It isn’t easy to find a reliable kratom vendor, especially when looking for it to buy kratom online. This Southeast Asian coffee plant has gained popularity in recent years for its various benefits.

Although they offer many health benefits, it isn’t easy to find the best kratom vendors that offer fine kratom products. You will have to do a lot of research and spend hours finding a reliable vendor.

Therefore, to make the entire process easier, we made a list of the best in the market. So, let’s dive right in and take a look!

Top 5 Kratom Vendors On The Market [2021]

How We Made the List of the Top Kratom Vendors

It is very easy to get lost in the claims various Kratom vendors make. Plus, finding a trustworthy vendor can be a rather daunting task, especially with new brands showing up every other day.

With an increasing number of vendors, you might think that you have more options. However, that is not the case. The increasing vendors popping up can make your path difficult when finding the best kratom vendors.

Hence, it would be best if you were more careful before choosing a brand. To make this entire process simpler, we analyzed many vendors to make our final list. Here’s a quick look into how we made the list of the top kratom vendors.

Researching the Vendors

We started by researching the vendors of some of the most popular kratom products. We researched primarily on the reputation and authenticity of their products.

Also, we went through their official website to collect as much information about them as possible.

We followed this step by confirming the claims and other information on numerous third-party websites. It includes blogs, social media platforms such as Reddit, Facebook, and Instagram. Next, we went through various discussion products to get into the layers of customer experience.

At last, we researched many customer reviews. Once we had enough data on the customer’s reputation, we made a long list of vendors with a more positive reputation.

Analysis

After thorough research, we analyzed all the collected information. We began with shortlisting vendors with a better reputation and more positive reviews. The reviews include stars, small and elaborate reviews, and customer testimonials.

Additionally, we reached out to a few customers of the shortlisted vendors. We also went through several YouTube videos to understand the customer experience better.

Once we confirmed their positive experience with the brand and its products, we incorporated the vendors into the final list.

So, read on and check out the detailed reviews on all the top 5 Kratom vendors presented to you below!

What We Looked For?

Here are some things that we looked for primarily when making a list:

We checked if they ensure thorough lab testing frequently on their kratom strains

Availability of a different variety of strains since using the same strain will not provide much kick

When it comes to products with medicinal benefits, an online vendor needs to provide reliable customer support. Therefore, we looked for companies that offer reliable customer support services

We were careful to pick vendors that offer high-quality kratom at reasonable prices. It will ensure you will not have to pay too much or pay too little for bad-quality kratom

Apart from the factors mentioned earlier, we also looked for manufacturing processes, facilities, effectiveness, ingredients, and shipping policy

The Best Kratom Vendors: Comprehensive Reviews

Even among the reliable brands, it’s quite challenging to pick the suitable one for you. A detailed look at the vendors can help you conclude.

Hence, we have reviewed each vendor down to the smallest detail. You can check out the reviews below one by one.

Plus, we have highlighted some of the important features, pros, and cons of all the vendors. Read on, and you might find the one that may suit all your requirements.

#1. Kats Botanicals: Best Kratom Vendor Overall

First on our list of the best kratom vendors is Kats Botanicals. They are one of the most reputed kratom vendors who value customer satisfaction. Additionally, they offer a wide range of strains for you to choose from.

They sell high-quality kratom that is sent through rigorous lab testing. Moreover, they sell their products at a fair pace. Also, the kratom products are vegan friendly, and they do not add any fillers or enhancers.

Kats Botanical’s harvest their kratom powder when the leaves are fully mature for a higher level of potency. Further, they ensure cleanliness, quality, and strength at every batch of products.

Highlights

Health Benefits

Kats Botanicals kratom products offer various health benefits. It is good for your physical health as well as mental health.

Some of the physical health benefits include lessening opiate withdrawal symptoms, diabetes management, and cough. Some of the mental health benefits include aid in managing anxiety, hypertension, and depression.

Improved Harvesting Practices

Kats Botanicals harvest their Kratom powder when the leaves are mature and fully potent. Also, they ensure to test each strain to check for quality and cleanliness.

They ensure each strain goes through various lab testing. This process will ensure the ingredients are pure and do not contain any unnecessary and harmful fillers.

