7 Professional Essay Writing Services that Reddit Users Recommend!

The best college essay writing service from Reddit

It is no longer trendy to spend days and nights over books. Efficient use of time, setting priorities, and delegation are in fashion. That is why so many students decide to search for professionals who could do the assignments for them. Especially considering that their friends have already experienced numerous advantages of such cooperation.

But you may be wondering which company to choose. When thinking about hiring someone to write my essay Reddit comments pop up in my mind in the first place. They are an eternal source of genuine information. And in this post, I want to share my findings with you! These are the best and tested essay writing companies that you can turn to without any fear:

PaperHelp.nyc

Essaywritercheap.org

BuyEssayClub.com

FreeEssayWriter.org

EssayWriterFree.net

EssayWriter.nyc

WriteMyEssayCheap.us

1. PaperHelp.nyc – Unlimited Revisions

If you are searching for the best custom essay writing service Reddit reviews could be extremely useful. When reading them, you might notice that PaperHelp.nyc is always on the list of the most reliable and used services. They have excellent ratings on TrustPilot and Sitejabber, more than 18,000 delivered orders, and a 98% satisfaction rate. Their website is extremely informative, with useful tips and explanations for individual work and improvement.

Pros:

A huge variety of completed assignments

Phone support

A money-back and plagiarism-free guarantee

Pages with samples and testimonials

5% off the first order

Free plagiarism checker for anyone

Cons:

Accept only Visa and Mastercard

No pages on social media

2. Essaywritercheap.org – No Hidden Charges

Essaywritercheap is a professional essay writing service, and as you get from the name, it is quite affordable. The prices start from $10 per page, and there is a convenient calculator on the homepage. Just insert your academic level, assignment type, and deadlines to find out how much you need to pay.

They cover more than 75 disciplines and help high school, college, and university students not depending on the assignment’s complexity. Reddit users are in love with Essaywritercheap, and so are we!

Pros:

Pages with samples and templates

A useful and interesting blog

Testimonials

List of top writers with lots of details

Convenient order tracking

Clear and transparent terms of use

Cons:

Too many texts on the homepage

The color scheme is too common

3. BuyEssayClub.com – Flexible pricing

When searching for a top essay writing service Reddit users can give you lots of valuable details. And you don’t need to conduct detailed research on your own! Now we know that buyessayclub creates mistakes-free texts of the highest quality. It is a company with many years of experience and native-speaking authors. Users can read their background information and communicate directly without any mediators. Their statistics are more than impressive: 97% satisfaction rate, 90% average quality score, and 84% users return with more orders.

Pros:

A 5% discount on the first order

Phone customer support

Apple Pay available

Proofreading and editing services

Impressive Frequently Asked Questions page

Cons:

The order form could be shorter

FreeEssayWriter is an experienced academic helper that is officially registered in London, UK. They help students with lots of different assignments: essays, research papers, presentations, theses, dissertations, and much more.

If you need the cheapest essay writing service Reddit comments suggest FreeEssayWriter. Well, you won’t get the writer for free, but the prices are more than affordable – from $10/page. There are five academic levels (high school, college, university, Master’s, Ph.D.), so you can always get the best option.

Pros:

Good-looking website

Smooth navigation

Reasonable prices

No databases of previous orders

Original assignments

Page with tips and testimonials

Cons:

Absence of discounts

5. EssayWriterFree.net – Easy order tracking

To find a perfect graduate admission essay writing service Reddit topics are the best place. There, you will find out that EssayWriterFree is a company with lots of virtues, and it is difficult to imagine a more experienced and dedicated team. Their writers are native speakers, and the list of provided services is one of the biggest we have ever seen. You can calculate the price right on the home page, and there’s no need to create an account. Here are the things to consider when deciding whether to choose them or not.

Pros:

The minimum price is just $10

A 5% discount when making the first order

Digital Millennium Copyright Act

Lots of guarantees and policies

Deadlines start at 3 hours

Cons:

Only MasterCard and Visa are available

No blog

6. EssayWriter.nyc – Short deadlines

If you need the best paper writing service Reddit users will surely suggest EssayWriter. This academic helper is appealing, smooth, and professional. We have tried it as well and can also claim that the quality of content is perfect. They say that nothing is impossible for their writers, and it is true. Plus, they offer editing and formatting for free.

Pros:

Pages on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube

Phone support

Low prices

Free features

24/7 support

Cons:

No discounts

7. WriteMyEssayCheap.us – Best Discounts

WriteMyEssayCheap is the best research paper writing service on the modern market. This claim is supported not only by Reddit users but also by thousands of happy customers on the Internet. The website is very smooth and modern, and it’s a pleasure surfing it.

