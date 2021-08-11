Brutal Force SARMs Review, Dosage, Before and After Results

Let’s just take a moment to embrace the fact anabolic steroids are a long-gone substance. Sarms have taken place for steroids and they are used to gain muscle mass and lose fat instantly. Every SARM that bodybuilders use has different effects and results.

The best SARMs results are mentioned with exception of having no side effects. Sarms cycle is always performed with caution and the right alternatives to the SARMs should be also noted down in case things go wrong.

Click Here to Buy Brutal Force Supplements from the Official Website

About SARMs- What Are They?

To find everything about SARMs, you must know what they are in real. Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators are one or a combination of two compounds that have greater affinity with the androgen receptors. The same receptors through which muscle mass enhancement occurs and the rapidly flow of testosterone could make it even easier. Many SARMs are extremely powerful and also dangerous with post-cycle therapy next to the cycle.

Side effects of Sarms are cardiovascular complications, stroke, and heart attack as short-term effects.

What Results Can You Expect from SARMs?

Experts say the result of SARMs mainly depends on your diet, workout routine, and most of all how you respond to these compounds. Some users attain 10-20 pounds of lean muscle mass in a course of a single SARM cycle which is of typically 12 weeks. This again depends on the following variables.

How many SARMs doses you are taking

How much your protein intake is

Your weight-lifting experience

Diet and nutrition

Workout time

Genetics that respond to the drugs

Top SARMs with Their Before and After Results

Testolone (RAD-140) Before and After Results

Testolone is the strongest SARM for building muscle mass and completing the bulking cycle with the best results. Many RAD-140 users gained 20 pounds of muscle while they lost 10-15 pounds of extra fats in the body. The perfect way to use Testolone is to perform a 12 weeks cycle followed by Post Cycle Therapy.

Taking Testolone in dosages 15-30mg per day for 12 weeks is to pick the best version for bulking up.

Ligandrol (LGD-4033) Before and After Results

Ligandrol is for the furious and vigilante bodybuilding that help bodybuilders to gain instant pack of tons of muscle mass. This is used during the bulking cycle that made you gain over 20 pounds of fresh lean mass which makes it ideal if you have a problem with Testolone.

Ligandrol dosage for bodybuilding is 10-20mg per day in a form of an 8-12 weeks cycle. Like many SARMs, there should be post cycle therapy option after the Ligandrol cycle.

MK-677 Before and After Results

The brand name for MK-677 is Nutrobal, this is a type of SARM that people call a Growth Hormone Secretagogue which means something that stimulates the secretion of human growth hormones. Boosting HGH levels in the body is MK 677 only aim which heals the joints, boost muscle recovery, and enable muscle growth.

Many online users shared the before and after results by MK677 after they mixed it with Ostarine. The results were astounding 12 pounds of muscle mass within only 60 days. According to users, their bench press and weight-lifting skills have been greatly improved and they reported no side effects so far.

The dosage for the MK677 cycle is 25-50mg per day with no Post Cycle Therapy needed.

Cardarine (GW-501516) Before and After Results

Cardarine is a SARM which is PPAR Delta Receptor Agonist, in the shot, it’s a SARM for substantial weight loss. In the cutting cycle, Cardarine plays a powerful role and within 12 weeks of the Cardarine cycle, users have reported 20 pounds of body fat reduction. These fats are hard to go and require an intense amount of training as well.

Cardarine dosage for best results is 10-20mg per day, users have acknowledged the results appear in the 2nd week.

Ostarine (MK-2866) Before and After Results

Common brand name for Ostarine is Enobosarm which is a very renowned research compound these days. Bodybuilders are using Ostarine for 90 days cycle to attain the perfect body recomposition. This is achieved by gaining muscles and losing fat.

The best SARM for Recomposition lets the users build versatile body types and become highly chiseled.

The regular dose for Ostarine is 25-50mg per day for 90 days which should be followed by Post Cycle Therapy for testosterone restoration.

