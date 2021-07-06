Top 7 Colleges That Change Lives

The life of a student is bohemian in many ways. You are young and free, and the number of parties to attend is constantly high. Even in the COVID-19 era, being a traditional student is real. Just choose the right university to fit your professional goals. What is better – we have done this job for you. Check the list of the best universities in the world to change your life and the world.

Harvard University

The dream of millions of students and the nightmare of their parents. Yes, Harvard University is famous and expensive. But why does everyone want to go to Harvard? Let us check together.

Prestige. Harvard University is the alpha and omega of an educational institution. Harvard was founded in 1636, giving it five centuries of academic experiences and innovations. The investments are tremendous. Yet Harvard University can surely provide the best educational experience ever.

. Nobel laureates and Pulitzer Prize winners are a common reality here. So, if you want to be the next Colson Whitehead, try majoring in art and humanities at Harvard. Library. The grandeur of the Harvard library truly corresponds with the university’s reputation. The institution owns the largest library in the world.

University of Oxford

The main competitor of other world-known universities like Harvard or Stanford. The University of Oxford has many interesting things to suggest. For instance, how about the centuries of Scholasticism or other medieval philosophies?

The founding principles. The birthdate of Oxford is the thirteenth century. Which means that medieval philosophy became the basis for the university’s core teachings. Add the Renaissance and Enlightenment philosophy, and you get the modern Oxford teaching model.

The birthdate of Oxford is the thirteenth century. Which means that medieval philosophy became the basis for the university’s core teachings. Add the Renaissance and Enlightenment philosophy, and you get the modern Oxford teaching model. Vast academic community. Oxford supports research in science and other disciplines. No wonder that Fellows of the Royal Society and Fellows of the British Academy are a part of the academic community.

Oxford supports research in science and other disciplines. No wonder that Fellows of the Royal Society and Fellows of the British Academy are a part of the academic community. Academic press. Remember the book by the Oxford University Press you once bought to study English? Yes, that was the touch of real Oxford.

University of Paris (or Sorbonne)

The majority of students-to-be think that Sorbonne is a separate university to study at. Wrong. At the end of the 1960s, Sorbonne was divided into eight campuses. So, the actual Sorbonne is University of Paris #3. But why study there if the numerical system is so complicated?

It is public. No, it does not mean that Sorbonne is free. But unlike the American schools, they pay less attention to the grades and extracurricular activities.

No, it does not mean that Sorbonne is free. But unlike the American schools, they pay less attention to the grades and extracurricular activities. Less strict rules for international students. No need to write long letters if you apply for an undergraduate degree.

No need to write long letters if you apply for an undergraduate degree. High standards of teaching. Yes, Sorbonne is a great choice if you want to major in business or study law.

University of Edinburgh

The most famous educational realm in the English-speaking world. Remember the sheep named Dolly, who was cloned for the first time in human history? Well, it happened due to the Edinburgh scientists from this particular university.

History . The University of Edinburgh was founded in 1583. Its majestic architecture and studying halls remind one of studying at the museum.

. The University of Edinburgh was founded in 1583. Its majestic architecture and studying halls remind one of studying at the museum. Famous alumni. Just imagine: Alexander Graham Bell and Charles Darwin once walked the corridors of this university.

Just imagine: Alexander Graham Bell and Charles Darwin once walked the corridors of this university. Notorious inventions. In the halls of this university, the scientists created the hepatitis B vaccine.

In the halls of this university, the scientists created the hepatitis B vaccine. Numerous programs. There are more than 500 study programs to choose from.

Columbia University

Less popular than Stanford or Oxford, Columbia University has plenty of opportunities. Newbies will be mesmerized by the university’s history and other not-so-obvious perks.

Extensive library. The library of Columbia University is one of the largest in the United States. You will find 13 million volumes in a variety of disciplines.

The library of Columbia University is one of the largest in the United States. You will find 13 million volumes in a variety of disciplines. Medical degrees. Columbia University was the first university to suggest medical education. A great choice for applicants who want to become doctors.

Columbia University was the first university to suggest medical education. A great choice for applicants who want to become doctors. Close to cultural and political places. Literally, Columbia University is located near Broadway and Wall Street.

Literally, Columbia University is located near Broadway and Wall Street. Nobel Prize winners. The university holds third place when it comes to the number of alumni who have won the Nobel Prize.

New York University

The place which reflects the multiethnic identity of New York itself. More than 80 ethnicities are represented at the university. No wonder that this educational institution supports international cooperation. This is a great thing in the age of globalization.

Supports minorities. New York University understands the struggles of minorities yet suggests special programs.

New York University understands the struggles of minorities yet suggests special programs. Employment rate. Up to 94% of the alumni find jobs after graduation.

Up to 94% of the alumni find jobs after graduation. High starting salary. Once you become a New York University alumni, your salary will start from $50 thousand. Which is a pretty stunning sum.

University of Vienna

Like the majority of respectable European universities, it has an impressive story to tell. The University of Vienna was founded in 1365 and houses more than 94 thousand students.

The most famous university in Austria. Yes, the University of Vienna is smaller than any other American college. However, it is considered one of the oldest and wealthiest European universities.

Yes, the University of Vienna is smaller than any other American college. However, it is considered one of the oldest and wealthiest European universities. Great business and science programs. If you want to study business professionally, check this place.

If you want to study business professionally, check this place. Produced famous alumni. The majority of the Nobel Prize winners were physicians and mathematicians. But Gustav Mahler also graduated from this university, which makes the University of Vienna a great place for musicians.

Final Thoughts

If one wants to change the world, one should know how to do it first. This means you should choose the best university for your career and life goals. Any university is an amazing opportunity to get knowledge and make friends for life. Anyway, we hope our article showed you how great universities improve the world in many ways.