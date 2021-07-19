Second grand theft of weekend reported at local beauty supply store

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies respond to a reported grand theft at Ulta Beauty on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating another grand theft at Ulta Beauty in Valencia Sunday, the second that’s occurred this weekend. 

The incident was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. at the store, located on the 24200 block of Magic Mountain Parkway, according to Lt. James Royal of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.  

Three women reportedly entered the store, grabbed perfume, ran out and into a black vehicle and left in an unknown direction, Royal said.  

Sunday’s incident follows a similar one that occurred Saturday, where a woman reportedly stole more than $5,000 of fragrances from the same store and also left in a black car, Lt. Lt. Jonathan Hoyt said.  

No weapons were used in either instance nor were any injuries reported, Hoyt and Royal added. 

The investigation into both incidents remained ongoing as of Sunday evening.  

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

