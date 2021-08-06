Fuze Bug Reviews (Updated) – Don’t Buy FuzeBug Mosquito Killer Till You’ve Read This

Fuze Bug aims to solve your mosquito problem.

Mosquitoes are a huge problem. They come buzzing near your ear and irritate you to no end. They bite you all over your body, irritating you and causing painful bumps. Above all, mosquito bites can be extremely dangerous. Dengue and malaria are common diseases spread by mosquitoes. This is why it is important to protect yourself against mosquito bites.

One way of doing this is by using a mosquito cream. Applying the cream is a tedious process. It gets your hands dirty and not everyone likes the smell. There are sprays that can be used to keep away mosquitoes but these are temporary in effect. Some people may be allergic to the smell of the spray.

The best solution to the problem of mosquitoes is Fuze Bug. This is a product that does not use chemicals or allergic ingredients. It works using light. It offers a permanent solution to the mosquito problem since it traps mosquitoes and kills them.

What is Fuze Bug?

Fuze Bug is an insect repellent lamp. It works by killing all insects that comes close to it. Fuze Bug does not work only against mosquitoes but against all pesky insects. Whether it is houseflies, bugs, or any other creepy crawlies, they are all killed by this device.

Some repellent lamps use UV light that can be harmful for people. Fuze Bug is a 100% safe product. It does not use UV light not does it use chemicals or any other harmful products. It uses lighting with natural products to attract bugs and kill them. This ensures a permanent solution to the bug problem.

The bugs killed by the lamp fall in the lamp’s tray. At the end of the day or after a specific period, you can remove the tray and dispose the dead bugs. It works for a radius of up to 375 square feet, which is a long distance. This makes it very useful when you are outdoors or are camping.

Why use an insect repellent lamp?

An insect repellent lamp is very helpful to avoid the problem of bugs. These pesky insects are not just irritating but are also harmful. Flies and mosquitoes can spread diseases. These diseases can even be life-threatening. It is important to keep these bugs away. Of all the pests, mosquitoes are the worst since their bite is painful.

There are many insect repellent products. The problem with these products is that they use chemicals that may be harmful. The chemicals can also be allergic to some people. Pets and children, in particular can be at risk.

Insect repellent lamps are the ideal solution to solve the problem of bugs. These lamps came make use of strong light to attract insects. When the insects come to the lamp it comes into contact with the coil in the lamp. The coil has high voltage current that kills the bug. There are no chemicals or UV lighting used in the product.

It is a safe product to use and hence there is no risk to humans or even pets. Since the lighting is UV-free, there are no risks of any kind from the lighting. Most importantly, an insect repellent lamp like Fuze Bug has a long range. This makes it suitable for use outdoors.

If you are camping outside or spending time in the garden, you are likely to be bothered by bugs non-stop. When kids are camping outside, bugs are a real pain. Using an insect repellent lamp ensures the kids can have a comfortable time outdoors without getting bitten.

Features of Fuze Bug

Kills all bugs

Fuze Bug kills all types of bugs. Mosquitoes, flies, wasps and any other types of bugs can be killed by the Fuze Bug device. The device uses electricity and light to kill bugs. First, the device uses its strong light to attract bugs. The bugs cannot resist the powerful light and get drawn to it.

Once the bug comes near the light, it comes into contact with the coil of the device. The coil delivers an electric shock that instantly kills any bug. The dead bug falls into the tray in the lamp.

Safe device

There are repellent devices that use a chemical to repel insects. These chemicals can be toxic for kids and can cause allergies in some people. Some of the light-based repellents use UV light. It is a known fact that UV light can cause harm.

One of the main attractions of Fuze Bug is that it is a 100% safe device. There are no chemicals used. The light is UV-free and is safe. There is a protective grid in the device that ensures kids don’t touch the coil by mistake.

