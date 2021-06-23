Westfield kicks off summer with live music event

SIGNAL FILE PHOTO: Tom Nolan, center, and The Tom Nolan Band entertains for the 19th year at the Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series held at the Westfield Valencia Town Center on Friday. Dan Watson/The Signal
Westfield Valencia Town Center is kicking off summer with a weekend full of live music at their Hello Sunshine summer kick-off event.  

Live music provided by The Canyon Santa Clarita, along with scratcher giveaways, are scheduled through the weekend, with the lineup of performers set to include:  

Friday, June 25: 

1-2 p.m.: Lexi Albin 

2-3 p.m.: Claire of Lovely Sand Dunes 

3-4 p.m.: We Are Wasted 

Saturday, June 26: 

1-2 p.m.: Bloozamps 

2-3 p.m.: Lee Lowe 

3-4 p.m.: Jon Vang Public Nuisance 

Sunday, June 27: 

1-2 p.m.: Kylie Trout 

2-3 p.m.: A Story Beneath 

3-4 p.m.: Train Wreck 

Hello Sunshine is scheduled noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Westfield Valencia Town Center, located at 24201 Valencia Boulevard, in the courtyard near Slater’s 50/50. 

The event is first come first serve. RSVP’ing is not required but helps organizers gauge the number of attendees. For more information, visit bit.ly/2SkQD36 

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for more than two years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

