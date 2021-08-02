Helpful information about APA book citation

We write academic articles in the learning process quite often. You need to adhere to the design rules for each document. APA is one of the most common styles of academic writing. The APA style is a widespread form of academic writing in the social sciences in the West. Does the APA citation book seem complicated to you? It is not complex if you learn the basic layout format. This citation method always includes the information in the example below.

Format Surname, initials. (Year). Book title (initials of the editor/translator, surname, ed. Or translation) (Edition). Publisher. Reference list Stoneman, R. (2008). Alexander the Great: Life in a Legend. Yale University Press. Quote in text (Stoneman, 2008, p. 56)

You can find all the information on the title page and copyright pages. We have prepared a handy guide for you to cite any source in the APA style easily. Help from qualified professionals is available on the Editius website.

How to cite a book APA?

When completing your assignment, you will encounter two types of book citation APA:

List of links at the end of the document.

Quoting in the text.

A link list is a complete list of links, including author name, publication date, title, etc. When completing the APA Reference List, do the following:

Create a list at the end of the document. Please note that the list should be centered on a separate page.

All quotes must be in alphabetical order.

The list should contain full links for all citations used in the text.

Note that if there are multiple works by the same publisher, they are sorted by date. If the year of issue of the books is the same, they are arranged alphabetically by title (a, b, c, etc.). They are introducing the APA book citation example.

Reference list Fleming, K. (2003). Project procurement management: contracting, subcontracting, teamwork. FMC Press.

In the text, links should be included after the quotation. The link format consists of the author’s name and publication date. If this is a direct quote, then after the date, we indicate the page number. If the section is in parentheses, then the page number is not needed, for example:

Quote in text (Fleming, 2003, p. 75)

How to cite a book review APA?

Do you often have to use other authors’ reviews of a famous book? When you are making an APA book review citation, it is essential to consider the following parameters:

If the review does not have a title, use the material in parentheses for the title. Use square brackets to indicate that the story is a description of form and content, not a title.

In parentheses, indicate the type of media being reviewed (book, film, TV program, etc.).

If you are citing a book, please include the authors’ names after the title of the book.

You can use this template as an example for decoration.

Format A surname of the author of the review, initials. (Publication year). [Book Review Book Title: Subtitle, if any, by the first letter of the author of the book. Second initial if given surname]. Journal title, volume number (issue number), first-page number – last page number. https://DOI number. Reference list McKinley, A. (2018). [Review of the book by D.K. Rossmo Criminal Investigation Failures]. Salus Journal, 6 (1), 82-84. Quote in text (McKinley, 2018, p. 83)

How to cite a translated book APA?

Most of the popular books have been translated into multiple languages. It is especially true for scientific books or textbooks. If you need to add a quote APA translated book, you will need to include the following information:

Book author.

Year.

Title.

Translator of the book.

Place of publication.

Publisher.

Year of original publication.

Format Author’s surname, first name, initials. (Publication year). Book title (List translator’s name, initial. Surname, per.). Publishing city, state/country: Publisher. Reference list Coelho, P. (1993). Alchemist (A. Clarke, Trans.). New York, NY: HarperCollins. Quote in text (Coelho, 1993)

How to cite a chapter in a book APA?

Sometimes books are a selection of chapters by different authors. You have required another format to reference one APA chapter in a book. Add a link to each excerpt from a book written by another author. When using multiple chapters from a book with different authors, refer to each chapter you are using. If the book does not contain chapters by other authors, you only need to refer to the book. We mentioned how to do this at the beginning of this article.

When you cite a chapter in a book APA, start quoting from the author and mention the editor later in the link. The page range determines the position of the chapter in the book. Let’s take an example:

Format Chapter author (s) – last name and initials, use & for multiple authors. (The year of publishing). Chapter title. In the editor (s) – the initials and surname of the book (Ed. Or Ed.), The title of the book – in italics (page numbers). Place of publication: Publisher. Reference list Baker, FM, and Lightfoot, OB (1993). Mental health care for the elderly by ethnicity. In AC Gaw (Ed.), Culture, Ethnicity, and Mental Illness (pp. 517-552). Washington DC: American Psychiatric Press. Quote in text (Baker & Lightfoot, 1993)

How to cite multiple pages from the same book APA?

Page numbers are a small but essential part of many APA quotes. How to cite a page in a book APA? Fortunately, page numbers are not always included when we cite specific publications. We recommend that you indicate the page number if you doubt whether to do this or not. It won’t be superfluous. Remember to include the name of the author in all cases. To use the book citation in the document, follow these steps:

Find the page number of your source.

Write your proposal.

Write the page number in parentheses at the end of the sentence.

Write p or pp before the page number.

Insert commas between inconsistent page numbers.

Format Use the abbreviation “p”. (for one page) or “pp” (for multiple pages) before listing the page numbers. Use an en dash for page ranges. For example, you can write (Jones, 1998, p.199) or (Jones,1998, pp. 199–201). Reference list Armstrong, D. (2019). Malorie and character. In MG Leitch & CJ Rushton (Eds.), Mallory’s New Companion (pp. 144-163). D.S.Brewer. Quote in text (Armstrong, 2019, pp. 144-163)

How to cite online book APA?