Availability of Wide Range of Strains

They offer a wide range of strains. Some of them include green Maeng Da, Red Maeng Da, White Maeng Da, Dark Red Malay Kratom Powder, and Spacebird Kratom Powder.

Moreover, they give you plenty of options for strain. Hence, you can pick your favorite strain after trying them all.

Pros

They offer 30 days full money back guarantee

Free shipping on orders over 100 dollars

Ethically harvested

Lab-tested

Proven customer relationships

Cons

Too many varieties can confuse you

#2. Kraken Kratom: Highest- Quality Kratom Strains

Kraken Kratom is one of the very few companies that prioritize quality before anything else. They offer some of the most thoroughly tested products available in the kratom industry. Further, they offer a wide range of kratom products.

The products include kratom powders, kratom capsules, kratom tablets, and kratom full spectrum extract. Plus, all the products meet extensive quality standards and are compliant with GMP.

So, if you are looking for an all-encompassed organic kratom vendor, this can be the best choice for you. Moreover, they also bring new exciting products to the market. Some of them are Kraken Platinum Tea Softgels, Pre-Workout, Post Workout, and Ultra Enhanced Indo Tea Tablets (UEI).

Highlights

High-Quality Product

Kraken kratom offers only the highest quality kratom. They follow excellent manufacturing processes. Moreover, they extract from only non-GMO leaves.

Also, they are registered as a GMP Qualified Vendor through the American Kratom Association. Hence, you can trust the quality of their products.

Open Lab Testing

Kraken has an open lab testing policy. They are always ready to share their manufacturing procedure and product test.

Also, they test their products before manufacturing as well as a finished product. Therefore, they are one of the most reliable and safest Kratom vendors in the online market.

Health Benefits

The pure strains of Kraken Kratom offer various health benefits. Therefore, you can use them to help yourself from using these supplements.

It can help from older adults to people with chronic illness. Some of the benefits include pain relief, better relaxation, extra energy, and better sleep quality.

Pros

Follows excellent manufacturing practices

Open lab testing policies

Registered as a GMP Qualified Vendor through the American Kratom Association

They offer discount prices

Reliable customer service

Cons

Some extracts can be weak

#3. Left Coast Kratom: Best Variety of Kratom Strains

Left Coast Kratom is one of the best kratom vendors in the online market for various reasons. One of the reasons includes the freshest quality kratom they offer.

They also participate in the American Kratom Association’s GMP Program. Plus, they are compliant with complying with cGMP (current Good Manufacturing Practices). Therefore, all of their kratom products are pure and safe to use for you.

Left Coast Kratom carefully considers maintaining the highest quality in the step of their manufacturing processes. Some of it includes environmental controls to test for pathogens in the facility and more comprehensive testing protocols. Moreover, they use two or more labs to test the products.

Highlights

Excellent Manufacturing Process

Left Coast kratom vendors employ only the best manufacturing process to produce their kratom products. They employ stringent testing and receiving procedures to ensure the purity and safety of the products.

They also employ a rigorous screening process for suppliers and products. They also ensure revamped sanitation control procedures and policies. Hence, you can trust the quality of their kratom products.

Rigorous Lab Testing

At Left Coast Kratom, unlike other manufacturers, they use more than one lab testing for their products. This step will double-check the quality and the safety of the products.

Moreover, they employ more comprehensive testing protocols to ensure better testing. Also, they screen the process for suppliers as well as products as well.

Variety of Products

Left Coast offers a wide range of Kratom products to choose from. Some of them include kratom capsules, kratom powder, and kratom extract. They also provide powder samples.

Moreover, they offer all these products in different colors and strains. Some of them are Bali Kratom Capsules, White Vein Borneo Kratom Capsules, and Maeng Da Kratom Extract.

Pros

Rigorous lab testing process

Wide range of products

Numerous different strains are available

They offer sample powder

Various health benefits

Cons

Some customers reported issues with billing

#4. Golden Monk : Most Popular Kratom Strains

Next up, we have one of the most popular kratom vendors. Golden monk is one of the best kratom sellers that offer various kratom products. They offer a wide array of kratom strains and veins.

