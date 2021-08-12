Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Reviews (2021) – Where to buy Okinawa Flat belly tonic for weight loss

Table of contents

What is the Okinawa flat belly tonic?

Who invented the Okinawa flat belly tonic?

What is the claim of the Okinawa flat belly tonic official website?

How does Okinawa flat belly tonic work?

Which ingredients are included in Okinawa flat belly tonic?

What are the main advantages of taking Okinawa flat belly tonic?

How to drink Okinawa flat belly tonic?

How much time does it take to see Okinawa flat belly tonic results?

What is the unit price of Okinawa flat belly tonic?

Does the official website offer any refund policy?

Is Okinawa flat belly tonic having any side effects or containing any allergen?

Is Okinawa flat belly tonic legit or a scam?

Is there any scientific evidence for Okinawa flat belly tonic?

Okinawa flat belly tonic eBooks and guides

Page BreakWhat is the Okinawa Flat belly tonic?

Okinawa flat belly tonic is a nutritional weight loss supplement that encourages healthy body weight loss by boosting the metabolic process, melting body fats, and naturally increasing the body’s energy level.

Okinawa flat belly tonic formula is a Japanese island-based natural supplement that helps to remove excessive body fats by utilizing natural ingredients. Okinawa Region of Japan did not have a single obese person and had a long life span. Okinawan people are famous for their low Obesity and well-shaped body. People of the Okinawa region reduce their body weight by boosting their immune system and promoting the digestion process by using various natural herbs and spices in their daily meals. Basic meals of Okinawa’s people have been suggested to be transferred from their ancestors that contain such ingredients, which helps maintain their body weight and make them slim and fit.

Okinawa flat belly tonic has ” excellent Antioxidant properties “that help consumers lose their body weight. In addition, Okinawa flat belly tonic is a safe and effective preparation without any side effects. Okinawa flat belly tonic is a powdered supplement mixed with water, shake and drink in the morning.

Okinawa flat belly tonic has been used for thousands of years to promote healthy digestion and metabolism. Okinawa flat belly tonic comprises multiple elements such as antioxidants, digestion enhancers, and metabolism boosters. The essential ingredients of Okinawa flat belly tonic help to break fats and food particles present in the digestive system so that they do not lodge in the intestine lining.

Nowadays, Obesity is one of the major problems all over the world. Many fat burners and weight loss supplements are available in the market with strict diet plans and exercise. However, it is not a cup of tea for customers to follow these strict guidelines. The official website of Okinawa flat belly tonic stated that Okinawa flat belly tonic provides the customers with the opportunity to achieve their desired health goals by using this natural weight loss drink. As Compared to other weight loss supplements, Okinawa flat belly tonic provides a permanent solution to Obesity by explicitly targeting the root cause of fat deposition and weight gain mechanism.

Fat retention and Obesity occur when the function of C reactive proteins (CRP) is disturbed. It causes the deactivation of mitochondria inside the cell (As the mitochondria are significant producers of chemical energy to carry out various biochemical reactions within the cell). As a result, the body’s metabolic activity is reduced and is incapable of effectively removing excessive body fats and calories. It ultimately leads to the deposition of fat particles and calories in the body, resulting in weight gain and Obesity. Okinawa flat belly tonic specifically targets CPR present in the blood and improves the efficiency of mitochondria. Regular daily intake of Okinawa flat belly tonic also activates Adiponectin (a fat-burning hormone) in the body to aid in weight loss therapy. In addition, Okinawa flat belly tonic converts the food particles into small energy packets and inhibits the deposition of fats within the body.

Additionally, Okinawa flat belly tonic also helps to improve cardiovascular health by regulating blood pressure and cholesterol level.



Visit the Official Okinawa Flat Belly tonic Website to grab amazing Discounts



Who invented the Okinawa flat belly tonic?

Okinawa flat belly tonic was invented by Mike Banner, who is famous for his various weight loss programs. The basic idea behind the invention of Okinawa flat belly tonic is to promote healthy weight loss by using multiple Japanese herbs and spices that have been used over decades by the people of Japan. Furthermore, Okinawa flat belly tonic is a powder-based supplement that has been manufactured after detailed research on its ingredients. Therefore, Okinawa flat belly tonic seems to be a perfect weight loss supplement when Mike Banner, the inventor of the Okinawa supplement, came with his weight loss preparation.

‘People also Read: Acidaburn Weight loss supplement and where to buy it

What is the claim of the Okinawa flat belly tonic official website?

