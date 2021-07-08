Laemmle to show classic sports movie ahead of Olympics

Laemmle Theatres will be showing the 1981 sports movie “Chariots of Fire” to celebrate the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

As a way to revive moviegoers’ love for classic movies, Laemmle Theatres is planning to show classic movies on significant anniversaries. This year is the 40th anniversary of when “Chariots of Fire” first premiered in theaters.

“Had the Olympics not been postponed and went ahead as they were supposed to last year, we wouldn’t have been able to show this movie and its significance to the time,” said Greg Laemmle, president of the theater chain.

The film takes place at the 1924 Olympic Games in Paris and follows two characters played by actors Ian Charleson and Ben Cross as they prepare for the games.

Charleson’s character poses a challenge to the games when he refuses to compete on a Sunday as he was raised by Scottish missionaries and had a Christain upbringing. Opposite of Charleson, Cross portrays a Jewish man who faced discrimination throughout practicing and competing in the Olympic Games.

The film went on to be nominated for seven Academy Awards and won four, including Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Best Original Score and Best Costume Design.

“Chariots of Fire” will be shown at three Laemmle Theatres locations, including Newhall, on July 20 at 7 p.m.

For more information on the film, visit Laemmle Theater’s website at https://bit.ly/3dPxUUP or call 310-478-3836.