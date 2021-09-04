4 Gauge Review – Does 4 Gauge Pre-Workout Supplement Really Work?

Getting an edge at the gym is never easy. There is no shortage of ways to push yourself that little bit more, and for those that take their fitness seriously, they are always looking for better solutions to push them ahead every workout session.

Yet, it can often be difficult to find the right ways to push yourself forward. Over the past two decades, the fitness industry has become saturated with no shortage of excessive, and sometimes dangerous, fitness supplements.

Because of this, it’s no surprise that people have become hesitant to experiment with new and revolutionary breakthroughs in the fitness support industry. For people as health focused as those that work out regularly, this is no surprise.

This is especially true for pre-workout supplements, which have, for some time, employed an excess number of stimulants to help boost people before their workouts. This has resulted in a wide spread issue of stimulant resistance in those who use pre-workout supplements.

Thankfully, this issue has not gone unnoticed. A new pre-workout supplement, known as 4 Gauge, strives to remedy this issue. Employing a range of all-natural stimulant ingredients, as well as natural compounds that help to push you to your highest in the gym.

Today we’ll provide you with a complete overview of the 4 Gauge pre-workout supplement, and open your eyes to the future of pre-workout supplements in the modern fitness era.

4 Gauge – An Overview

4 Gauge is an all-natural pre-workout supplement, designed to help give you an edge before your next workout session. It uses a low amount of stimulant ingredients, compared to other pre-workout supplements, however despite this, provides one of the most renowned boosts to your pre-workout energy.

The creators behind 4 Gauge saw an unhealthy trend within the pre-workout industry, with many pre-workout supplements using incredibly dangerous levels of stimulants to provide that boost of energy.

The result is often people growing incredibly tolerant to the supplement, or damaging their heart.

To tackle this issue, 4 Gauge was designed to employ a range of all-natural ingredients that have a proven effect on your muscle strength, and energy levels. All whilst avoiding the use of seriously powerful stimulant ingredients.

Since coming onto the market, 4 Gauge was received no shortage of praise. With many athletes, and coaches, turning to the supplement to provide them with a way to boost pre-workout energy levels, whilst protecting the health and longevity of the user.

Meet The People Behind 4 Gauge

4 Gauge is designed, formulated, and manufactured by the supplement company Roar Ambition. This supplement company provides a wide range of different fitness related supplements, all designed around providing all-natural solutions for people looking to meet their fitness goals, without resorting to harmful chemicals.

Roar Ambitions reputation in the industry is incredibly wide-spread, and their products are often used by no shortage of professional athletes. MMA, for example, employ the use of 4 Gauge for its safe, and effective pre-workout boost.

The formula behind 4 Gauge was created by Roar Ambition’s team of fitness experts and nutritional professionals, working together to formulate one of the most effect pre-workout supplements on the market today.

The Science That Gives 4 Gauge Its Success

If you look into any pre-workout supplement, you’ll find no shortage of snake-oil styled explanations on how the formula helps to boost your energy. However, the truth is far simpler, as most of these supplements employ a range of strong stimulant ingredients to give you a brief boost in energy.

Yet, unlike other pre-workout supplements, 4 Gauge avoids the use of heavy stimulant ingredients. Employing only Caffeine Anhydrous, a natural compound version of caffeine. It is included in the 4 Gauge formula at a low dosage.

Outside of the single stimulant within 4 Gauge, the supplement uses a range of amino acids, and natural ingredients, to provide a powerful and natural boost to your energy levels.

The science behind all of these is much the same. Amino acids, for example, are one of the core fuel sources of your muscles. By introducing a large number of amino acids into your system, your muscles will be provided with a significant boost in their strength and endurance.

All of these ingredients work around a simple digestion process. When combined with Caffeine Anhydrous, all of these ingredients work their way into your system within an hour at most.

The Core Benefits of 4 Gauge

Let’s take a moment to break down the core benefits of 4 Gauge, and what you can expect from using the supplement:

Directly increases your muscle pump protentional.



Provides foundational support for your mental state, allowing you to perform under stressful situations much more effectively.



Provides a significant boost to your blood flow, helping to support better performance at the gym.



Increases your overall endurance, allowing you to train harder, and faster, at the gym.