The official website of Okinawa flat belly tonic claims that the Okinawa supplement helps consumers improve their metabolic process and reduces the inflammation within the body. However, the spokesperson on the official website said that the customer must realize that they should never expect the Okinawa flat belly tonic to do all the work for them. It would be best to take some additional measures to lose your body fats, such as exercise and low dietary intake of calories. The body’s metabolic rate is a significant influencer of how much belly fat is burned during your daily routine. Therefore, burning more calories than you consume is a central key point that predicts how much you are losing weight. In addition, inflammation and body energy levels are also important factors during the journey of the weight loss process. The presence of inflammation and low energy will make it harder for the consumer to go for heavy exercise daily.

Hence Okinawa flat belly tonic official website claims that Okinawa supplement helps the customer to lose their body fats by

Improving digestion and energy level of the body

Reducing inflammation

Regulating cholesterol level of the body

Get Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic only for $49 by Clicking Here

How does Okinawa flat belly tonic work?

Okinawa flat belly tonic is a potent and natural superfood powder that healthily reduces body weight and targets the root cause of Obesity. Okinawa flat belly tonic is a probiotic supplement, superfood shake, and fat burner supplement that builds into one formula. To get a flat belly, mix one scoop (2800mg of formula powder) of Okinawa powder in any solvent such as water, milk, shake or beverages of your choice and drink it before 10 am daily.

Okinawa flat belly tonic is a mixture of four blends such as

Vitamins and minerals blend (vitamin B and selenium)

Polyphenol blend

Digestion boosting blend (probiotics and prebiotics)

Metabolic boosting mix (ginger and turmeric)

All these blends act in different ways to promote the burning of belly fats and healthy weight loss. The inventors of Okinawa flat belly tonic claim that they select all these ingredients to promote digestion and metabolism and increase the activity of a fat-burning hormone called Adiponectin.

Okinawa flat belly tonic will reduce the body belly fats in the following manner

It expels the tiny protein particles present in the blood that causes the obstruction of metabolism and inflammation in the body. These small protein particles are called C-reactive proteins (CRP). This protein causes the deactivation of mitochondria, a major energy producer of the body in ATP. Daily intake of Okinawa flat belly tonic removes the CRP from the body and boosts energy level by maintaining the natural function of mitochondria.

Okinawa flat belly tonic increases explicitly the activity of a fat-burning hormone called Adiponectin. C reactive protein also decreases the level of Adiponectin that results in the deposition of fats in the body, and ultimately, Obesity occurs. Okinawa flat belly tonic increases the level of Adiponectin by decreasing the level of CRP and promotes body natural fat burning capability.

C reactive protein also decreases the level of Adiponectin that results in the deposition of fats in the body, and ultimately, Obesity occurs. Okinawa flat belly tonic increases the level of Adiponectin by decreasing the level of CRP and promotes body natural fat burning capability. Okinawa flat belly tonic contains digestion boosters such as probiotics and prebiotics. These natural ingredients help to promote weight loss by supporting the healthy digestion of the body. Recent studies have clearly shown that there is a close relationship between probiotics and weight loss mechanisms. Each serving of Okinawa flat belly tonic formula provides 3 billion colony forming units (CFU) of probiotics.

Okinawa flat belly tonic also contains superfood extracts enriched with various antioxidants , including fruit and plant extracts. Antioxidants help to reduce inflammation and boost the body’s natural energy level.

, including fruit and plant extracts. Antioxidants help to reduce inflammation and boost the body’s natural energy level. Finally, the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic will allow you to lose bodyweight by containing several metabolic boosters. These metabolic enhancers support your metabolism, which means your body is naturally able to lose weight more quickly. Slow metabolic rate is one of the significant causes of Obesity as the body is incapable of processing body calories. Daily intake of Okinawa flat belly tonic will load your body with plenty of metabolic boosters that help to process calories present in your food. As a result, Okinawa flat belly tonic solves this problem of fat accumulation and Obesity associated with a slow metabolism.

More Like this Article: Okinawa Flat belly tonic Reviews 2021 Report

Which ingredients are included in the Okinawa flat belly tonic?

Okinawa flat belly tonic is a 100% pure, organic, natural origin weight loss supplement that is GMO-free. It includes various vitamins, minerals, plant and fruit extracts, herbs, probiotic bacteria, and berries that make the Okinawa flat belly tonic a pure vegetarian tonic to lose body fats.

The ingredients of Okinawa flat belly tonic are divided into four major categories.

