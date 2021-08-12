The MAIN offers evening of magic

News release

The MAIN is presenting “Enchanted: An Evening of Magic” on Friday, Aug. 20, at 8 p.m. Magicians will take the stage for an intimate event filled with laughs, surprises and magic. Tickets are extremely limited.

Individuals may purchase their tickets for $15 today by visiting AtTheMAIN.org.



The “Enchanted” event will feature hypnotist and mind reader Allen Gittelson, along with the comedic magicians Raul Fernandez and Glenndalf. Attendees can expect to witness whimsical tricks, sleight-of-hand, juggling, jokes, hypnotism and more. Prior to the show and following it, attendees may also receive a reading from one of the featured magicians for a modest fee.



You can learn more about “Enchanted: An Evening of Magic” by visiting AtTheMAIN.org. For questions about The MAIN and all upcoming events, contact Arts Supervisor Jeff Barber at [email protected] The MAIN is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall.