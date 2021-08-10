City announces pair of upcoming blood drives

News release

The American Red Cross is in critical need of blood donors, and the city of Santa Clarita is asking residents to consider scheduling a lifesaving appointment to donate blood in Santa Clarita City Hall’s Century Room (23920 Valencia Blvd.) on Friday, Aug. 13, or the Sycamore Room of Santa Clarita Sports Complex (20880 Centre Pointe Parkway) on Friday, Sept. 3.

Both blood drives will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule your appointment and to learn more.

To donate, you must be in good health and feeling well at the time of giving. Donors must also be at least 16 years old and are expected to bring their photo ID to their scheduled appointment. Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.



You can learn about the upcoming blood drives, donor requirements and more by visiting RedCrossBlood.org. For questions, contact Bob Woodall at 661-477-9138.