Vitamins and Minerals

Thiamine

Riboflavin

Niacin

Vitamin B6

Folates

Vitamin B12

Pantothenic acid

Selenium

Chromium

Polyphenol blend (2150 mg)

Cherry

Carrot

Berry fruit extract

Mulberry fruit

Aronia berry extract

Acai fruit extract

Apple

Beetroot

Cranberry fruit extract

Strawberry

Acerola fruit extract

Red raspberry extract

Pineapple

Orange

Hibiscus

Lemon peach

Metabolic boosting blend (465 mg)

Ginger root

Shilajit extract

Cinnamon bark extract

Green tea extract (EGCG)

White tea extract

Turmeric extract

Bitter lemon extract

Black pepper fruit extract (piperine)

Digestive boosters blend of Okinawa flat body tonic

Organic blue agave insulin (100mg)

Probiotic and prebiotic (Bacillus infantis, Bifidobacterium longum, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus, L’Reuteri HA-188)

Lactobacillus Acidophilus (3 billion CFU)

Vitamins and minerals included in Okinawa flat belly tonic: –

Okinawa flat belly tonic contains various vitamins and minerals at 100 percent of the individual daily value (DV). These vitamins and minerals are helpful to improve overall health and bodily function.

Thiamin (vitamin B1)

Thiamin is an essential component of Okinawa flat belly tonic that converts the carbohydrates present in food into energy. Thiamin is a water-soluble vitamin that provides power to various body systems, especially the brain and nervous system.

Riboflavin: –

Another critical vitamin present in Okinawa flat belly tonic is Riboflavin, which is very important for cellular processes, particularly mitochondrial energy metabolism and stress response. Riboflavin causes the breakdown of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats to produce energy utilized by the body to perform certain cellular functions.

Niacin: –

Okinawa flat belly tonic contains Niacin that is very helpful to reduce body weight healthily. Since the 1950s, Niacin has been used to control body cholesterol levels. Niacin increases high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol and lowers low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels.

Vitamin B6: –

Pyridoxine or vitamin B6 is a rich source of energy for the body. Vitamin B6 causes the conversion of fats, proteins, and carbohydrates into glucose. Pyridoxine helps the body repair body muscles, improve brain health, reduce the symptoms of depression, etc. Vitamin B6 is expected to provide prolonged energy that is beneficial for healthy weight loss.

Vitamin B 12: –

Vitamin B12, present in Okinawa flat belly tonic, is an essential vitamin for weight loss management. It increases body energy level and helps to reduce body fats, particularly belly fats.

Biotin: –

Biotin causes the breakdown of food, converts it into energy, and plays an essential role in improving general body health. For example, biotin is included in Okinawa flat belly tonic to enhance body metabolic rate even when the person is resting. In combination with chromium, biotin helps accelerate weight loss mechanisms by improving the metabolism and energy level of the body.

Pantothenic acid: –

Another essential component of Okinawa flat belly tonic is pantothenic acid (vitamin B5). This vitamin converts proteins, carbohydrates, and fats present in food into energy.

Selenium: –

Selenium is a mineral required for the human body that makes Okinawa flat belly tonic a good weight loss supplement. Selenium improves the function of the thyroid gland that helps to regulate body weight by boosting metabolism. In addition, recent studies have shown that daily intake of selenium supplements or food enriched with selenium promotes fat loss from the body.

Chromium: –

Chromium supplements are widely used to promote healthy weight loss. It is because chromium helps to control blood sugar levels by enhancing the action of insulin function. Insulin increases body metabolic rate and storage of energy obtained from your daily food. Thus, chromium aids in lowering body fats by enhancing the sensitivity of insulin.

Polyphenol blend of Okinawa flat belly tonic: –

Okinawa flat belly tonic contains 2150mg of polyphenolic compounds. Polyphenols help to reduce body weight in a variety of ways as they are a rich source of antioxidants. A study was conducted in 2010 that concluded that polyphenolic compounds present in Okinawa flat belly tonic could help you to lose bodyweight.

Mulberry fruit: –

Mulberry fruit extract helps the body to regulate cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Mulberry is also effective in improving the fat-burning process within the body.

Aronia berry extract: –

Aronia berry extract present in Okinawa flat belly tonic is a rich source of antioxidants. It helps to boost the energy level of the body and stimulates the immune system. Aronia berry extract also fulfills the dietary fiber requirements of the body. It also regulates blood sugar levels.

