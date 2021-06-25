Varun Ramanan | Help India with COVID-19 Relief

My name is Varun Ramanan and I am a freshman at Academy of the Canyons here in Santa Clarita.

As India is fighting against a devastating second wave of COVID-19, I want to help India in my own small way during this crisis.

Therefore, I am hosting a virtual talent show and fundraising event called Help India-19 to bring the community together through talent, and raise funds for COVID-19 relief in India.

Here is the link with more information:

www.gofundme.com/f/help-india-19.

Varun Ramanan

Valencia