This vendor is American Kratom Association-approved, and they offer only the best kratom products in the market. They offer fresh products sourced directly from Indonesia for the best results. Moreover, every strain is lab-tested thoroughly by third parties to ensure purity and safety.

This growing brand strives to satisfy its customers by offering the highest quality strains. Also, they offer free priority shipping and affordable bulk purchases.

Highlights

Third-Party Testing

Golden monk is one of the most popular kratom vendors for various reasons. One of the reasons they stand out is the level of transparency they offer to their customers.

They ensure each of their batches is tested for quality and safety. You can easily access all the third-party lab testing results on the official website of golden monk.

Health Benefits

Golden Monk offers kratom extracts sourced from Indonesia to ensure only the most effective kratom for their customers. Therefore, it comes with numerous health benefits.

It will help you feel motivated, active, and energized throughout the day. Also, it can help you with anxiety and stress management.

Wide Range of Strains

Golden Monk offers a wide array of strains. It includes Maeng Da kratom and Bentuangie Kratom. Also, they offer numerous different veins.

Some of them are white vein kratom, green vein kratom, and red vein. Plus, they offer various veins, even in the Maeng Da kratom strains.

Pros

High-quality extracts

Third-party lab tested products

Free shipping available

Offers and discounts on bulk orders

Numerous varieties of strains and veins are available

Cons

Pricing is expensive when compared to the competitors

#5. Kratom Spot: Premium Organic Kratom

Kratom Stop is last on our list of the top 5 best kratom vendors in the online market. They offer some of the best quality kratoms with fair trade practice, and they source their kratom extract from around the world.

Also, Kratom spot ensures every one of their harvests is tested by independent laboratories. It will ensure the purity, concentration, and effectiveness of the kratom products. It will also guarantee you what’s written on the package.

Moreover, they offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee, or else you can reclaim your money back. Kratom stop also offers phone support and free shipping on all purchases above $50.

Highlights

Third-Party Testing

Kratom Spot is committed to providing its large customer base with nothing less than the best kratom products. Therefore, they send their kratom products through various levels of lab testing.

They send it to independent laboratories to ensure unbiased testing results. Therefore, they ensure the quality and purity of their products.

Secure Purchasing

Kratom Spot offers secure purchasing options for its consumers. Therefore, you can choose various methods of purchasing apart from debit and credit cards. It is an advantage since the kratom industry is tricky and not regulated by the FDA or DEA.

Some of the alternate methods of purchasing include E-Checks, enabled by Authorize.Net, and ACH E-Checks. Moreover, they also accept cryptocurrencies enabled by Coinbase.

Numerous Options

Kratom Spot offers numerous healthy options when it comes to Kratom veins. Some of the popular veins are red, green, and white.

Furthermore, they also offer various kinds of kratom products. It includes extracts, capsules, drinks, and kratom leaves.

Pros

They offer only high-quality kratom products

100% satisfaction or money-back guarantee

Free shipping on purchase above $50 dollars

Tested by independent laboratories

Kratom sourced from around the world

Cons

No free shipping for purchases below $50 dollars

Best Kratom Vendor: A Detailed Buyer’s Guide

Let’s take a look at how to make the right choice to pick the best kratom vendors for you. Numerous factors influence the quality of products and services. You may have some idea from the above-listed review.

However, it is quite complex to make the right choice. Therefore, we have curated this buyer’s guide to help you make the right choice easily.

Take a look at the following factors. You may find it extremely useful while picking the right vendor. So, here follows the buyer’s guide for the best kratom vendors.

Quality

The foremost factor to look for when looking for kratom online is the quality. Quality is something you must never compromise, especially when it comes to something you consume directly.

Therefore, make sure the vendors assure quality through various factors. One of the best ways to ensure quality is by checking the lab results.

Strain Variety

Kratom comes in various kinds of strains. Therefore, if you are looking for a particular effect or trait, you will need the right strain.

Different strains of kratom offer different effects similar to marijuana. Some of the most popular strains are Maeng da, Bali or red vein, Indo, Thai, Green Malay, Malaysian, and Borneo.

Hence, it is better to choose from a vendor that offers a wide range of strains. For example, Golden Monk and Kats Botanicals offer a good variety of strains. Hence, you can rely on one brand to get various strains of kratom.

