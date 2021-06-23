Westfield kicks off summer with live music event

Westfield Valencia Town Center is kicking off summer with a weekend full of live music at their Hello Sunshine summer kick-off event.

Live music provided by The Canyon Santa Clarita, along with scratcher giveaways, are scheduled through the weekend, with the lineup of performers set to include:

Friday, June 25:

1-2 p.m.: Lexi Albin

2-3 p.m.: Claire of Lovely Sand Dunes

3-4 p.m.: We Are Wasted

Saturday, June 26:

1-2 p.m.: Bloozamps

2-3 p.m.: Lee Lowe

3-4 p.m.: Jon Vang Public Nuisance

Sunday, June 27:

1-2 p.m.: Kylie Trout

2-3 p.m.: A Story Beneath

3-4 p.m.: Train Wreck

Hello Sunshine is scheduled noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Westfield Valencia Town Center, located at 24201 Valencia Boulevard, in the courtyard near Slater’s 50/50.

The event is first come first serve. RSVP’ing is not required but helps organizers gauge the number of attendees. For more information, visit bit.ly/2SkQD36.