Helps to restore muscle fibre strength after the workout. Meaning you can recover more quickly, and push harder, without fear of injuring yourself.

The Low Calorie Secret

If you were to point to one key element of 4 Gauge that masterminds its success, it would be deeply rooted in the low calories of the pre-workout supplement itself.

Many pre-workout supplements are often very densely packed with calories, meaning you are often taking in between 100-200 calories when you ingest your pre-workout supplement.

For many people, this can cause bloating, weight gain, and cut into the progress you are making in your overall appearance.

4 Gauge, however, has managed to deliver a pre-workout supplement that has only 5 calories per serving. Meaning this will hardly register on your daily calorie intake, and play no role in your overall weight gain.

This makes it a perfect foundational pre-workout supplement for not just people on a strict diet, but for people looking to be a little more health aware of their diets, but still want to use a pre-workout supplement.

Our Experience With 4 Gauge

We wanted to test out 4 Gauge for ourselves, and see what effects the pre-workout supplement truly provided. To do this, we set out to test the supplement before our own workouts, and detail what we experienced after taking it.

Firstly, we noticed that the 4 Gauge pre-workout supplement is incredibly tasty. With a hint of fruit flavours, 4 Gauge goes down easy. We were shocked to learn it had such low calories, despite tasting like a sugary drink.

We all took the pre-workout supplement roughly 30 minutes before our workout, and didn’t notice an immediate difference. However, as he arrived at the gym, we started to feel the kick of 4 Gauge in an incredible way.

We felt energetic, even inspired, for the workout that was soon to follow. Once we all began to engage in our respective workouts, a mixture of cardio and weight focused routines, we immediately noticed a difference.

We had more energy, were able to lift more effectively, and all found ourselves able to maintain prolonged exercise for longer. The majority of us usually spend between 45 – 60 minutes in the gym, but after the hour was done, knew we could go longer.

Leaving the gym, whilst feeling sore, we were still incredibly energized. An impressive result for our first time using the supplement.

What Is Inside 4 Gauge?

Let’s break down the exact ingredients you will find within 4 Gauge. There are eight total active ingredients inside the supplement, these include:

Coconut Water Powder – 300mg

Acetyl-L-Carnitine – 500mg

RhodiolaRosea – 100mg

Red Beetroot Extract – 300mg

L-Citrulline DL-Malate – 6000mg

Creatine Monohydrate – 1000mg

L-Theanine – 200mg

Caffeine Anhydrous – 150mg

Let’s break down just a few of the ingredients here, and outline what makes them so special. Whilst exploring how they work to boost your physical performance, and give you that edge within the gym.

Acetyl L-Carnitine

An often-frequent component in many popular pre-workout supplements is an amino acid complex. This helps to energize the muscles, and provide a strong fuel source to be used when you begin to put them under pressure.

Caffeine Anhydrous

Caffeine, which is most frequently found in coffee, is a stimulant that is taken on a regular basis all over the world. Caffeine is often included in supplements, particularly those intended to be eaten before going to the gym. 4 Gauge utilizes a reasonable amount of Caffeine Anhydrous per serving of 150mg. To put that in perspective, one cup of coffee should contain around 100mg of caffeine.

This is the key ingredient that helps to provide an immediate effect, and push your body to a more energized state. As well as working to digest many of the other ingredients into your blood stream more quickly.

L-Theanine

This is one of the most ingenious substances on the list since it pairs so nicely with caffeine.

For this reason, it’s a combination that’s grown quite popular in nootropics (brain supplements).

It works by increasing the amount of a neurotransmitter called GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid if you fancy trying to pronounce it).

Essentially, it helps you stay concentrated by bringing greater tranquility to your brain activity.

Even with my regular cup of coffee in the morning, my personal experience was extremely pleasant, although I was apprehensive about being jittery. Fortunately, it works great for me, and it has even given me a mental lift at work.

L-Citrulline DL-Malate

Citrulline malate is an amino acid that works as a precursor to nitric oxide, and 1 gram of it is derived from watermelons in 4 Gauge pre-workout supplement.

Your skeletal muscles will require as much oxygen and nutrients as possible when they are working hard.

Blood can also flow more freely through enlarged blood arteries to where it is required most.