Acai fruit extract: –

Another important polyphenolic compound present in Okinawa flat belly tonic is Acai fruit extract. It helps to regulate blood cholesterol levels in the body and reduces the amount of fat absorbed after food intake. In addition, Acai berries are appetite suppressants as they are enriched with fibers and help improve the digestive system’s function.

Acai berry gives a pleasant taste to Okinawa flat belly tonic. This ingredient plays a crucial role in losing belly fat by reducing fat absorption in the body. Acai extract also improves the cognitive abilities of the body.

Momordica charantia: –

Momordica charantia is found in tropical regions and extracted from tropical vines. This component of Okinawa flat belly tonic helps to reduce belly fats and regulate blood sugar levels.

Hibiscus: –

This ingredient is crucial in healthy weight loss management as the hibiscus regulates blood sugar levels, improves liver function, and promotes the burning of belly fats healthily.

Metabolic boosting blend present in Okinawa flat belly tonic: –

Okinawa flat belly tonic contains almost 465 mg of metabolic boosters that help to reduce body weight by activating metabolic regeneration. Metabolism plays a vital role in meeting the body’s primary energy requirements by breaking down food.

Food is the primary source of energy. When you eat food, the metabolism breaks down the food to produce the energy required by the body to perform its function more efficiently. Therefore metabolism plays a pivotal role in controlling body weight. Unfortunately, a slow metabolism cannot provide enough energy to the body to burn excessive fats. Keeping this view in mind, the Okinawa flat belly tonic manufacturers decided to add various metabolic boosters in the weight loss supplement to provide the body with sufficient energy to burn body fats. Metabolic enhancers present in Okinawa flat belly tonic are as follows.

Piperine: –

Piperine is present in black pepper and long pepper. It is a well-known fat-burning agent that is used in various weight loss supplements. Piperine helps to burn body fats and also inhibits the deposition of fats in the body. Piperine also has antioxidant properties.

Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG): –

Green tea and white tea contains an active ingredient called Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG). EGCG has anti-inflammatory properties and protects the body from various medical complications such as heart and brain diseases. In addition, green tea helps to promote metabolic rate and ultimately reduce body weight.

Shilajit extract: –

Shilajit is another metabolism booster present in Okinawa flat belly tonic. It maintains the balance between catabolism and anabolism. In addition, Shilajit suppresses the appetite and burns the body fats.

Shilajit increases the detoxification capacity of the body

Stimulates immunity

Increase blood cell production in the body.

Digestive boosters blend of Okinawa flat belly tonic

The final blend included in Okinawa flat belly tonic that makes it the perfect weight loss supplement is digestive enhancers. Okinawa flat belly tonic comprises of 100 mg of digestive boosters that include various prebiotics (insulin) and probiotics (Bacillus infantis and Bifidobacterium longum). These prebiotic and probiotic agents are very beneficial in healthy weight loss. In addition, probiotics are beneficial bacteria present in the gut, absorbing the nutrients from food.

Insulin: –

Insulin is extracted from the chicory plant and is highly fibrous in nature. Insulin is found in many vegetables such as onion, wheat, leaks, and asparagus. Insulin helps to reduce body weight and Promote digestion. In addition, insulin has appetite suppressant properties and sheds visceral fats. Insulin also increases the absorption of nutrients from food and inhibits the deposition of excess fats in the body.

Probiotics included in Okinawa flat belly tonic: –

Various probiotics are included in Okinawa flat belly tonic that plays a vital role in the weight loss journey.

Lactobacillus Acidophilus:

A substantial probiotic strain included in Okinawa flat belly tonic weight loss supplement is Lactobacillus Acidophilus. It is specifically associated- with the weight loss activity of Okinawa flat belly tonic. Lactobacillus Acidophilus is naturally found in the human gut, and here it causes the production of an enzyme called Amylase. Amylase breaks carbohydrates present in food. Deficiency of the Amylase enzyme leads to bloating of the stomach after every carbohydrate diet. Thus, Lactobacillus Acidophilus probiotic present in Okinawa flat belly tonic supplement is responsible for good gut health and ultimately weight loss.

Bifidobacterium Longum: –

Bifidobacterium longum is a specific probiotic that is effective against a variety of illnesses such as

GIT disorders

Immunological disorders

Infectious diseases

Bifidobacterium longum included in Okinawa flat belly tonic weight loss supplement helps to stabilize intestinal flora and make the intestinal environment healthy.

Lactobacillus Rhamnosus: –

Lactobacillus Rhamnosus is a probiotic bacterium that is present in the human intestinal tract. It produces an enzyme Lactase that causes the breakdown of lactose sugar into lactic acid.