Potency

Potency is also one of the important factors to look for when purchasing kratom. The higher the potency of the kratom, the more effective it will be. Hence, it will give you a better kick and help you enjoy the kratom.

The best way to ensure the kratom has high potency is by checking the quality. As mentioned earlier, quality is the most important factor to look for when buying kratom.

If the quality is good, the potency and the efficiency will naturally be reliable. Moreover, it will mean fewer chances of side effects as well.

Manufacturing Practices

Manufacturing practices contribute to the quality, potency, and effectiveness of kratom. Therefore, it is vital to consider the manufacturing process of vendors.

Some vendors manufacture kratom products in poor manufacturing facilities and employ unhealthy practices. It can result in a decreased efficiency and improved risk for side effects.

One way to ensure a vendor’s manufacturing process is by looking up the GMP certification. The American Kratom Association issues the GMP certification.

Shipping

Shipping is one of the important factors that is often overlooked. It would be best if you looked for this factor, especially in the case of an exclusively online vendor. Therefore, make sure to purchase from a vendor who has a good reputation with shipping processes.

You can also look out for additional shipping features like discreet shipping or free shipping. Moreover, purchase from vendors who offer reliable billing services and return policies as well.

Pricing and Discounts

Most reliable brands have reasonable pricing principles. Therefore, it is nothing to worry about.

However, several vendors price their products at a high cost with no actual value for the extra money. Also, several vendors sell low-quality kratom at unusually high prices. Hence, make sure to steer away from these kinds of vendors.

Further, look for vendors that offer frequent discounts. Although it may not seem so apparent, you can save hundreds of dollars with regular discounts.

What are the Health Benefits of Kratom?

Kratom has been used in herbal medicine long before the nineteenth century. It has opioid properties with some stimulant-like effects.

Kratom leaves have been a part of traditional medicine across various cultures in South East Asia. They were primarily used as local anesthesia or to heal wounds. Therefore, it has several health benefits, and we have listed some of them below.

Pain Relief

Kratom leaves help treat various kinds of pains. However, it works extremely well with neuropathic pains. Pains induced by chronic conditions are known as neuropathic pain.

The kratom extracts relieve pain by binding to the pain receptors in the CNS (Central Nervous System) and other parts of the body. Moreover, the Bali or red vein strain of kratom is the most suitable strain for pain relief.

Energy Boosting

Kratom extract can improve metabolic effects in your body, which can increase your energy levels. The extract enhances the metabolic processes, thereby increasing your energy levels.

Moreover, it improves blood circulation, which means more oxygen is transported across your body. It will contribute to an increased energy level. You can use it to boost your energy during intense workouts and general everyday activities.

Diabetes Management

According to numerous studies, kratom has positive effects on blood sugar levels. The alkaloids in the extract can help regulate the levels of glucose and insulin in the blood.

Therefore, by keeping these two components in check, kratom helps in managing diabetes. Also, it will help in curbing your appetite for chocolate and sugary food.

Improves Focus

Kratom extract induces the release of acetylcholine in your body. It is a neurotransmitter that plays a significant role in improving focus.

According to several studies, acetylcholine enhances memory as well as focus. Moreover, kratom extract can induce the release of hormones that are associated with increased attention span.

Relieve Anxiety

Kratom extracts can elevate your mood as well. It can aid in releasing hormones that keep you in a positive state of mind.

As a result, you will feel more upbeat and less anxious. Moreover, the sedative effects of this extract can help in relieving anxiety and depression.

What are the Side Effects of Kratom?

Kratom may cause several adverse side effects, although it is well-tolerated by most people. Moreover, the side effects of this component depend upon the dosages you take.

Some studies suggest that the adverse side effects are common with doses exceeding 8 g. While there are very few incidents where people have reported adverse effects, the USA poison control centers listed some signs and symptoms.

We have listed some of the side effects. You can take a look at them below:

Mental Agitation

Drowsiness

Vomiting

Tachycardia (heart rate exceeding normal resting rate)

Confusion

Withdrawal

Respiratory depression

However, you do not have to worry about these side effects since they are rare. Also, people may experience hallucinations, seizures, and respiratory arrest in extreme cases.

