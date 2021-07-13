FUZE BUG REVIEW 2021: Does The Fuzebug Mosquito Killer Really Work?

As the temperature raises again, the chances of seeing flies, mosquitoes and insects may increase. Although they play an important role in maintaining the balance of the ecosystem, they can easily become a nuisance. That’s why you need an Eco friendly device like the Fuze Bug to battle mosquitoes and other bugs. Knowing that bugs are taking action to prey on human skin, how can it be possible to enjoy outdoor activities? Fortunately, there is currently a device that can illuminate any space and ensure that bugs think twice when they seek comfort in human personal spaces. This Fuze Bug Review will provide you with the necessary needed t

Summer is the season when you will see a lot of bugs, mosquitoes, moths and other flying insects. As the temperature rises, insects become more active because they are warm-blooded (cold-blooded) animals. Cold-blooded animals can change their body temperature according to the surrounding temperature in each season and weather.

On the other hand, humans are thermostatic (warm-blooded animals), which means they cannot control their body temperature. They need to cover themselves in winter and air coolant in summer to survive. So, this means that the life and growth of insects are highly dependent on the natural environment, but is this the reason for becoming victims of insect bites? Of course not; you don’t have to be their meal on any given day, which is why insect repellent products are widely used all over the world.

As the first line of defense, you should avoid being bitten by insects, but this requires sitting indoors all summer, which is practically impossible. In addition, insects are not limited to the outdoors; many times they are even in your house, giving you more reasons to find a permanent solution for them. Insecticides, coils, cushions, and creams are everywhere on the market.

Due to the uncertainty of this protection, the use of chemical insect repellents is restricted, and people are more inclined to use non-chemical solutions. One of the options is the new Fuze Bug, a lamp that uses light to kill insects. Fuze Bug mosquito killers have been welcomed by more than 32,000 families with satisfied customers and their demand has not declined. This lamp is not only suitable for indoor use, but also very suitable for outdoor, backyard or field use.

FUZE BUG Review: What is Fuze Bug? (Fuze Bug Review)

Fuze Bug is a bug repellent lamp designed to bring comfort to people who like to spend time outdoors. With this mosquito repellent lamp, people no longer need to be afraid of the weird-shaped insects, flies or mosquitoes that tend to sneak into their personal space. In fact, the plus point here is that the Fuze Bug is a two-in-one device that provides the benefits of lighting the area while keeping unwelcome people away.

Summer barbecue is ok, no one will enjoy the discomfort and frustration that summer brings. Mosquitoes and other insects can inhibit the enjoyment of this season, which is why products such as insect repellent and citronella candles are as important as patio chairs and outdoor barbecue dinners in warm weather.

Unfortunately, these staples are not as effective as consumers expect. Some skins can be irritated when exposed to these chemicals, especially for young children. Citronella candles may deter some bugs, but the range of protection it provides is almost different from the space consumers need to cover during outdoor activities. Fuze Bug provides a unique method to help solve these problems without involving any chemicals at all.

Fuze Bug zapper lights provide chemical-free insect repellents that have helped more than 32,000 people have a more enjoyable outdoor experience. The lamp does not require any oil or spray, but it can protect the space around the user. It uses non-ultraviolet lighting to attract insects, which means users don’t need to worry about UV rays hitting themselves, children or pets. Once charged and activated, Fuze Bug will provide 20 hours of protection.

In short, FuzeBug is described as having your own personal pest killer. Just plug it in quickly and the solar light will attract mosquitoes and fly to the top of the device. Those nasty errors will be wiped out and disappear within a fraction of a second. It can be used not only as an insect repellent, but also as a lamp. It can keep your outdoor area full of light for up to 20 hours. Therefore, you will be able to enjoy the fresh air and at the same time feel at ease without being disturbed

Health Benefits Of Fuze Bug Repellent Lamp: (Fuze Bug Review)

Fuze Bug mosquito killer device saves you hundreds of dollars spent in medical care and treatments for insect-borne diseases. Not many people know, but insect-borne infections are extremely common in the US, and almost 80% of the cases are reported during summer. Some of the most common infections caused by insect bites include the following Rocky Mountain, Spotted Fever Chikungunya, Lyme disease ,Dengue, Ehrlichiosis, Malaria, West Nile Virus.

All of these infections are carried through different types of insects, and there is no specific way to avoid one particular insect, so avoiding them altogether is a better idea. If you suspect being bitten by an insect, look for the following symptoms to show up. Unexplained fever, Body aches, Soreness or inflammation of Joint and muscle, Digestive distress, Appearance of body rashes, Severe headache, Fatigue and tiredness.

Most health experts will recommend that you first avoid interacting with insects through various strategies, such as covering your body, staying indoors, and using insecticides. But you cannot avoid timeouts, please use insect killer equipment that provides maximum protection. What is more protective than the Fuze Bug insect repellent lamp, which can instantly show you the insects it kills. You may rarely find insects killed by the lotion you use

it may take two to four days for these symptoms to appear. If you are bitten by a poisonous insect, the effect will be apparent immediately or within a few hours. However, if you are infected with bacteria or viruses that these insects carry and spread to the host, it will take some time for symptoms to appear. If you are sure that you are a victim of unusual insects, please seek medical help immediately and don’t waste any time. Any negligence in this regard can lead to serious complications

User Guide For Fuze Bug Repellent Lamp

Fuze Bug is provided as a single unit device in the form of protective packaging and boxes. You don’t have to attach its parts or assemble it to get its final form. It’s like buying any other electronic machine from the market, plugging it into a power outlet and starting using it.

