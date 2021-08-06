Newscomer’s and Friend’s Club resumes in-person activities

News release

The Santa Clarita Newcomer’s and Friend’s Club is gearing up for in-person activities.

The club is gathering 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, for its monthly meeting and

coffee, at the Black Bear Diner at 23626 Valencia Blvd.

Members will be reuniting and welcoming new members. The club is now

opening its activities including bunco, tea groups, mahjong and day

trips.

RSVP at [email protected] or contact President Joyce Brady at [email protected]

More information on the club can be found at www.ncandf.com.