Lactobacillus Rhamnosus is also present in certain foods such as yogurt and other dairy products. In addition, Okinawa flat belly tonic contains various strains of Lactobacilli to promote weight loss mechanisms.

A Study was conducted on almost 125 obese volunteers to investigate the effect of Lactobacillus Rhamnosus on weight loss. The result has clearly shown that volunteers taking Lactobacillus Rhamnosus probiotic supplements lost 50 percent more weight than those taking placebo pills.

What are the main advantages of taking Okinawa flat belly tonic?

Okinawa flat belly tonic is a powder supplement that is very easy to take. Just mix the Okinawa flat belly tonic powder in any solvent of your choice, such as water and milk, and drink it every morning before 10 am. Okinawa flat belly tonic drinks should be taken daily to see beneficial results as soon as possible. Many users have lost up to 33 pounds in just 28 days. However, the results of this study may vary from individual to individual, but Okinawa flat belly tonic provides faster weight loss support.

Okinawa flat belly tonic is 100 % natural, free from any side effects, and provides various benefits to the body.

Okinawa flat belly tonic burns excessive body fats to reduce body weight beneficially.

Okinawa flat belly tonic helps to boost the energy level of the body

Okinawa flat belly tonic improves the function of specific weight loss hormones such as thyroid hormone.

Okinawa flat belly tonic regulates blood sugar level

Okinawa flat belly tonic helps to regulate the cholesterol level of the body

Reduces food craving

Decrease the function of CRP

Enhance the digestive and metabolic function of the body

Okinawa flat belly tonic helps to improve the cardiovascular and hepatic functions of the body.

Okinawa flat belly tonic has anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidant properties.



=>> Read Latest Customer Reviews of Okinawa Flat Belly tonic by Clicking Here

How to drink Okinawa flat belly tonic?

Like other superfood formulas, one scoop of Okinawa flat belly tonic is mixed with water, milk, shake, juice, or any other beverages of your choice. It is recommended to drink it before 10 am. Some people also mix Okinawa flat belly tonic with food such as oatmeal or fruits. One package of Okinawa flat belly tonic contains 30 scoops, and each scoop contains 2800mg of the formula. Therefore, it is often recommended to take one scoop of formula daily to achieve maximum beneficial effects of the Okinawa flat belly tonic.

How much time does it take to see Okinawa flat belly tonic results?

The official website stated that the beneficial effects of Okinawa flat belly tonic would be seen within a few months after regularly taking the recommended dose. It requires almost 30-60 days to produce a maximum therapeutic effect. However, the official website stated that you must make some crucial changes in your lifestyle to achieve good results.

Light exercise and walk

Reduce smoking

Eat a healthy diet

Avoid junk food

What is the unit price of the Okinawa flat belly tonic?

The unit price of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic varies between $50 to $70 per bottle. Each bottle contains about 30 servings (30 scoops), suitable for a 30 days’ supply of the tonic. Customers can buy Okinawa flat belly tonic directly from the official website.

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

The cost of 1 Bottle of Okinawa flat belly tonic is $69 + $9.95 Shipping

Cost of 3 Bottles of Okinawa flat belly tonic $177 + Free Shipping

The Cost of 6 Bottle of Okinawa flat belly tonic $294 + Free Shipping

So, it is more economical to purchase 6 bottles of Okinawa flat belly tonic, and it will be sufficient for 6 months according to the recommended dose.

Does the official website offer any refund policy?

The official website provides a customer-friendly environment. In case the customer is unhappy with the product, the official website offers a 90-day refund policy. The customer fills a form available on the official website within 90 days of its purchase and will receive its money back.

Is Okinawa flat belly tonic having any side effects or containing any allergen?

As Okinawa flat belly tonic contains only natural ingredients and is free from any synthetic compound, it is entirely safe and does not have any side effects. In addition, there is no reported evidence of any known allergen present in Okinawa flat belly tonic. That’s why the customers should not be worried about any side effects or allergies after using the product. However, the website has stated that Okinawa flat belly tonic should not be used during pregnancy and breastfeeding; it may harm the baby.

Is Okinawa flat belly tonic legit or a scam?

There are several dietary weight-reducing supplements are available in the market. However, not all these supplements meet their standards of quality and therapeutic efficacy. In addition, these scam weight loss supplements contain several harmful chemicals and additives that may produce adverse effects on the body.

