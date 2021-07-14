Community | Education in brief

Local student earns semester honors at Kansas State University

Lucas Herme, of Santa Clarita, was among nearly 5,000 Kansas State University students who earned semester honors for their academic performance in the fall 2020 semester.

Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 graded credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.

2 local students achieve dean’s list at TCNJ

The following local students have earned placement on the dean’s list at The College of New Jersey for the fall 2020 semester. To achieve this honor, a student must carry 12 or more credits that semester and earn a 3.5 (or above) grade point average:

Chase Eisenberg, a nursing major from Stevenson Ranch.

Daniella Fernandez, a criminology major from Valencia.

