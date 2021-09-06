6 Must-try Exercises for More Defined Arms

Who doesn’t dream of having strong arms! If you, too, are interested in achieving rigid, strong arms but worried about going to the gym regularly, worry no more. You can practice a few exercises at home with the essential equipment and get perfectly toned arms you have always wanted. Here is a list of the top 6 easy exercises you can regularly follow to get evident results in a few months!

1. Arm circles

People can strengthen their arms by simply rotating their arms in circular motions. To do this exercise, one doesn’t need any gym equipment. Refer to the steps mentioned below to know how this exercise should be done.

Stand straight with your feet at a should-width distance.

Stretch both arms straight to both sides and form a T-shaped body posture.

Now, slowly rotate your arms and shoulders in circular motions.

Continue till you complete 15 circular motions. Once done, repeat the same process in the reverse direction.

Repeat this exercise thrice daily.

2. Tricep dips

People can build triceps by utilizing their body weight. If you aren’t comfortable doing it on the floor, you can use a couch, table, or bench. We have listed below the steps on how to do it.



Firstly, keep your hands shoulder-width apart. If you are using any furniture item as a prop, place your hands on it.

Now, bring your pelvis and bottom forward in a way that there’s about 4 to 6 inches distance between your back and the prop you are using to dip down.

Next, fold your legs at a 90-degree angle while keeping your feet strictly to the floor. Make sure your knees don’t touch. Keep them apart.

While maintaining this posture, lower your body down and back up, putting pressure on your triceps.

3. Bicep curls to push press

This exercise requires specific gym equipment, but people can also use household items instead. This exercise helps to develop bicep muscles and also enhances your core and deltoids. Let’s see how to do it.

Keep your feet at a hip-width distance. Stand straight.

Now, hold the gym equipment or household item in one hand. Make sure your palm faces the front.

Now lift the object to your shoulder while keeping the elbow as close to the body as possible.

Now, extend your arm towards the top, trying to lift the object with your hand upward.

Slowly, lower your arm and hand and bring the item back to the position where you started.

Repeat the same process with another hand.

4. Plank sidewalk

With this exercise, people can tone their abdominal muscles besides strengthening their arms. Let’s go through how the plank sidewalk is done.



Before you start, put a timer on for a minute.

Extend your arms beneath your shoulder. Keep your palms firmly on the floor. Stand in an uplifted plank position.

Bring your legs behind you. Keep your toes to the floor. Your core must be in line with the rest of your body.

Instead of retaining this position for a long time, try walking, moving your feet and hands to one side. Take a few steps in one direction.

Now, move back to the original position and take the same number of steps opposite. Continue doing this until one minute gets over.

5. Kickboxing punches

Kickboxing classes can help burn many calories. They can also help in strengthening your upper back and arms. Here are the steps to do it.



Begin the process with your feet at a hip-width distance.

Place your right arm at a 45-degree angle. Your fist must be right below your jawline.

Imagine a target in front of you. Extend your arms forward, imagining that you are punching someone hard. Remember not to overextend your shoulder muscles.

Repeat this process 15 times before switching over to the other arm.

6. Rolling pushups

This whole-body exercise is equally effective in toning your arms and engaging your shoulders and back. Willing to know how to do it? Let’s see how.



Lower your body, as you do for traditional push-ups.

When you lift your body in the process, lift one arm off and extend it straight towards the ceiling. Place that arm onto the ground on the opposite side and tilt your back.

Return to the original position.

Now, take the other arm off and repeat the procedure.

These are some of the best exercises that are sure to give you evident results. Remember that consistency is the key. Buy the necessary gym equipment online or from local stores near you and follow the steps as mentioned. Get ready to notice excellent results in just one month!