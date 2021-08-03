3 Best Vegan & Organic Elderberry Gummies For Immune Support

Different herbal compounds have the potential to enhance immune function and help the body ward off infections. One of the most notable immune-boosting herbs is elderberry.

Elderberry and its extracts possess powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, and it is widely used as a natural immune system booster and flu fighter. Although there hasn’t been conclusive scientific evidence to support its health effects, it is a safe herbal remedy that anyone can supplement their diet with.

The fresh, uncooked berries of the elderberry tree (sambucus) are not edible because they contain poisonous compounds. The cooked berries and their juice (syrup) are safe to consume in moderate amounts. A lot of supplements on the market use extracts of the berry with varying levels of active compounds.

You can buy elderberry supplements in different forms, including gummies, which are a little less boring to take than swallowing pills. The following are three of the best vegan elderberry gummies that can help enhance your immunity and overall wellness.

Before you buy: Elderberry is food, not medicine. It contains natural nutrients and compounds that may boost immune function, but this has not been scientifically proven in large-scale human studies. You are not likely to notice any immediate results, but it does make a worthy, healthy addition to your diet.

These delightful gummies are made from organic elderberry offering a dose of 400mg per serving (2 gummies). They also contain zinc, which is an essential mineral that improves the function of the immune system and helps reduce inflammation and infections.

The other two active ingredients are organic blueberry and organic ginger, both of which have several health benefits and are also recommended for a strong immune system.

This product is certified vegan and organic, soy-free, gelatin-free and gluten-free. Each serving only contains 2 grams of sugar and a total of 15 calories. Each bottle contains 54 gummies (27 servings) and you can buy it at the current price of about $12.

Garden of Life is a very reputable brand that makes many high-quality, clean and organic dietary supplements. Their Immune Gummy supplement is more than just elderberry gummies; it is a potent immune booster formula that contains different ingredients that are commonly used for this purpose.

The herbal blend in these gummies contains the following: organic black elderberry fruit extract and juice concentrate, aronia berry, emblic (amla) extract, echinacea purpurea extract, rosemary leaf extract, and guava leaf and fruit extract. The formula also contains vitamin C and zinc, which are both necessary for proper functioning of the immune system.

This product contains no artificial ingredients, gelatin, gluten, soy, GMOs, or refined sugar. It is vegan, organic, and naturally flavored with a blend of tasty fruit puree and juice concentrates. It contains natural sugar from fruits and the gummies are dusted with organic rice powder.

Each serving (4 gummies) contains 7 grams of fruit sugars and 35 calories. One bottle contains 120 pieces (30 servings) and costs about $25. It’s a little pricey, but it contains additional beneficial herbs and it’s certified organic.

Zhou Nutrition’s elderberry gummies are also a decent product that comes without gelatin, soy, GMOs or artificial colors. They are 100% plant-based, vegan, naturally flavored and tasty.

In addition to elderberry extract, these also offer a good amount of vitamin C and zinc, which, as mentioned earlier, play an important role in the body’s immune system.

Each serving of 2 gummies contains 3 grams of sugar and 20 calories. The product sells at about $13 for 60 gummies, which make 30 servings.

Questions and Answers

The following are some of the most frequently asked questions and answers about elderberry and its uses.

Question: Does Elderberry Treat Flu and Colds?

Answer: Despite the fact that elderberry has been used for ages as a natural remedy for flu and colds, its efficacy is largely based on anecdotal evidence reported by users. Studies so far have failed to reach conclusive evidence to support its effectiveness in treating influenza, although some early studies noted promising positive results in its ability to reduce severe symptoms.

Question: Does Elderberry Treat Viral Infections?

Answer: Some studies have shown that elderberry juice possesses antiviral properties and may help the body fight viral infections by stimulating immune response, but again, there is no conclusive scientific evidence to date to support this claim. Given its general safety, you are free to give it a try yourself, but don’t depend on it in keeping you safe from any infections or illnesses, because that has not been sufficiently proven in clinical trials.

Question: Is Elderberry Safe for Kids and Adults?

Answer: Generally speaking, yes, taking properly prepared (cooked) elderberry is safe for both adults and kids, and has no known significant side effects. Eating the raw, uncooked berries or their juice is not safe and can be toxic. Some products are specifically made for children while others with a higher dosage may be more suitable for adults. Follow the instructions on the label and consult with a doctor before giving any elderberry product to a child younger than four years of age. People with an autoimmune disease should avoid taking any elderberry supplement before consulting with their doctor as it may interact with their medication and worsen their symptoms.

Question: Should You Buy Elderberry Gummies or Syrup?

Answer: Both elderberry gummies and liquid syrups are preferred by many people over encapsulated supplements. They both pretty much do the same thing, and despite what some may claim, there is no evidence that liquid supplements are more effective than gummies, or vice versa.

It is worth noting though that syrups usually offer a higher dosage per serving than gummies, but this often comes at a higher price. Another possible disadvantage of gummies is that they usually come with extra sugar and other additives, which despite being safe for consumption, may not be favored by some people. Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference and the specifics of the product, such as the dosage, active and additional ingredients, price, etc.

If you are interested in trying out the syrup, here are two quality brands of elderberry syrup to buy:

This syrup offers a substantial dosage of elderberry extract, in addition to zinc and aronia berry juice concentrate. Again, zinc is important for strong immunity, and aronia berry is another herbal remedy that is used to strengthen the immune system. This is a clean product that is certified organic and vegetarian.

This one contains a combination of elderberry extract and juice concentrate, in addition to a few other active ingredients that help support immune function, and these are: Vitamin C, zinc, aronia berry, emblic (amla) extract, guava extract, echinacea purpurea extract, and rosemary extract. This is an organic, concentrated syrup that contains no added sugar.