5 known benefits teachers can get from using QR codes in education

Learning is constantly changing and advanced technology can respond effectively to these changes and make new educational reforms possible. As mobile devices, systems and technologies are now widely used, this means that innovative teaching can be applied through QR codes.

Learning with mobile technologies can be very personalized, situated, and authentic using QR codes. This two-dimensional barcode bridges formal and informal learning, making learning more student-centered and encourages creativity and innovation.

Mobile enables learning across multiple contexts through social media and content interaction where learners can learn anytime and anywhere.

Teachers are using advanced technology for educational purposes and taking advantage of it inside the classroom. QR codes in education help give children motivation and interest to learn within the classroom.

What is QR code?

A QR code, short for “Quick Response Code” is a type of matrix barcode or two-dimensional barcode first designed in 1994 for the automotive industry in Japan.

A QR code is capable of storing lots of information. When scanned, the QR code should allow the user to access information immediately.

For example, if you want to let your students access a PDF document of lesson material, you can convert that PDF into a QR code. Once a student scans the code, he can see the file and download it on his mobile device.

Dynamic versus static QR code

Modern QR codes are divided into two types, static and dynamic QR codes.

With a static QR code, the user will go directly to the content linked to the QR code, however, data cannot be tracked and unable to edit the content.

While with a dynamic QR code, you can track data and you can edit the content linked to the QR code at any time, even after printing. Thus, it saves you time and money on printing.

For education, dynamic QR codes are more useful as you can edit its data, whether you want to use QR codes to share from links to videos, images, PDFs, sound files, and much more.

5 benefits of QR codes teachers can get from using QR codes in education

Personalized teaching materials

With QR codes, teachers can create personalized guidebooks for individual field studies. You can make a unique PDF QR code for each student for easier distribution.

With this, students don’t have to get the link to the document to download it. They can also learn more effectively because the code only contains information that relevant to the matter at hand.

2. Ability to update its content

When you generate QR codes in education in a dynamic form, you can update its content anytime. If you want to change the video content in your video QR code, you can edit it and add the new video you want to share.

Even if you printed or shared the code with your student, you don’t have to reprint it again as the changes will automatically reflect.

3. Saves time and effort

Using QR codes, you don’t need to print a lot of copies of lesson materials for every student. It provides you an easy way for students to find educational materials.

This not only saves time and effort during class, but it also directs the student to the right content in seconds. It also helps you save more trees and papers as you can now share tasks, assignments, and researches digitally using QR codes.

4. An innovative way to track attendance and record students’ info

Tracking attendance is easier with a dynamic Google Form QR code. Students will just scan the code to verify their presence during your class and you don’t have to do a roll call.

You can also assign each student a QR code that redirects to their class records using Google Form. When they scan the code, students can see their grades and pending tasks so they’ll be able to accomplish them.

5. Easy and flexible to use

A QR code works for everything and can be used in different areas of education.

It is also easy to prepare as you only need a reliable QR code generator to convert a document or a video into a QR code.

You can even print it along with your lesson materials or display it online when conducting online classes.

Conclusion:

Adapting traditional resources for teaching may not be possible overnight, but with QR code the transition can be easier not only for teachers but also for the students.

QR codes can be used as supporting materials for learning and as a tool for faster information sharing. With the help of a QR code generator with logo online, efficiency in the learning environment is achieved as it is easy to use and convenient both for students and teachers.