the Starscope Monocular is fully multicoated thus you can expect the glare reflections to be fully minimized, and which then makes it usable under different climatic conditions.

Moving over to the field of view, and if you have been using telescopes then you must know the importance of a wide field of view. For the Starscope Monocular, it is impossible not to appreciate the wide field of view (293/1000m) that allows you to engage more than one subject when sight-seeing or when looking at images that are miles away.

The unit offers up to 12X magnification, which we must say is very powerful and can effectively provide clarity to images that are at very far distances.

Starscope Monocular Technical Specifications

The technical specifications of the Starscope Monocular are described below:

Magnification lens: 10X

10X Lens: High-quality fully multi-coated fog-proof

High-quality fully multi-coated fog-proof Objective Diameter: 50mm

50mm Durability: Waterproof, shock-proof and sure-grip material

Waterproof, shock-proof and sure-grip material Color: Black

Black Exit Pupil: 3mm

3mm Eye Relief: 20mm

20mm Prism Glass and Type: BAK4

BAK4 Field of View: 114/1100m

114/1100m Dimensions: 155x70x44mm

155x70x44mm Weight: 320g / 11.3 oz

320g / 11.3 oz Compatibility: Works with tripod or smartphone

Who is Starscope Monocular good for?

The Starscope Monocular can be used on both the professional and recreational levels. Mountain climbers, bird watchers among other people that love to sightsee, will have the best moments with the Starscope Monocular that provides a 114/1100m field of view. Remember that the unit can be used with your smartphone camera lens to capture images given the absence of a camera on the telescope.

Professional bird watchers can also take their careers a notch higher, as they will be provided with some good visuals with the Starscope Monocular.

Starscope Monocular FAQ’s

What is the best magnification that a monocular should offer?

The best magnification has been set at 10X at least by the time of this Starscope Monocular review, which then means that this particular device has exceeded the best by offering up to 12X magnification . Most importantly is that high magnification works well when used for greater distances but might not be very good for objects that are close-by.

Can the Starscope Monocular be submerged into water?

Starscope Monocular is waterproof, meaning that it has been treated with a material that prevents water from penetrating the telescope. And while it can withstand light rain showers, it is not very advisable to submerge it deep into water.

Can the Starscope Monocular be taken to the plane?

Yes, the Starscope Monocular is safe to travel with, and it can be taken to the plane. The unit is light in weight and good for hiking, camping, and going for adventures.

Is Starscope easy to use?

Yes, Starscope is very easy to use and can be adopted for use by both beginners and professionals.

How much does Starscope Monocular Cost?

If you are planning on going for a camping trip then you are in the right place because this Starscope Monocular review will guide you on how to make your purchase and claims in case the product does not meet your standards.

The original price of a Starscope Monocular is $95.98, if you, however, purchase the device now you get up to 50% off, meaning that you are going to pay only $47.99. The 50% discount applies to up to 5 units, you can, therefore, get two units at a reduced price of $95.99 or get up to 5 units at a reduced price of $167.99 from $479.90.

Payments are strictly done online or by using a Visa or Mastercard among other reliable payment options. And to sweeten the deal further, the manufacturer offers a 30-day money-back guarantee but for the unused packages. If you notice that the product is faulty before removing it from the package then best you don’t break the package but instead, send it back.

Where can I buy a Starscope Monocular?

A Starscope Monocular can only be purchased from the manufacturer’s official website, as it is the only way to ensure that you get a legitimate, reliable, and functional telescope. There are a lot of misconceptions about the Starscope Monocular with most of the Starscope Monocular reviews claiming that it is not as functional. Well, we very much dispute that, anytime that you make purchases especially of the electronic gadgets, it would be best if you purchased them directly from the manufacturer.

Sourcing a product from the owner, gives one grounds to make claims and even request for a refund. Remember that Starscope is currently running a discount promotional program and they are very open when it comes to faulty products. The manufacturer offers replacements or a 30 Day Money-Back Guarantee if you feel the product is not up to your standards or has some visible defective parts that are visible before opening the pack.

This Starscope Monocular review, therefore, encourages users to purchase their products directly from the manufacturer and enjoy the 50% discount.

Starscope Monocular Pros

When used, the starscope monocular offers a wide field of view

Starscope monocular can be used by both the IOS and Android devices

Offers up to 12X powerful magnification

Is low in weight and compact thus can be taken anywhere

Can be used under moist conditions

Starscope Monocular Cons

Can only be purchased from the manufacturer’s official website

The discount promotions run for a small time and the stock is limited

Final Verdict

The only major difference between a Starscope Monocular and high end binoculars is that with the monocular you can only use one eye but with the high end binoculars, you will use both of your eyes. The Starscope Monocular is a very effective device, and the perfect equipment for individuals going for adventures and hikes. So whether you are a professional bird watcher or are just getting to use the telescope for the first time, this Starscope Monocular review highly recommends you get one before the promotional discount program is closed.

And in case you want to use your telescope with both eyes, just attach it to your phone, as suggested in this Starscope Monocular review.

The Starscope Monocular telescope comes with a hassle-free 100% Money-Back Guarantee, so your money it’s safe if you decide to go ahead and get this high-quality equipment at a great price.

