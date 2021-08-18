BuyEssayFriend is an experienced essay writing service for academic purposes. Their mission is to help students with their academic challenges. With the army of professional writers and the system of affordable prices, they have earned an overly positive reputation among their clients.

If you want to buy essay papers online, we can help make the final choice. In this review, we have collected all the information about BuyEssayFriend. Read it through carefully to know what to expect from the given online writing service.

First Impression

At buyessayfriend, you will find a simple yet elegant interface. It does let you enjoy a smooth online experience without being distracted by screaming pop-up windows and striking colors.

The customer-oriented website doesn’t feature any shortcomings. The only drawback is that it doesn’t have a separate section with the list of services. However, you can see everything you need in a quick ordering form. Hopefully, it won’t be such a big problem for you.

All information is split into separate sections, which enables a super simple navigation concept. The online pages are easy to browse. Everything looks clear and precise. So, you won’t have any difficulties with navigating the website. Even if you can’t find something, you can always request some guidance from customer support. An online chat is available for communication 24/7.

The first impression about BuyEssayFriend happens to be overly positive. Moreover, it encourages you to buy essay.

Guarantees

Similar to any other essay writing service, BuyEssayFriend offers certain guarantees to their clients. Here are some of them:

Timely delivery;

Grammatically accurate, authentic content;

24/7 customers support;

More than 6750 writers and editors;

Communication with the assigned writer throughout the writing process;

Affordable prices;

Unlimited number of revisions and full refund.

Once the order is submitted, the assigned writer becomes your best friend. You can request drafts and request certain corrections in the middle of the writing process.

Types of Services

Here at Buyessayfriend.com, you won’t find a list of services provided by the company. However, you can check them out in a quick ordering form. The list of assignments they can complete is as follows:

Different types of essays;

Annotated bibliography;

Movie, book, and article review;

Capstone project;

Creative writing and critical thinking;

Presentation;

Research and study report;

Public speech;

Thesis proposal and thesis statement;

Dissertation chapters;

All kinds of admission documents;

Editing and proofreading.

As you can see, the choice is really huge. If you still can’t find your task on the list, you can contact them via an online form. If they have the writer with the required competence, they will surely process your order.

Quality of papers

When you order essay online, you expect to get good quality of work. And this is exactly what you can have at BuyEssayFriend. Thanks to the team of professionals, they deliver different types of academic assignments on time without compromising the quality of work. Moreover, all content is written by native English speakers. They know which words to use to make the text interesting, engaging, and clear at the same time.

Every paper is written from scratch. It is grammatically, structurally, and contextually accurate. Before papers are sent to customers, they are fixed by editors and checked via special plagiarism software. If you want to have a piece of proof, BuyEssayFriend is ready to provide you with a plagiarism report upon request.

If you feel that the text needs some corrections, you can request them as many times as you want. The main point is to provide you with a satisfactory or even excellent result. In the worst case scenario, you will be able to apply for a full or partial refund.

Writers

According to the official website, BuyEssayFriend has more than 6750 writers and editors in their team. They have written over 45,000 academic works of different types and complexity. With 25,000 satisfied customers, they have developed an extensive experience in the writing field.

All writers have academic degrees in one or several disciplines. To join the local community, they have to pass a few exams and complete a test order. If their results correspond to the company’s standards, writers are offered to work for the company. So, all writers hired by BuyEssayFriend are there for a good reason. They have knowledge, skills, and experience to deal with your academic assignment. Whether you buy research paper, public speech, or personal essay, you won’t be disappointed with the result.

They claim that all their writers are native English speakers. Although we can’t check this fact, we can say for sure that their writers are doing good work.

Depending on your order, they try to assign the writer with the relevant competence. If you have a paper on Psychology, Literature, or Law, you will get different specialists. Hiring someone without the relevant knowledge doesn’t make sense. Losing a good reputation is the worst situation to be imagined by an academic writing service.

Prices

To buy essays online, you should be ready to spend a certain sum of money. BuyEssayFriend, manages to keep money at an affordable level. The price table can be checked in the “Prices” section on the official website. All services are split into four sections:

Writing from scratch;

Editing and proofreading;

Multiple choice questions;

Problem solving.

The price will depend on the selected service, deadline, and complexity. For example, a personal essay with a one-week deadline will cost you $19, while the same essay with a six-hour deadline will cost you $38. Editing services will cost you $11 for Bachelor degree work and $30 for Admission help level.

Buying essays from BuyEssayFriend is really affordable. The company has a system of bonuses and special deals, which make your purchase marked with multiple benefits. For example, you can get 5% discount if your order is bigger than $500 in value. Let’s be honest, it’s almost impossible for students to make such a big order. But you never know. At least, you can get a 10% credit from the sum paid with your credit card.

Customer Support

Once you login to the website, you can see their contacts. The available contact channels include email, live chat, or social media. We tested each of them to get a better understanding of their efficiency. Well, using a live chat will be the most reasonable decision for online customers. Using email will be a more time-taking procedure, as it takes up to 24 hours to get a written response. Generally, you will never know when you get feedback. It mainly depends on the complexity of your issue.

We were surprised to see Buyessayfriend on social media. For example, their Facebook account is constantly updated to stay relevant for online users. With this customer-oriented approach, you can get in touch with their online specialists at any time of the day and night.

Online reputation

When it comes to the online reputation of BuyEssayFriend, it is incredibly positive. You can find a lot of positive reviews left by customers on the web. They praise the company’s range of services, quality of work, and incredible responsiveness.

If you check the website, you’ll realize that BuyEssayFriend is one of the best-rated companies out there. This is a well-rated company because of the devoted attitude towards work.

If you want to buy essay online safe, you seem to be in the right place. At least, the company is open to communication. Even if something goes wrong, you will always be able to discuss the nuances with them

Ordering Process

To submit an order at BuyEssayFriend, you will need a few minutes of your time. By taking a few simple steps, your order can be processed by local specialists.

Click an Order Now button.

Provide the details of your assignment, such as academic level, type of paper, the number of pages, timeframes, and spacing.

Check the price appeared on the order form.

Confirm it (if you are fine with it).

Once you are done with it, you can specify some additional details of your paper. You will need to create an account, keep track of the writing process, get in touch with the assigner writer, and wait for your order to be complete. As you can guess, the ordering process isn’t very difficult, so you should not have difficulties.

Final Verdict

Now that you know the answer to a question “Where can I buy an essay?”, it’s time to make a decision. Are the services provided by BuyEssayFriend suitable for you? Or do you want to find an alternative platform? It is up to you. To buy essay and get a satisfactory result, you should be careful with your choice. According to your research, BuyEssayFriend can be recommended to customers. If it sounds convincing to you, take action.