YK-11 Before and After Results

YK-11 is another strongest SARM that selectively inhibits the Myostatin in the body by inducing larger levels of Follistatin expression. YK-11 side effects both long-term and short-term should be monitored because clinical studies haven’t been promising on it yet. Based on anecdotal experience, YK-11 promotes rapid muscle gain with fewer side effects.

YK-11 daily recommended dosage is 5-10mg per day which can be increased if users haven’t seen any results within 30 days.

Andarine (S-4) Before and After Results

Many builders have flaunted the before and after pictures after using Andarine and Ostarine cycle and they were monstrous!

Andarine promotes the striations in your muscles that give you a ripped look. As a fat loss enhancer, this SARM could be useful in the cutting cycle.

Andarine regular dosage is 25-50mg per day for an 8-12 weeks cycle plan. During this time, you will notice rapid muscle mass and prolonged fat loss.

The Best Alternatives to SARMs with Safe, Legal, and Effective Results

There are millions of bodybuilders in the world but not all of them prefer the use of androgenic compounds. Natural bodybuilders take a big time in their life to build up the perfect body and this would remain much longer than what you have built by using steroids or SARMs.

With this choice kept in mind, scientists have unlocked the potentials of various herbal supplements which aim to provide or you can say mimic steroids-like effects. Currently, in 2021, these supplements are the most searched online.

Sarms are not generally made for human consumption and they have a very limited number of studies available some of which haven’t been approved yet. Below, we tried to explore the best natural versions of SARMs that could be a life-saving YET life-changing tool for your bodybuilding experience.

Brutal Force SARMs

Brutal Force is a natural steroid-mimicking supplements industry that has a number of products as alternatives to Anabolic Steroids and SARMs. There are 3 different versions available for bodybuilders who have used SARMs somewhere in their career but found about the flaws and quit.

SARMs alternatives like RADBULK, OSTABULK, and ANDALEAN are the natural derivatives of SARMs like Testolone, Ostarine, and Andarine which deliver the potential outcomes in30/60 days.

RADBULK (Legal RAD-140) Before and After Results

Radbulk is a testolone alternative that speed-up normal metabolism and ignites protein synthesis. Both of these processes have results like iron-hard muscles and fat loss with no side effects.

With 2 capsules dosage, Radbulk is going to offer lean muscle mass, reduced recovery time, fast-acting formula, and SARMs like benefits without side effects.

OSTABULK (Legal Ostarine) Before and After Results

The safe alternative for Ostarine MK-2866 is here. Ostabulk mimics the same muscle-building effects of SARMs with the help of natural ingredients that may not lead to side effects.

Ostabulk recommended dosage is 2 capsules per day which gets you quality muscles, an incredible amount of testosterone, ultimate muscle strength, and the fast-acting formula with no cardiovascular complications.

ANDALEAN (Legal Andarine S-4) Before and After Results

Andalean is the last brutal force Sarm online through which you can experience unreal power and amplified muscle growth. All with no injections, side effects, and sudden death. You can take 2 capsules of Andalean and you are good to go for the perfect workout.

Andalean promotes muscle mass and strength gain; it reduces body fat faster and accelerates the recovery time with 100% safe results.

Click Here to Buy Brutal Force Sarms from the Official website

Summary – SARMs vs Legal Sarms

SARMs are hard to find and buy because they are banned across many countries in the world. When you hear about any drug that it’s a “research substance” know that it will never be safe until the tag is removed. SARMs of different types affect the body in a singular manner which is to evoke only a single receptor (instead of many, like steroids) and this effect makes them slightly harmful than anabolic steroids.

Many users of SARMs experienced great results within 2-3 months of the cycle and the strongest amongst them is Ligandrol and YK-11.

If you are want to keep the dangers aside, there is always another choice for SARM users. Natural SARMs or Brutal Force legal Sarms are the future for safe and effective bodybuilding.