First, check the device and see the location of all buttons and charging ports. There is a Fuze Bug instruction manual in each box; if you do not understand the buttons and functions, please read the manual to understand. Use a USB charger to connect it to the power switch and give it some time to charge. A red light indicates that it is charging, and a green light indicates that Fuze Bug is fully charged and ready to use. Give plenty of time to charge.

If you plan to use the Fuzeo Bug device to clean the room, place it in the room and open it. Give it at least two hours to clean the entire room, which is enough for it to take action. After that, you can turn it off and enjoy your time, or if you expect more insects to continue using it.

How does Fuze Bug work? (Fuze Bug Review)

The key aspect of Fuze Bug is that it is solar powered. The latter can cause frequency when unwanted erroneous movement is detected. Once the embedded sensors receive their movement, they will emit light as a means of attracting them. Eventually, this insect repellent will kill them and end their lives. It is simple to think that these creatures can be eliminated by simply turning on the device and persuading them that they can find comfort

How to Operate a Fuse Bug? (Fuze Bug Review)

When the bugs are zapped, they fall to the unit’s bottom shell, located above the camping lantern in a small chamber. Empty the bottom shell into the trash, and you will have a clean ready to use device that’s good as new.

Also, a double protective grid keeps children from being injured by mistake, but it’s large enough for insects to get through. Allowing the FuzeBug natural UV-free light to run for at least two hours will eliminate mosquitoes or other flying insects from your personal space.

Features of Fuze Bug. (Fuze Bug Review)

LED Light & Solar-Powered Glow

The LED Light embedded in Fuze Bug is adjustable to one’s preferred brightness, particularly anywhere from a dim setting to a sun-filled illumination. For now, we are told that there are four settings to choose from: 0%, 20%, 50%, and 100%.. You can change the brightness of the ultra-bright LED light from a dim setting to a bright illumination. This is 7 oz. The gadget will turn any dark areas into brightly lit areas.

Rechargeable

Every time you purchase Fuze Bug, a micro USB charger is included, allowing you to charge your device anytime, anywhere. Each charge can last up to 24 hours, depending on how often it is used and whether it is used continuously or intermittently. The micro USB charger allows you to charge it anytime, anywhere. It can be used for up to 24 hours on a single charge, keeping you away from mosquitoes and wasps all day long.

Weatherproof

Fuzz Bug is considered waterproof and weatherproof. Therefore, it has the potential to withstand extreme weather conditions (ie rain, snow, and high temperature). It should be noted that Fuzz Bug can detect the existence of any errors regardless of the weather. FuzeBug can withstand severe weather such as rain, snow and extreme heat. Regardless of the temperature, any errors will not go unnoticed or not caught.

Hassle-free Cleaning

For maintenance purposes, individuals are asked to remove the small room directly above the lantern section of the Fuzz Bug camping. This part needs to be cleaned, because all the bugs that are hit will eventually gather here. Each FuzeBug is equipped with a brush that can remove any debris on the internal coil, making it low maintenance and easy to clean. Look! After emptying the waste in the bottom case. Now it can be used again.

Portable & Chemical Free

Considering the handheld nature of the Fuze Bug, it is clearly a portable device. In other words, an important aspect that is often overlooked is the assessment of whether goods or services are suitable for children. As far as Fuze Bug is concerned, it uses zero chemicals and is equipped with a double protection grid, which makes it a safe supplement for children. FuzeBug has an impact range of 375 square feet and can be carried with you. It can be placed on a table or hung from the ceiling. A 10

Other Specifications: (Fuze Bug Review)

Other specifications belonging to Fuze Bug that need to be considered before place an order are as follows:

Dimensions: 6.8” x 3.5” inches

Weight: 7 ounces

Brightness level: 6,000 lumens

Bulb lifespan: 10,000 hours

Type of Cable: USB Type C

Battery lifetime: up to 20 hours

Internal rechargeable built-in battery: 2,000mAH

Light coverage (area): up to 250 square feet

Frequently Asked Questions (Fuze Bug Review)

What exactly is the Fuze Bug?

Fuze Bug is a light that zaps bugs as they enter the space around it, functioning as a camping lantern. It is rather lightweight, and it is completely waterproof for any weather. It can safely hang in indoor and outdoor areas, clearing out a 16-square-foot space (approximately 250 square feet).

Will the Fuze Bug light actually work for the insects?

Yes. This purple LED light will attract the bugs in the area before they are neutralized with the electric coil. There are no chemicals involved.

How should users set up the Fuze Bug light?

Users will not have to do anything to get the performance advertised. Users only need to plug in the device and empty the bottom shell when too many dead bugs accumulate.