Undoubtedly, Okinawa flat belly tonic is a purely natural origin product with scientific evidence of its therapeutic efficacy and safety. Furthermore, Okinawa flat belly tonic reviews clearly show that it is not a scam at all.

Okinawa flat belly tonic is available only on its official website. All other Amazon, eBay, or any third-party retail market places offering this formula should be deemed fraudulent and avoided at all costs.

The customer should take specific measures before purchasing a real and authentic Okinawa flat belly tonic to avoid scams. The creators of Okinawa flat belly tonic have eliminated all available marketplaces and retail platforms. Okinawa flat body tonic is only available at the official website, FlatBellyTonic.com.

Furthermore, the creators of Okinawa flat belly tonic ensure the supply of original, fully verified, and tested products to its customers.

Is there any scientific evidence for Okinawa flat belly tonic?

Okinawa flat belly tonic creators have conducted a series of trials and experiments on several ingredients present in Okinawa flat belly tonic. The Okinawa flat belly tonic sales page cited 19 studies conducted on individual elements present in the formula. In 2018, researchers found a clear link between the use of probiotics, prebiotics, vitamins, and minerals present in Okinawa flat belly tonic and weight loss mechanism.

The company cited in 2016 from the journal of Nutritional Biochemistry that research was conducted on Aronia juice present in Okinawa flat belly tonic. They gave Aronia juice to mice and observed improvement in gut health and burning of fats in mice.

The creators conducted another study in 2008 on Acai juice present in Okinawa flat belly tonic to confirm its activity during weight loss mechanism. Again, participants were divided into major groups. One is a research group receiving Acai juice, while the other is the placebo group. Researchers found that participants receiving Acai juice extract were shown 2.3 to 3 times more antioxidant levels than the placebo group.

In 2010 another study was published in Nutrients that shows polyphenols present in them. Okinawa flat belly tonic has beneficial effects on Obesity and adiposity.

All these studies showed that ingredients present in Okinawa flat belly tonic helps to lose body weight by improving digestion, metabolism, and burning off excessive fats more healthily.

Okinawa flat belly tonic eBooks and guides: –

As a part of a recent promotion, the creators of Okinawa flat belly tonic provide the customers with eBooks and guides with all purchases. The customer can also receive guides by entering an email address into the form available at their official Okinawa flat belly tonic website. These guides include

21-day flat belly manual

Okinawa flat belly drinks

Quick start nutrition plan

100 fat-burning recipes

Energy-boosting smoothies

21-day flat belly manual: –

It is a digital guide that shares a 3-week belly fats burning system. This digital guide consists of 46 pages that provide essential information to help customers lose body weight. This ebook also explains how intermittent fasting will help burn body fats and stress weight gain. The recipes included in this digital book has

15 breakfast recipes

20 lunch meals

40 dinner suggestions

Healthy snacks and dessert ideas

Okinawa flat belly drink: –

Tha Digital guide provides a recipe for Okinawa flat belly drink that specifically targets C reactive protein associated with weight gain.

This digital guide contains 36 pages that entertain the customer by providing multiple weight loss recipes such as

Zen berry tea

Wake-up smoothies

Quick start nutrition plan:

Quick start nutrition plan provides the customer with proper guidelines regarding their daily diet plans. This nutrition plan book comprises 21 pages that help the customer understand how they will have to plan diet. It provides the basic tenets to the customers about the nutritional value of various elements such as

Dairy products

Meat

Fish

Olive oil

Sweet potatoes

Black beans

Coconut oil

100 Fat Burning Recipes: –

This recipe book consists of 126 pages that provide the customer with many different healthy recipes. These fat-burning recipes are helpful to reduce body weight by following the daily intake percentage of all ingredients. These recipes follow all the basic principles of the Okinawa flat belly tonic. By using these recipes, customers will be able to make

Fire-roasted Bacon

Meatloaf

Grilled chicken

Vegetarian lasagna

Energy Boosting Smoothies: –

This eBook provides more smoothie recipes that could boost your energy while following the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic system. It consists of 25 pages and 20 total smoothies. The smoothies are similar to the CRP-targeting smoothies in Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Drinks. Notable smoothies include

Green Protein Smoothie

That is made with Greek yogurt, almond milk, spirulina, cucumber, spinach, parsley, and peaches

Pumpkin and Oat Seed Smoothie

That could be made with almond milk, yogurt, oats, pumpkin seeds, hemp seeds, chia seeds

Official website Of Okinawa Flat Belly tonic