Modern communications allow you to find most of the information online. An e-book is a digital version of a book that can be read on a computer or electronic reading device. APA eBook citations are as common as paper book citations. Starting with the 7th edition of APA, there is no need to make a special notation for eBook versions. Just include the book URL or DOI number at the end of the citation. Use the example below to style your quote according to the rules.

Format Author, FM (Year of publication). Job title. Publisher. URL or DOI. Reference list Stoker, B. (2000). Dracula. Dover Publications. https://www.overdrive.com/ Quote in text (Stoker, 2000)

How to cite a Kindle book APA?

How often do you interact with virtual pages? E-books such as Amazon.com’s popular Kindle are evolving. Now every second student or reader replaces paper books with an electronic version. To write to the link list, you need to specify the type of eBook version you are reading. Replace publisher information with the DOI of the book or where you downloaded the e-book from (if no DOI). For example:

Gladwell, M. (2008). Outliers: A Success Story [Kindle DX version]. Retrieved from Amazon.com

Kindle books have “location numbers”. To cite kindle book APA:

Rephrase, thus avoiding the problem.

Use APA guidelines to cite online content directly without pagination.

Write author name, year, and significant sections (chapter, team, and paragraph number). See below for the correct version.

(Gladwell, 2008, Chapter 1, Section 2, Item 5).

How to cite a book with multiple authors APA?

The citation is indicated in the text and in the list at the end of the document. We often have to cite a book with several authors. If you are citing an APA book multiple authors, follow these basic steps:

2 Authors. Always cite the names of both authors in the text every time you link to them.

3-5 authors. When linking to a document with 3-5 authors for the first time, indicate the names of all authors. Indicate only the first author with the Latin abbreviation “et al.” for any subsequent links.

6 or more authors. If there are six or more authors in the document, indicate the first author’s name using “et al.”. from the first quote to the last.

Reference list Bear, Donald R. et al. Al. Words in your way: Learning words for phonics, vocabulary, and teaching spelling. 6th ed., Pearson Education, 2015. Quote in text According to Bear et al., “Function guides help teachers analyze student errors” (54).

How to cite a book with two authors APA?

If the work has two authors, include them in the order in which they appear in the document. A format of APA citation book for two authors: name of the first author and the name of the second author. Use parentheses in the text. The main principle of recording is shown below in the example.

Reference list Alberts B. and Walter P. (2002). Molecular Biology with ELL. Garland Publishing. Quote in text Direct Citation: (Alberts & Walter, 1987, p. 15). Paraphrasing: (Alberts and Walter, 1987).

How to cite a book with no author APA?

Use the first few words of the link if the APA book has no author. It is usually the name of the source. If it is the title of a book, magazine, brochure or report, it should be in italics. For example:

(Guide to Citation, 2017).

If it is the title of an article, chapter, or web page, it must be in quotation marks. For example:

(APA Cited, 2017)

How to cite a book with editors APA?

If the entire APA edited book with author’s chapters is cited, the editor is indicated as the author with the abbreviation “(Ed.)”. Multiple editors have the same format as authors. You can edit the list of references for the required standards using the paper checker. We have prepared for you the most popular options and examples for them:

List the first editor, giving first the last name, then the comma and “(ed.)”.

Smith, JD (Ed.)

A comma separates the two editors after the first author and an ampersand (&), followed by a comma and “(Ed.)”.

Smith, JD, & Jones, RL (ed.)

Three to 20 editors are separated by commas and an ampersand (&), followed by a comma and “(Ed.)”.

Smith, John D., Jones, R.L., and Harper, S.G. (ed.)

More than 20: List of up to nineteen (19) editors; then ellipses and then the last editor.

Smith, D.D., Jones, R.L., Harper, S.G., Harris, K., Thompson, L.K., Nelson, Georgia, Brown, G., Hernandez, A.P. ., Yang, P., Jr., Yu, K., Xu. , A.-J., Gutierrez, J., Purple, R., Lady Gaga, Johnson, ET, Lanners, E., Ames, C., Webster, GT, Dell, RN, Smythe, RD (Eds.)

FAQ

1. Which of the following components comes first in an APA book citation?

The author’s name is the first component in the APA citation book. Cite the name exactly as it is listed in the item being cited. Next is the date the source was published, shown in parentheses. It is followed by the title of the article or chapter.

2. How do you cite a book in APA 2021?

The 7th edition book citation format includes:

Author names.

Publication year.

Book title.

Edition numbered.

Publisher.

3. How to cite a book APA in text citation?

When we use book citation APA, we must include the date and author’s last name, for example (Jones, 1998). A full description of the quote should be at the end of the article. Sometimes it is necessary to indicate the page number. Read more about this above in this article.

4. How do you cite a book in APA 8?

APA 8 uses the same system. The author’s surname, initials, year, title and publisher are the main criteria for citing the book and other sources. Find out how to link to all kinds of books with citation APA in this overview.