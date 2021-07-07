Saddle up back at the ranch or experience Heart of the West at home

Carousel Ranch has announced plans for the 25th annual Heart of the West Dinner, Auction, and Children’s Riding Demonstration set for Saturday, Aug. 28, starting at 6 p.m. This year, the annual fundraiser offers supporters two ways to celebrate. Guests may choose from an in-person experience at the ranch or select an at-home live, virtual experience.

Limited-capacity reserved seating will be available on the ranch property located at 34289 Rocking Horse Road, Santa Clarita. Unlimited virtual experiences are available for enjoying the real-time event in the comfort of your home with family or friends. All ticket options include a delicious barbecue dinner, entertainment, commemorative gift, and access to live and silent auctions. In-person catering will be provided by Salt Creek Grille, and at-home guests will enjoy dinner from Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewing Co., and Marston’s Restaurant.

“Despite the challenges we all faced this past year, we approach summer with renewed hope and anticipation of good things to come,” said Denise Redmond, executive director for Carousel Ranch. “While this year’s Heart of the West format is a hybrid concept, the guest experience remains intact. The beauty of the format is that regardless of how supporters participate — in person or virtually — or whether local, out-of-area or even out-of-state, the experience can still be enjoyed firsthand in real time in the camaraderie of others to share in what matters most — the needs of our kids.”

Guests enjoy a previous Heart of the West dinner. This year’s event, set for Aug. 28, may be enjoyed in person or virtually, organizers say. Photo courtesy of Eleanor Gray Photography

Guests can purchase tickets and tables for reserved seating at the ranch or for the at-home virtual experience. “It is a year of choice, giving our community the opportunity to once again come together to ensure that Carousel Ranch continues to be there for the kids and young adults whose needs did not go away because we were in the midst of challenging times,” said Carousel Ranch board President Marianne Cederlind.

The hybrid format allows guests to witness firsthand the transformative potential of equestrian therapy through the live demonstration, which will be live-streamed for those at home. “Our students inspire me to be a better person,” said Cederlind. “To witness the sheer joy equestrian therapy brings to their lives despite the incredible personal challenges they face puts my own life into perspective. I hope it inspires guests with the capacity to give to open their hearts to the children of Carousel Ranch.”

Live and silent auctions will be featured during the event.

Since 1997, the Ranch has provided equestrian therapy for children with disabilities. The nonprofit added its Ready-to-Work vocational training program five years ago for young adults with special needs.

Sponsorship opportunities range from $375 to $8,000; individual tickets are priced at $200 for reserved seating tickets and $100 for virtual experience tickets. Guests are encouraged to reserve early.

Visit www.carouselranch.org or call 661-268-8010 for more information.