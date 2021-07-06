6 cool habits for students to become more confident

Low self-esteem and constant self-criticism interfere with learning, working, and building relationships with people. To stop doubting and devaluing your achievements, you need to change your way of life and thoughts. We will tell you what habits help to develop self-confidence and improve self-esteem.

Concentration on the positive

Try to notice the beautiful things around you: from nature, art, and the people around you. Be happy with good grades, even if you used essay help. Look at the world as a place where there is always something exciting and pleasant happening. Perception from such a perspective will help to change the attitude towards yourself and the circumstances around you for the better. It does not mean that you will avoid problems, but you will solve them faster and easier.

Print out beautiful pictures and arrange a gallery above your desk.

Collect real-life stories of success and overcoming yourself.

Find things that inspire you: people, activities, books, movies.

Accepting Achievements

If you constantly ignore your successes and are not happy with your intermediate results, your self-esteem declines. Approving and positively evaluating your current accomplishments, on the contrary, motivates you and gives you confidence.

Don’t beat yourself up if you didn’t achieve a major goal right away. Failure is a reason to reconsider how to achieve this goal. It is better to divide the task into several stages and pass each of them separately. For example, to pass the exam for 100 points, you need to make a schedule of preparation and consistently study one topic after another.

Praise yourself for the intermediate result. Yes, you have not yet reached the goal, but you have already taken steps that bring it closer. For example, it is still a long way to a successful admission to college, but you: a) study the right subjects every day, b) pulled up your grades this year, c) enrolled in an online course to prepare for exams.

Don’t devalue your successes: “A classmate won a competition and I only came in 3rd place.” Third place is your victory, and you should celebrate it. Then you will have the strength to move forward.

Support

We become more confident and valued when we receive support and give it to those who need it.

Have less contact with people who unreasonably criticize and devalue your efforts. Communicate with those who approve and offer constructive solutions to a problem.

Develop empathy. When you put yourself in the other person’s shoes and understand what they’re feeling, it’s easier to give them support.

Don’t criticize. Remember that the people around you may seem successful and confident, but they’re probably just as likely to blame themselves for mistakes and failures. Don’t make it worse by telling others what they were wrong about, especially if you’re not asked. Rather, be sympathetic and offer your help.

Taking сare of your health

By adhering to a healthy lifestyle, you replenish your “energy bank”. You have a desire to do more and achieve more, you become stronger, more resilient, and more relaxed.

Move more: go for walks in the fresh air, do morning exercises, ride a bike in summer and ski in winter, do sports that you like.

Watch your diet: less fast food, more natural, seasonal foods rich in vitamins. You need healthy fats, like fish, nuts, olive oil – they nourish and make the brain more productive, strengthen the memory. Try to eat more fruits and berries rich in vitamin C to boost your immunity.

Do not forget to drink a glass of water if you feel thirsty. But it is better to minimize sweet sodas.

Get enough sleep. As a rule, a person should get at least 8 hours of sleep a day to feel good. Determine your norm of sleep and follow it to stay energetic and efficient.

Dosing Social Media

Constant reading of social media provokes a comparison of oneself to others, and not to one’s advantage. In social media, people rarely write about failures and daily routines, much more often they brag about achievements, bright events, and busy life. This gives the feeling that there are only successful people around, and you do not belong to their number.

Try to spend less time on social networks.

Get out of the habit of constantly checking your friends’ feeds. Go to social networks 1-2 times a day for 30 minutes.

Go through your subscriptions and leave only those accounts that contribute to your development: who you are reaching out to.

Overcoming stress

In everyday life, stressful situations cannot be completely avoided, but you can learn to live through them with the least amount of stress. It is important to monitor your reaction to stress and look for ways to regain your balance.

Instead of reacting emotionally, look at the situation from the outside. Imagine that it is not happening to you – this will help you to objectively assess the causes and consequences.

If emotions take over, use self-soothing techniques. You may take a few deep breaths or count to 10.

Learn to analyze yourself, your own emotions, desires, and actions. Reflection helps to organize your life and achieve your goals. Use the bullet journal system to assess what actions and thoughts lead to success, and which ones, on the contrary, hinder your development.