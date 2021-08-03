3 local students make Marquette’s dean’s list

The following local students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin:

Dexter Akanno, of Castaic, is pursuing a bachelor of arts in public relations.

Patrick Magee, of Newhall, is pursuing a bachelor of science in finance.

Claire Fellbaum, of Valencia, is pursuing a bachelor of science in biomedical sciences.



To make the dean’s list, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the spring 2021 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college.



\Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws nearly 8,500 undergraduate and 3,300 graduate and professional students from nearly all states and more than 60 countries.