Rechargeable device

Fuze Bug is a rechargeable device. Most repellents work on electricity, which means they can be used only indoors. If you want to use the device outdoors, then you need an electricity plug point. Fuze Bug does not require electric connectivity. You can charge the device and use it.

Once charged, the manufacturer claims that the charge would last 24 hours. This makes it convenient to use when you go out

Compact and portable

Fuze Bug is a compact device. It is not very bulky and is easy to handle. This makes the device portable. This is what makes it such a useful device. You can easily carry it with you wherever you go. Whether you go out in the garden or go camping, you can take the device with you.

You can keep it anywhere on a table or even on a rock near the place where you sleep. You can carry it in your hand easily wherever you go.

Easy to maintain

Fuze Bug is easy to maintain. There is no major work needed to maintain this device. Since it works using a USB charger, charging is any easy process. There are no batteries to remove and charge. There are also no chemicals to add or any other such complications.

The only maintenance work required is the cleaning of the tray. Once the insect is zapped by the device, it falls dead in the tray of the device. The tray can be easily removed to get rid of the dead insects. You can even clean the coil using a brush to get rid of any dead bugs stuck to it. The easy maintenance is a key feature and a benefit.

LED light for the best effect

Fuze Bug uses LED light and not the regular type of light. LED is well-known for being a powerful source of light. It is also energy efficient and lasts long. The best part is that the LED light can be solar powered. If you place the device so that it gets sun light, it can power the lamp so it glows brightly.

The LED light is strong and ensures bugs are drawn towards it. The brightness of the light is adjustable, which is a great feature. Depending on other light sources available, you can increase of decrease the light. Light settings can be set at 100%, 50%, and 20% thus changing the intensity of the light according to your needs.

It is a weatherproof device

When you buy a device like Fuze Bug, you would want to take it outdoors. When you take the device outdoors, you are exposing the device to outdoor conditions. There can be inclement weather and rain. The device needs to be waterproof to ensure the water does not cause a breakdown.

With this device you need not worry. It is weatherproof, ensuring it is best suited for use outdoors.

Value for money

A device like Fuze Bug with so many features is a very useful device. You would expect that such a device would be very expensive. The fact is that the pricing of the device is very competitive. You will not a product of this price anywhere else.

It is a true value for money product. You can definitely expect the maximum features for the price you pay.

Product specifications

Weight: 7 ounces.

Dimensions: 6.8 inches by 3.5 inches.

Maximum brightness: 6000 lumens.

Lifespan of the bulb: 10,000 hours.

Lifetime of battery: 20 to 24 hours.

Battery capacity: 2000 mAH.

Coverage of device: 250 feet.

How does Fuze Bug work?

Fuze Bug is a light-based repellent that gets rid of mosquitoes and other bugs by using a combination of light and electric current.

Here’s how this device works:

The LED purple light is strong and its intensity can be varied. The light is literally magnetic in effect for bugs. It attracts insects and they come to the device.

The moment the insect comes near the lamp it comes into contact with the electric coil in the device.

The coil delivers an electric current of up to 1000 V. This burns the insect, killing it and it falls dead into the tray of the device.

What makes Fuze Bug so special?

Fuze Bug is a special device. It is not like all other devices that you will find in the market. Other devices use chemical-based sprays or dispensers. These chemicals can be allergic or harmful. Some devices use UV light that can be harmful.

Fuze bug works only using light and current. It works on the basic principle that light attracts insects. The strength of the light is such that it compels insects to come to the lamp. The device then uses an electric current to kill the insect. Once the insect comes near the lamp, it is no chance of escaping.

The device is safe since it uses only light and current. The current used in the coil is mild and does not affect people. To ensure additional safety, there are two levels of protective grids around the device. This ensures children don’t put their hands into the device accidentally and touch the coil.

The device works using solar power to charge the light. The device itself can be charged using micro USB. This makes it possible to use the device for a long time without having to change the components. The charge lasts for 24 hours.

