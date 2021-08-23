OUR REVIEW ON LOTTOPARK.COM

LottoPark is an online lottery website that is managed by a UK company but owned by a Curacao company. This online lottery company is made available to all who want to play in English and almost 40 other languages for quick access and easy communication. They also provide all players full access to the biggest lotteries in the world with the option of playing one game or more at once. These lotteries are; EuroJackpot and EuroMillions, Italian SuperEnalotto, GG World Lottery, Powerball, UK Lottery, and US Mega Millions. Have in mind that this site can’t give you a discount even if you play more than one ticket at the same time unless promo is available.

Other lotteries available at LottoPark are Mega Sena, OZ Lotto, Thunderball UK, El Gordo, La Primitiva, Lotto 6aus49, El Gordo de la Primitiva, GG World X and more.

The website transfers player’s winnings into their bank account. They try to negotiate with the players who won bigger amounts that couldn’t be transferred. But on a general note, you won’t regret playing games with LottoPark.

LottoPark payment strategies are well planned and executed. They do this by giving players the amount they won without deducting any amount from it.

ABOUT LOTTERIES AND SOFTWARE

On LottoPark.com, the major thing players have to do to get started is to read up the available lotteries, select the best lottery game that suits them, and play it from the comfort of their homes.

Before any player can register on LottoPark, an initial minimum deposit of €10 must be paid. This might sound confusing but it is stated in their Terms and Conditions that “to open an account with a credit card, you must have a minimum of €2.5 in it.

One fact about the LottoPark is that they don’t have many interesting options like Subscriptions, Syndicates, or Multiple plays. So what most players do is to buy their lottery tickets on the website and choose for themselves the best lottery they want to play. Just very simple!

The website is very user-friendly and navigable. Even a newbie will not find it difficult to play games on the website. LottoPark.com also contains educative materials that can increase a player’s knowledge on how to easily hit jackpot.

This website also gives some attractive bonuses like the “Tell your friend” and “Welcome back” bonuses and many more. These exciting games with these bonuses can be played at relatively small costs that are rare to be found elsewhere and their payment options are very flexible. You can fund your account with credit cards, bank transfers, Neteller, Skrill, cryptocurrency (particularly Bitcoin), and SOFORT.

Each time players win a game on LottoPark, it is either the money is directly transferred into their bank account – if the jackpot is less than €10,000 (or it’s equivalent in other currencies) or they are invited to clarify with their identity for safety and security reasons. This only happens if the jackpot is higher than €10,000 (or its equivalent in other currencies).

LottoPark offers some of the biggest and best lotteries in the world. These games are second to none and are played on multiple lines. The owners of LottoPark are the Curaçao company but are approved, regulated, and licensed by the United Kingdom authorities and those of other countries. The site is safe and secure. It passed the “tested and trusted” test set by Gaming Laboratories International, a worldwide games testing agency.

DO THEY SUPPORT MOBILE APPS?

There is no mobile app for now. This website is designed to display an excellent mobile view with just a click option. This view was designed by good web developers for easy interaction with the site.

IS THERE ANY ONGOING PROMO ON LOTTOPARK’S WEBSITE?

No, there is none but LottoPark offers attractive promo that wows players. They update users on the latest promo from time to time through email or other means of communication.

HOW MANY PAYMENT METHODS THEY OFFER?

LottoPark has about six payment methods. They are credit cards, bank transfers, Neteller, Skrill, cryptocurrency (particularly Bitcoin), and SOFORT. The use of PayPal for payment has been unavailable on the site for some time and this might discourage players from playing but I tell you that if you use any of these six payment methods, you will enjoy your game.

HOW EFFECTIVE IS CUSTOMER SERVICE?

Customer service runs for 24 hours. If no one picks up the customer line, you can use the Frequently Asked Question page to clarify yourself. It is comprehensive, extensive, and very easy to navigate through it. Newbies to LottoPark will find answers to the most common issues and queries.

Customer service has already provided a well-articulated blog post that is fascinating and valuable to newbies. This blog post covers the product, services, and features that LottoPark offers.

Customer support is made available on different channels like email for payment issues email for general queries, and contact forms. LottoPark has 24/7 availability services.

IS LOTTOPARK LEGIT OR FRAUD?

LottoPark is a website that competes to win the hearts of online lottery players with an aggressive selling strategy. This shows that they operate with a full license from higher lottery authorities. If they can get a license for their business, it means they are not fraudsters. They are completely legit.

CONCLUSION

The LottoPark site is straightforward to comprehend. They offer the biggest lotteries in the world. Their payment method is very flexible. Visit lottopark.com to play your first game today!