Ochoa graduates cum laude from College of Saint Mary

Samantha Ochoa, of Santa Clarita, has graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree from College of Saint Mary in Omaha, Nebraska.

The 98 students of this year’s spring graduating class received their degrees at commencement on May 16 at CHI Health Center in Omaha. The commencement address was delivered by former Nebraska state senator and community activist Brenda Council.



Graduation with honors is based on the undergraduate student’s quality point average for College of Saint Mary courses only. To be eligible for honors, the student must complete at least 65 semester hours of CSM courses at the bachelor’s degree level or 37 semester hours at the associate’s degree level.



Founded for women by the Sisters of Mercy, CSM is a Catholic university that provides access to affordable education. The university offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in many of today’s highest-paying, in-demand fields, including physician assistant studies, occupational therapy, nursing, science, education, business and legal studies