Team USA roundup

After Friday’s Opening Ceremony, U.S. Olympians, including a few from the Santa Clarita Valley, wasted no time in chasing down their dreams of making it to the medal stand.

Here’s a brief recap of how Santa Clarita Valley athletes, as well as the U.S. team as a whole, fared in representing American in Tokyo:

Santa Clarita Valley athletes

From the Santa Clarita Valley’s four Olympic hopefuls for Team USA, Abbey Weitzeil competed first, earning a bronze medal in the 4×100 freestyle relay. Weitzeil’s next event will be the women’s 100-meter freestyle starting Wednesday.

David Smith and Kyle Ensing for USA Men’s Volleyball have competed in two games so far, going 1-1. In their first game in pool play, the team garnered a three-game sweep of France (25-18, 25-18, 25-22). In their second contest, Team USA fell 3-1 (23-25, 25-27,25-21,25-23).

Smith currently has 12 kills and two blocks, hitting at a kill rate of 63.75%. Ensing subbed into their second match against Russia in the fourth set.

The U.S. men’s volleyball team’s next match is 7 p.m. against Tunisia.

Allyson Felix’s first chance to compete in the Tokyo games will be Tuesday, Aug. 3, in the women’s 400-meter relay.

Notable USA athletes

On Sunday, 18-year-old Anastasija Zolotic became the first USA women’s gold medal Taekwondo winner. Zolotic beat out Russian Tatiana Minina, 25-17.

Vincent Hancock and Amber English each took home gold medals for skeet shooting (men’s and women’s, respectively). Hancock became the first skeet shooter to ever win three gold medals. English won her gold medal Sunday by beating reigning Italian champion Diana Bacosi.

Lee Kiefer became the first USA fencing athlete to win gold in individual foil Sunday. The 27-year-old Olympian resides in Kentucky and is also currently in med school.

China currently holds the lead for most medals by any country with 18, followed by the USA with 15, Japan with 13 and the Russian Olympic Committee with 12. Japan holds the lead for most gold medals by any country with eight, followed by the USA with seven, China with six and the Russian Olympic Committee with four.