Nonetheless, not all human bodies react the same to kratom. If you are one of the very few people who may experience its adverse effects, you do not have to panic. You can immediately contact a licensed medical practitioner who can help you out.

Moreover, as long as the ingredients are pure and safe, the side effects will not last longer than a few days. Hence, the chances of experiencing side effects may increase if you use unsafe and untested kratom.

Therefore, it is vital to buy from a reputed vendor. All the vendors mentioned in this article are reliable and use only the highest quality ingredients.

Hence, we advise you to be careful while choosing a vendor. You can refer to the buyer’s guide carefully while making choices to avoid any trouble.

Furthermore, if you are under any medication or suffer from any health issues, do not consume it without consulting a doctor. It is always better to be on the safer side when it comes to any dietary supplement.

Dosage Guidelines: How to Get the Best Results from Kratom?

Generally, the dosages depend on several factors, such as your sex, age, and health status. Some other factors include strain efficacy and ingestion.

However, as a rule of thumb, taking 5 g of kratom powder three times a day is adequate to experience the effects.

We recommend you start with a smaller dosage before gradually increasing to 5 g. It will aid you in achieving the desired result without any adverse effects.

Here is a dosage guideline that indicates the effects of kratom powder according to dosage.

1 to 5 grams of kratom powder can increase your energy and focus levels.

5 to 8 grams can aid you in pain relief and can get you high.

Anything above 8 g is risky since it can cause sedation. Also, it will increase the chances and the seriousness of the side effects. Hence, we advise you to avoid overdosing under any circumstances.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Kratom Vendors

Do you still have more doubts about the best kratom vendors or a great place to buy kratom? Here’s a section that can help you out.

In this section, we have answered some of the most commonly asked questions about kratom and kratom vendors.

Q. Does Kratom Get You High?

Kratom acts as a mild stimulant when you consume it in small doses. It binds to the mu-opioid receptors in the brain. The receptors are the same receptors that are activated when people consume opioids.

So, yes, kratom does get you high. However, it can cause opiate-like highs only when you consume in higher doses. Therefore, it is advisable to avoid smoking or chewing them in high doses.

Q. Is Kratom Legal?

Currently, kratom is legal in the USA, although the legality lies in a gray area. Well, to be specific, Kratom is federally legal. But still, some states have banned kratom while others are in the process of regulating it or banning it.

It is illegal to buy, sell and possess kratom in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Rhode Island, Indiana, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

In the following states, it is legal but regulated: Alaska, Arizona, California, Delaware, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, and Louisiana, among others.

Q. Is Kratom Safe?

Kratom is safe as long as you buy it from reputable manufacturers and use it under limits. However, there is a risk in consuming kratom when it is mixed with drugs or prescribed medications.

Also, similar to opioids, kratom can be addictive. Therefore, it is vital to use only in the recommended dosages.

Q. How Many Different Types of Kratom Are There?

There are numerous strains of kratom. However, you will have primarily three colors when you classify them based on the strain’s color.

The classified colors are white, green, and red. However, it is possible to find more than the three colors.

Other types of classifications include the way they blend or their potency. Some of the popular strains are Maeng Da Kratom, Bentuangie Kratom, and Yellow Vein Kratom.

Q. How to Store Kratom Properly?

Ideally, you should store it in an airtight container in a dark area. You can put kratom in a cupboard or a drawer in a tinted glass jar. Also, ensure the area is cool and dry.

Moreover, it is important to store the kratom products you purchase properly. It may be leaves, capsules, or supplement powder. Properly storing them will ensure the kratom does not lose its effectiveness or become unusable.

In Conclusion: Are These Kratom Vendors Trustworthy?

As you might have noticed, numerous things go into finding the best kratom vendors. However, we hope that our review of the top 5 picks was useful. We also hope that you can make use of our comprehensive buyer’s guide!

All the kratom vendors listed in this article are reliable and trustworthy. This is why the final decision comes to preference.

Hence, you can choose whichever vendor you want to, even if it is not the above list. One of the best ways to make the right choice is by weighing the pros and cons.

Above all, ensure your safety and the quality of the product before buying online.

