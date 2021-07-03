Paul Butler | Careers and marriages that last

In August, my wife and I have been married for 27 years and my brother-in-law, Richard, will have worked for his company for 27 years. Richard has also been blessed with a good marriage.

As I reflect on these two milestones, I see so many similarities between a long-lasting marriage and a long-serving career. Sadly, both are no longer the norm.

Both require fidelity. Both require trust. Both allow the other party to grow individually, while remaining as one. Financially, my wife and I have become stronger due to our unity. Richard’s salary and benefits have increased due to his loyalty. Just as married couples can depend upon each other for help and support, a long-serving employee has confidence the organization will take care of them in their golden years.

Just as we bring ourselves to work — we bring our work home. I’m a great believer that strong relationships and dedicated faithfulness are not only good for marriages but are also good for the workplace. Yes, two can become one.