Nitric oxide is a vasodilator, meaning it relaxes the inner muscles of blood vessels.

Red Beetroot Extract

Beetroot has long been recognized to have powerful performance-enhancing properties, with 2012 research demonstrating that running performance over a 5-kilometer distance increased in the last third.

This demonstrates that it increases endurance, allowing you to perform better for longer periods of time.

4 Gauge pre-workout contains 300 mg of red beet extract per serving (according the product label), which helps to increase nitric oxide levels.

Red beetroot extract, like the amino acid citrulline malate derived from watermelon, will enhance your blood flow during crucial periods.

Rhodiola Rosea

Rhodiola Rosea, a Nordic plant that grows at high altitude in Scandinavia, is the next item on the list. It is one of the more surprising ingredients within the 4 Gauge formula.

This is probably something you’ve heard about if you read diet and nutrition blogs. As Rhodiola Rosea is quickly becoming a star ingredient found in a wide range of supplement formulas of the modern age.

There have been some encouraging preliminary studies on physical endurance and mental weariness. Providing foundational support for physical activity, and muscle growth.

While the research isn’t completely conclusive, this is a natural substance that has long been used as a traditional treatment in Scandinavia and Russia. It works by reducing your body’s tolerance to physical stress and a lack of drive, according to reports.

Coconut Water Powder

Coconut Water Powder, unlike all of the other ingredients inside 4 Gauge, has not been added for its effects on your physical ability in the gym. Instead, it is designed to help support you after your workout.

Coconut Water is incredibly dense is electrolytes, something that anybody undergoing intensive physical training will need to replenish. With the presence of this ingredient inside 4 Gauge, you can easily replenish your electrolytes before you even begin working out!

This is because Coconut Water Powder will not fully digest until roughly 1-2 hours after you ingest it. Meaning you’ll be out of the gym, and in need of a top up.

4 Gauge – F.A.Q

Let’s take a moment to break down some frequently asked questions about the 4Gauge pre-workout supplement:

Does 4 Gauge Supplements Have Any Side Effects?

No, there are no side effects from using 4 Gauge.

This is because 4 Gauge, compared to other pre-workout supplements, uses a very low level of harmful stimulants. All of the ingredients inside the supplement are natural, and have a long history of safety when it comes to human consumption.

It’s important to note: Whilst the supplement is safe, do not overdose the supplement. As this can lead to over-stimulation.

How Do I Take 4 Gauge?

Taking 4 Gauge is a quite simple affair, and mirrors what you’d expect from any pre-workout supplement.

Simply add one serving of the 4 Gauge supplement into a glass of water, and let it sit for roughly 20-30 seconds. Then, drink the supplement, typically 30-45 minutes before you plan to work out.

How Long Does 4 Gauge Take to Work?

The effects of 4 Gauge are extremely fast acting. You can expect to feel a surge of energy roughly 20-30 minutes after consuming the supplements, sometimes sooner.

If you consume a lot of stimulants already (Such as high amounts of coffee) you may react more slowly to 4 Gauge. However, it is extremely unlikely you will not feel the effects within an hour after use.

Who Should Use 4 Gauge?

Anybody!

If you’re looking to boost your energy, and bring more power to your workout, then 4 Gauge is for you. This applies to people of any fitness level and gender.

Who Shouldn’t Use 4 Gauge?

If you are under the age of eighteen, pregnant, or breast feeding, it is not recommended you take 4 Gauge.

Additionally, if you suffer from a medical condition where you have been told to avoid stimulants (Such as a heart condition) do not take 4 Gauge.

What Are People Saying About 4 Gauge?

The online reception for 4 Gauge is overwhelmingly positive, with most customer reviews raving about the incredible effects that 4 Gauge offers.

Furthermore, 4 Gauge is used by a wide range of professional athletes. Most famously, many MMA fighting coaches have stated that they use 4 Gauge to help their fighters prepare for a tough training session.

4 Gauge – Where to Buy

You can buy 4 Gauge from its Official Website.

One package of 4 Gauge will cost you $45, and is designed to last you (depending on your workout frequency) multiple months.

You can also enjoy steep discounts if you choose to pick up multiple packages of 4 Gauge at one time. If you choose to pick up 3 packages of 4 Gauge, the creators will throw in the 4th package free!