Fuze Bug is special because it can be used both indoors and outdoors. You can hang the device or simply place it on a table or any other surface. It does not require any cables or plug point. This makes it handy for use. It is portable and you can take it with you when go outdoors for camping or anywhere else.

The device is special because it is waterproof as well as weatherproof. This is the special feature that makes it suitable to take it outdoors even during rainy weather or in places that have water. It can even tolerate extreme heat and weather conditions like snow.

The pricing of this device is truly special. It offers a host of features that according to the manufacturer are not found in other devices. The device is available for a very special price. This ensures it is a great value for money product.

How to use the Fuze Bug?

The Fuze Bug is a simple and easy device to know. There is no need to assemble the device, insert batteries or do anything to make it work. When you get the device, it is ready for use. The following explains how to use the device:

Step 1: Ensure the device is fully charged before you use it. The indicator light must be green when connected to the charger. This indicates it is charged fully.

Step 2: Place the device of any surface or hang it from above to use it. Press the power button to turn the device on.

Step 3: In case you are using the device inside the room, keep it inside and switch it on. Let it be on for at least two hours after which you can switch it off.

Pros and Cons of Fuze Bug

The Fuze Bug is a very handy device. However, before buying this device or any other product you need to weigh the pros and cons carefully. You can go through the pros and cons of the device before deciding on its purchase.

Pros

Fuze Bug is simple and easy to use. Since it works outdoors, it is convenient for use for people who go camping or spend time in the garden where you are exposed to bugs.

It not just protects you from bugs but saves from diseases like malaria, dengue, Yellow fever, and Zika virus.

It works on solar power making it convenient to use outdoors. The device can be recharged using USB and the charge works for 24 hours.

It is an eco-friendly device since it uses LED for the light. The LED light intensity can be adjusted easily.

The device is weatherproof that makes it best suited for outdoor use. It is portable making it easy to take wherever you go.

It is a safe device. There are no chemicals used neither is UV light used. There is a double protective grid that ensures safety for users and makes it child-friendly.

The device is powerful since the light is intense. The voltage charge is also sufficient to kill any bug. It has a long range making it effective anywhere.

It is priced at just under $40. This is a very competitive pricing offering that is available for a limited time.

Cons

Fuze Bug is not a device that you can get in the market. If you want to buy it, you can get it only from the manufacturer. You have to buy it online only.

The device has 24 hours of charge only. In case you go outdoors for a long duration, then the device may not be suitable.

Who is Fuze Bug for?

If you are worried about diseases caused by mosquitoes, flies, and other pests then this device is for you. Switch this device on whether inside or outside. The device will kill any insects in your vicinity keeping you and your family safe from insects.

Fuze Bug is meant for people who spend time outdoors frequently. If you go for camping or work in the garden or spend time outside, you need this device. When you are outdoors, you are likely to face bug infestations. You can safeguard yourself by using this device.

Fuze Bug is meant for you in case you want a solution for bugs that is safe. Since the device uses no chemicals, it is very safe. You can keep this device in a place where there are children. It is a child-safe device.

If you want a device that is easy to maintain, this device is meant for you. Maintenance is hassle free. There are no batteries to change and removing dead insects is easy.

If you want a device that is weatherproof, then this is the perfect device.

If your requirements call for an eco-friendly device then this is it. The device works on solar power. It uses LED, which is energy-efficient.

Who is Fuze Bug not for?

If you are hypersensitive to light (which is very rare), then this device may be a problem because of the strong light. You can, of course, reduce its intensity but that may be a problem if there are more insects.

Fuze Bug is not for you if you do not have access to a micro USB charger. Without this access, you cannot charge this device for use.

Customer Reviews of Fuze Bug

Fuze Bug is a device that has been used for repelling insects by more than 32,000 users. The many features of this product has led to satisfiers users who recommend the products. The following are some of the reviews of this product by customers.

