Arthur Saginian | Keep ‘God Experiments’ Private

Back in late February of this year The Signal printed a short piece of mine and called it, “Equal Bashing Deserved.” I was drawing attention to the fact that as much as conservatives can’t stand liberals, they are the ones who created them with ages of their own injustices, and that both are guilty of doing stupid and bad things, thus perpetuating the never-ending tug-of-war that has become our way of life.

“Stupid” and “bad” — those are words a child would use, and that’s why I’m using them, because we are dealing at the level of children here. Actually, I’ve seen children who are wiser than many of the “adults” we elect. What I’m saying is neither side will ever be up for sainthood.

For example, I don’t like to have my hard-earned money taken from me by force and thrown at hopeless causes or at anything I don’t support, but I do support the right for a woman to have an abortion, no questions asked — I just won’t pay for it. I also believe that any two human beings should be able to get married and start a family (by whatever means). It might not be how God intended it, but I don’t think even God knew what could happen when he gave us free will. That’s right, I don’t think God knows everything — we’re his lab assignment in Creation 101, and he’s still taking notes. So imagine just how little we as humans know in comparison to the guy who’s supposed to know everything. Anyway…

I want a government that takes just a reasonable amount of my money to keep the lights on, the roads open, and the water running. To keep me safe from hostile attack whether from another country or my next-door neighbor, and to maintain an environment where I can apply my talents and follow my dreams, whether to success or to ruin, and that’s it. I don’t want a government that either helps me become successful or helps me out if I get ruined. That’s my job. So, in essence I don’t want a government that gets involved in the living of my life, but whether through religious influence or progressive mandates I seem to be fighting against just that.

So. to you conservatives I say keep your religion at home where it belongs. I’ll listen to your preaching when I’ve seen you actually practice it. And to you liberals I say the same. Keep your “new age” lifestyles to yourselves until you’ve proven that you’re actually happier and healthier living that way.

So, I say to you both, can you simply live and let live by conducting your little “God” experiments privately? Can you do that?

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita