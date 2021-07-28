SCV Music Festival returns on Sept. 25

After taking a two-year sabbatical, the SCV Music Festival returns outdoors once again to the Southern California Innovation Park (formerly Mann Biomedical Park) on Sept. 25. This year’s edition of the perennially sold-out event features approximately 50 rotating musicians paying tribute to the musical legacy of the Beatles.

The festival has a bigger layout this year, with pricing options that include lawn seating for just $25, table seating from $55 to $75, cocktail table seating for $40, and $1,000 sponsor tables that include drink tickets and VIP parking. New this year is the option to pre-purchase food. With no outside food and drink allowed at the event, guests have the convenience of pre-ordering outdoor concert favorites from Wolf Creek Restaurant and simply picking it up when they arrive.

As usual, beer and wine will be available for purchase and Jersey Mike’s Subs will be on site for those wanting something a little more casual.

Tickets are available at wisheducationfoundation.org. Those interested in full tables of eight or cocktail tables of four are encouraged to purchase early, as individual seats are available for purchase at all tables. Food orders can be made online any time through Sept. 19. There are also a limited number of VIP parking passes available online as well.

The festival begins at 6 p.m. and seating begins at 5 p.m. Lawn seats are first-come, first-served, and no umbrellas or pop-ups are allowed. It is important to note that this event is for those 21 and older only. Because parking is limited, WiSH encourages carpooling — and because there will be alcohol served, we ask that you drink responsibly and consider UBER or other services for transport to and from the event.

Board members Amanda Benson-Tilch and Alex Hafizi are co-chairs of the event and a variety of sponsorships are available by contacting Amanda at [email protected]

WiSH bridges the gap in state education funding of student programs in the William S. Hart Union High School District. For more information, email Executive Director Amy Daniels at [email protected] and go to www.wisheducationfoundation.org.