Kylie D. – Orlando, FL, “Summer days in Florida can be brutal! It’s super hot, rainy and a field day for mosquitos. Having the Fuze Bug has brought so much comfort not only outside, but inside my home as well. It’s saved my skin from the bites that I was constantly prone to getting.”

Ryan P. – Memphis, TN, “Grilling and barbeques are a staple tradition for me and my family. The flies and itchy ants always invited themselves to the party. The Fuze Bug has become the most convenient way we could get rid of these bugs from flying around our food and drinks. We can now hang out all day without having to worry about them anymore. It’s been a huge relief.”

Sasha B. – Seattle, WA, “The Fuze Bug is an essential item for when me and my dad go fishing together every Sunday. We charge it in the morning and it lasts for the entire day that we are out there on the lake. It’s so light and easy to carry, that we ended up getting two!”

Who is the manufacturer of this product?

As per the website of Fuze Bug, the manufacturer of this product is NU Lifestyle Marketing LLC. This company is based in Seattle in the USA.

How much does Fuze Bug cost?

Fuze Bug costs $79.98, which is the list price of the product. At present, the company is offering substantial discounts. These would be applicable while stocks last. The discounted price of the Fuze Bug device is $39.99. This is a 50% savings on the list price.

In case you want multiple devices – for each room or to take outdoors, you can buy more. The more you buy, the higher is the discount that you will get. If you buy 2 devices, the per unit price reduces to $37.99.

In case you buy 3 Fuze Bug devices, then the per unit price drops to $33.99. The best price on offer is for the Epsilon bug pack. This pack comes with 5 units of the device, which would be required for large families. The price of 1 unit works out to be $31.99. You thus get a 70% discount on the list price.

Shipping charges vary depending on your location and the number of units bought.

Where to buy Fuze Bug?

If you want to buy Fuze Bug, you need to visit the website of the company. The website offers the product for sale online. Buying online ensures you get the product directly from the manufacturer at a great price.

The site is Norton Secured and Verified by Visa. This ensures the entire purchase process is secure and protected. You can provide your details and then make the payment online. Shipping is done by UPS and standard delivery takes around 5 to 7 working days.

What comes in the box?

When you buy the device, you get it delivered to your home in secure packaging. The box would contain one unit of the product. It is enclosed in a soft and shatter proof cover for extra protection.

30-day money-back guarantee

The seller of Fuze Bug is offering a 30-day money-back guarantee for the product. This offer is meant to assure customers of the quality of the product. The makers are sure of the quality and are hence ready to refund your money in case you don’t like it.

This guarantee is available for a time period of 30 days. Within this time, if you don’t like the product or find a fault you can send it back. The company will either replace your product with a new one or refund your money.

Conclusion

Complete information about Fuze Bug repellent LED light product was presented in this article. You would have come to know the pros and cons of the product, its features, and distinct benefits. In case you still feel undecided about making the purchase, you can consider the following questions.

In case you still have any confusion about the suitability of this device, then go through these questions. If your answer to any of them is yes, then you need this device.

Do you have many mosquitoes and other bugs in your house?

Do you want to get rid of bugs using a safe method without chemicals?

Are you fond of camping and other outdoor activities but are irritated by bugs?

Do you want a product that can be recharged and has a long product life?

In case you answered yes to any of these questions, then you can consider buying Fuze Bug. The device works using only light and electricity. Its LED light attracts insects and the coil in the device burns the bug killing it. This is a highly effective way of dealing with bugs that does not use chemicals or anything that is unsafe.

The purple LED lights is charged by solar light. The device can be charged using micro USB, which is handy. The makers claim that it works for 24 hours on one charge. You can vary the intensity of light and use this device even as an emergency lamp. It is a simple device that is easy to maintain. You can easily remove the dead bugs and clean the device with minimal fuss. Above all, the markers are offering substantial discounts with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

All these reasons suggest that you can consider buying Fuze Bug for an effective solution to the problem of bugs.

