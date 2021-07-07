Bill Miranda | Music fills the night sky at Concerts in the Park this summer!

Is there anything better than having a picnic with your family, throwing around the ball with your kids and meeting up with friends you haven’t seen in a while? Especially during the summer months — when school is out and the days are long — spending quality time with the ones you love builds memories that you will cherish for years to come. In Santa Clarita, a hallmark of the summer is the city’s annual Concerts in the Park series.

Concerts in the Park made its long-awaited return to Central Park this month and brings the soundtrack to the summer that residents have enjoyed for more than three decades. While the series did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I am thrilled to see residents of all ages are coming together once more for concerts each week.

The party takes place at Central Park on Saturdays at 7 p.m. through Aug. 28, with a break in the schedule on Aug. 7. I know residents have been counting down the days to this week’s concert since the lineup was announced.

Hollywood U2 takes the stage this week and promises to deliver a tribute to U2 that their fans far and wide absolutely love. With infectious songs and a one-of-a-kind concert style, I know the energy on stage and in the crowd will be electric. I bet you won’t go one song without singing and dancing along!

There are top performers scheduled for each concert for the rest of the summer, including tributes to some of the most popular musicians in music history. Experience the unparalleled nature of a David Bowie concert with Space Oddity on July 24 and finish out the month on July 31 with timeless hits from The Rising, a tribute to Bruce Springsteen.

After a break in the action on Aug. 7, Concerts in the Park will pick right back up with a contemporary jazz set from The Lao Tizer Band. The Who Invasion will deliver a tribute to The Who on Aug. 21 before Mick Adams and the Stones, a tribute to The Rolling Stones, close out the summer series on Aug. 28.

Be sure to get to Central Park early each week so you can get your preferred spot on the grass. Bring blankets, beach chairs and games to help pass the time before the music starts.

You can also bring dinner with you from your favorite restaurant in Santa Clarita to enjoy during the concert or order up a bite from one of the food trucks that will be stationed at the park. Of course, if everyone in your family wants something different, you can always order your food to be delivered right to Central Park. That way, you won’t miss a second of the action!

Whether you are there to hear music from your favorite performer or go to spend time with those you have been missing, Concerts in the Park is a community event that serves to bring all residents together.

Many city events have been on hiatus over the last year, and Concerts in the Park has been the perfect way to bring back the fun, energetic opportunities for residents that Santa Clarita is known for. I look forward to seeing you at Central Park this Saturday!

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].