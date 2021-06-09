Who Is Liable for Bus Crash Injuries?

While bus crashes may not be the most common accident type, they do hold the potential to create massive amounts of damage.

In 2019, 109 people were killed in school bus-related crashes alone. This figure does not include city or other types of buses, either.

Following a tragic event like a bus crash, you may be unsure of what to do next. You put your trust in the hands of the driver, the maintenance workers, and the company that owns the service. Plus, this is just in considering the parties relative to the bus itself.

This is not to mention the other drivers on the road or the conditions of the day. There are many players in the picture when considering who is liable for a bus crash.

Who is at fault, and how could such an event be avoided in the future?

All of these factors come into play when considering bus accident liability. With the proper support for your case, you may be able to seek legal action to recover damages suffered during such an event.

Read on below for more information on bus crash liability and your options moving forward.

What to Do After a Bus Crash

Of course, your first concern should be your health and safety. If you are injured in a bus accident, you should seek medical treatment immediately.

This includes mental health, as well. These types of accidents can be very traumatic and may leave you with lasting effects like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Seek treatment for any and all ailments right away.

But after medical concerns are taken care of, you may be left with a hefty medical bill. Plus, this does not include future expenses, lost wages, and other damages.

All of this, for an accident that was never your fault, to begin with. For this reason, there may be liable parties at stake who can be held responsible for the crash—and therefore, the damages.

Bus Crash Liability

Think about it—large, heavy vehicles like busses naturally carry a higher potential for drastic damage. Plus, they are susceptible to bad weather and other driver’s mistakes, just the same as any other car on the road.

Furthermore, bus passengers are typically not required to wear seatbelts during the course of the passage. Couple this with luggage, equipment, and various other objects that may go flying in the event of an accident.

All in all, busses carry a high potential for accidents with lasting damage.

But when it comes down to determining bus crash liability, it can be tricky. There are many parties involved, and all could hold a partial share of responsibility in a crash.

The actual liability depends on the nature of the accident itself. On one hand, it may be due to factors beyond human control—like inclement weather.

It may also be more cut-and-dry, like negligence on the part of the driver. Situations like driving under the influence are one example of a clear issue with the operator causing an accident and thus being held responsible.

But there are also situations that become more difficult to determine liability. For example, when the actions of another driver interfere with the course of the bus and thus cause an accident. While the other driver is clearly at fault, the response from the bus driver can also come into play.

Furthermore, the entity responsible for the operation of the bus can complicate things. For example—a school bus, a city bus, and a commercial bus line all operate very differently. As such, there may be different stipulations for seeking retribution from each party.

With all of this said, determining liability quickly becomes murky without the help of a professional.

What’s Next?

Once bus crash liability is determined, the party at hand can then be held responsible for any injuries or other damages associated.

This immediately opens up the door for a personal injury lawsuit. These are civil claims, brought to court before a judge who will determine whether or not the party is responsible for such damages.

If they are, the judge rules on damage awards as well.

With that said, the world of personal injury lawsuits can be very complicated. No two situations are created equal—and as such, the law does not always apply in the same way.

Furthermore, different victims of the same crash may receive varying awards—if anything. Overall, the interpretation of injury law can be difficult for the layperson to properly understand.

For this reason, it’s important to turn to a trusted attorney to help guide you through your options.

Contacting a Bus Accident Lawyer

To better understand your options and make the most of your claim, be sure to hire an attorney with experience in this field.

Their expertise should go beyond just personal injury. It should include bus accident-specific casework. This way, you can be confident in your attorney’s ability to interpret and apply the law.

Furthermore, many personal injury attorneys work on a contingency fee basis. This means you will not be required to pay legal fees until your case is won. Plus—most attorneys in this field offer a free consultation to review your case and the available options.

With this in mind, there is no reason not to contact a trusted bus accident attorney following a crash. In fact, there is a trusted firm waiting to hear from you as we speak! Check them out if you may need a personal injury claim yourself.

Recovering From a Bus Crash Injury

Bus crashes are traumatic enough on their own. Not to mention the potential for long-term pain and suffering—both physically and financially.

Luckily, there are often legal remedies to hold the liable party responsible for the damages created. It’s important to seek the services of a qualified legal professional, to be sure you make the most of your case.