99.9% of their papers are delivered on time, and they have a 93% satisfaction rate. There’s also a chance to watch other engaging statistics on the website in a live mode.

Pros:

Moderate prices

A first-time 5% discount

Pages with testimonials

Secure transactions

Direct phone number

Cons:

No pages with samples

Features to look for

Above, we have discussed several companies that deserve to be called the best college paper writing service. However, if you want to make your own investigation or choose another company, you might need a list of the most important criteria for a proper decision. Below we will discuss all of them.

1. Quality of content

The first and probably the most obvious feature is content quality. It is not always possible to check it before making an order, but there are a few tricks that we are ready to teach you. First of all, make sure to surf the examples page. It gives an idea of what papers the company creates. Secondly, you should read the website attentively. If there are many mistakes, poor flow, or bad structure, think of whether you want to entrust them with your essay, research paper, or dissertation.

If quality matters, be ready to pay an extra fee (usually 10 – 20%) for a native English speaker with a Ph.D. degree.

2. Prices

For most students, price becomes the deciding factor. On average, writing companies require $12/per page. But such price is valid mostly for high school students and longer deadlines. If you are a Ph.D. student or need to get the assignment within several hours, be ready to pay even $50 for a single page.

The prices may also change depending on the following criteria: native-speaking writer, preferred author, plagiarism report, and so on. But the price shouldn’t be the only feature to consider. Unfortunately, higher fees don’t equal better quality. You shouldn’t take a loan only to order a college essay.

3. Meeting the deadlines

Timely delivery is a must. That is why if you have an urgent assignment, choose a company that can handle it. Nowadays, more and more services are ready to write a simple essay within 3 – 4 hours. But such an option is quite expensive, so it is better to contact them in advance and save hundreds of dollars.

If you have massive work to complete and don’t hurry, choose a service with a 30-day deadline or longer. Thus, you’ll get good quality for a lower price.

4. Fast and convenient customer support

Even the most professional and experienced company makes mistakes. That is when you might need to contact the support agents and request revisions, refunds, or other updates. Try finding a writing service that is available 24/7. And not only by email but also live chat and phone. This allows fast communication and quick problem-solving.

FAQ: Common Things to Know About Paper Writing Services.

1. What paper writing service has the best reputation?

It is difficult to name a single professional research paper writing service with a perfect reputation. But in this post, we have discussed the most reputable and trustworthy companies at the moment. You can entrust PaperHelp, Essaywriter, and other mentioned websites without any worries because all of them have 95%+ satisfaction rates.

2. What is the most used online essay writing service?

Unfortunately, it’s impossible to find out the exact number of orders the service has completed. This data is provided by the company’s representatives but can’t be checked. That is why you shouldn’t base your choice only on the most commonly used website. The information might be false, or the quality of content – poor. The best way is to find a company that has many years of experience and positive reviews.

3. Essay writing service benefits: what to look for when you choose?

There are many things to consider when choosing the right writing service. We have discussed most of them in the paragraphs above. First of all, you should check whether the company is transparent and legit. Then, make sure that their writers are native speakers, there are no hidden fees, and you can expect free revisions. It will not be superfluous to read Reddit and other online reviews.

4. How can a teacher know if you used a paper writing service?

Some teachers scan essays on plagiarism software to check if the ideas are original or stolen. There are also teachers who know the writing styles of their students and can notice if something is wrong. That is why when hiring a writing service, and you need to make sure that the essay is original and follows your regular tone and style. If not, ask for revisions or request a refund. You don’t have to tolerate low quality.

5. How to get money back if a paper writing service scam you?

Almost every writing company has refund policies. They are usually indicated at the bottom of the website and contain information about the cases when you can return the money. For example, if the deadlines are missed or when there are lots of mistakes. However, not all services follow their own policies. Not to be fooled, choose a reliable company.

6. What is the best legitimate paper writing service?

There are many writing companies that are legit and safe—for example, WriteMyEssayCheap, EssayWriterFree, and other representatives from our article. To learn more about their advantages and disadvantages, read the body of the page and get all the answers!

7. How can I find a professional paper writing service?

There are two ways. You can either make a list of criteria you are searching for and then compare hundreds of writing companies. But be ready that the process may take days and even weeks. Another simpler way is to choose one of the top services according to Reddit users that we have mentioned above. They have already proved their outstanding quality, and you will hardly find better options.

Conclusion

There are lots of criteria to consider when evaluating writing websites. You should find out about their content quality, customer support, prices, delivery time, and experience. But if you need a cheap research paper writing service and don’t want to waste time on searching, choose one of the websites discussed in this article.

We have analyzed them from cover to cover, read thousands of Reddit comments and believe that these companies are the best at the moment.