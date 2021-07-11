Arthur G. Saginian | It’s a Miracle: Agrees with Horton

I can’t believe this!

Third time’s the charm… this morning (June 16) I actually agreed with something that was written by Gary Horton. I will consider this a significant milestone in my life in the category of “anything is possible.”

Horton was praising and congratulating former Rep. Katie Hill for her resiliency and her tenacity in the face of a system that is “rigged” against women. Despite the fact that I do not agree with Katie Hill’s politics or Gary Horton’s opinions on pretty much anything, I do admire and respect a person who can get knocked out of the ring, get back up, and then ask for more. Whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, right?

I can personally empathize with this picture because I have also experienced significant suffering and depression in my life and I know what it feels like to be lying there on the ground, beaten and sore, at the proverbial “fork in the road,” looking up at the sign that reads, “Give up and stay down or get up and move on.”

I only hope for Katie Hill’s sake that this experience has made her not only stronger, but also wiser. All of her gains would be lost if she came out of this experience bitter and vindictive.

But if, as Horton claims, Hill does not see herself as a victim and has learned from this, then we may very well see a much-improved version of Katie Hill moving forward.

Here’s hoping for that.

Arthur G. Saginian

Santa Clarita