Is the Fuze Bug a portable light?

yes. After the built-in battery is fully charged, it can be placed wherever the user can easily reach. The rechargeable battery does not need to be connected to the power source during operation. Users can use the included micro USB charger to plug the battery into the power source to charge the lamp. With up to 20 hours of power, users do not need to plug in the device more than twice a day for continuous use.

How long does the bulb last?

The lightbulb is good for 10,000 hours total. It emits 6,000 lumens of brightness. The brightness can be adjusted to maximize the amount of time it lasts, choosing from 0%, 20%, 50%, and 100%.

How should the Fuze Bug be cleaned?

First, the Fuze Bug device needs to be charged. Once completed, the rest entails turning the rotary switch on until a “click” sound is heard. This is the only way to get the LED Light to turn on. The moment the light turns purple, that’s when various types of bugs will start getting zapped.

How to charge a Fuze Bug?

A USB charger will be provided with each purchase to charge Fuze Bug. As mentioned earlier, this device has been engineered to last up to a full day on one single charge.

Is the Fuze Bug durable?

Yes, based on the descriptions provided, Fuze Bug has been protected by a soft, shatter-resistant cover to maintain its durability.

How long will it take to receive Fuze Bug orders?

All Fuze Bug orders will be shipped through the UPS within 48 hours after the orders have been confirmed. Individuals located in the U.S. are asked to respect the standard wait time of five to seven business days before getting in touch with customer service. Once shipments are on their way, a tracking number will be provided.

The zapped insect will fall to the shell located at the bottom of the unit, trapped within a small chamber just above the camping lantern light. Users can empty the bottom to clean it out.

Where to use the Fuze Bug?

Whether indoors or outdoors, you are always at risk from insects and bugs and, none of the preventive measures works up to their marks. Fuze Bug is a 100% safe and effective solar-powered lamp that serves the best quality insect repelling and killing whether you are indoors or outdoors.

You can access its benefits in any room at your home, work, or commercial place. The effective performance of Fuze Bug can be displayed outdoors as well. Enjoy your camping, hiking, and adventures without worrying about the insects getting trapped in your hair or harm you in any way. The 24 hours long battery life is best made for outdoors.

How long will the Fuze Bug take to be delivered?

Most orders go out within approximately 48 hours of the purchase. Delivery can take about 7 business days, though the company will send a tracking number for the package.

Are there any chemicals or smells that consumers have to worry about?

Not at all. This device is completely chemical-free, and it emits no smell.

The customer service team can be reached by sending an email to [email protected] or calling 866-466-2390.

Is Fuze Bug protected by any warranties and/or refund policies?

Yes, Fuze Bug is protected by a 90-day warranty policy and a 30-day money-back guarantee. The former policy states that the warranty will cover defects, scratches, dents, internal component damages, loss or theft, and any devices that need to be replaced. The 30-day money-back guarantee is only eligible on all Fuze Bug devices intact, unused, and in their original packaging. For more on how these policies work, consider the following points of contact:

Fuze Bug Returns Address: 2345 Vauxhall Rd, Union, NJ 07083

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (866) 466-2390

How much does the Fuze Bug cost? (Fuze Bug Review)

More than one unit is recommended to make the most of Fuze Bug, as larger areas can easily be brightened up that way. Luckily, the more quantities purchased, the lower the price per unit. Primarily:

1 Fuze Bug device: $39.99 each + $9.95 in shipping

2 Fuze Bug devices: $37.99 each + $9.95 in shipping

3 Fuze Bug devices: $35.99 each + $9.95 in shipping

4 Fuze Bug devices: $33.99 each + $9.95 in shipping

5 Fuze Bug devices: $31.99 each + $9.95 in shipping

Should one feel that the 90-day warranty is not long enough to sustain potential defects in the future, a 3-year warranty can be purchased at an extra cost? At the time of writing, warranties for 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 Fuze Bug devices presently cost $8, $15.20, $21.60, $27.19, and $31.99, respectively.

Final Verdict (Fuze Bug Review)

Finally, Fuze Bug is a handheld insect repellent that lures bugs before they are completely wiped out. The device uses solar energy to emit purple LED light, which is considered a comfort to mosquitoes and other insects. When these unwelcome creatures approach Fuze Bug, the embedded electric coil will take care of the rest. Having said that, this method has recently become the standard of the insect repellent business.

For example, Fuze Bug is considered waterproof, but it does not provide any information about its IP rating. Again, it would be great if you could learn more about the materials used to create this device. The same is true for the instruction manual, which has not yet been published. Fortunately, the Fuze Bug customer support team is willing to eliminate any doubts that hinder order placement.

All in all, Fuze Bug lights seem to be a trusted choice to get rid of all the nasty insects that appear in summer. Putting a small device like a lamp in the house can keep you away from mosquitoes, bugs, moths and other insects without the need for refilling or maintenance. This is better than using insect repellent lotions, sprays and creams that may irritate the skin and cause rashes.

Fuze Bug is now on sale at a discounted price. If you want to give it a try, buy the Fuze Bug lamp with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Don’t trust any other sources; buy directly from the official store today.

