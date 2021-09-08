8th annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off set for Oct. 28

News release

The 8th annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off has been rescheduled, with a fall Halloween theme. Forty amateur chefs are sweating it out in the kitchen, preparing to compete. People’s Choice and Judges Choice prizes will be awarded to the top three chilis in each category and a best Halloween costume prize.

Since 2012, proceeds have benefited many local nonprofit organizations. Last year the event was able to donate $60,000 to the Lange Foundation and Shelter Hope and organizers hope to increase that this year. “It has been humbling to watch this event gain popularity each year, and I am excited to see what’s in store this time,” said Steve Portaro, event co-chair.

Funds raised through this year’s cook-off will go to FeedSCV and The Wish Foundation.

“We are so excited to finally be able to gather with people and raise money for these great charities, while having a fun-filled evening,” said event founder and co-chair Nicole Stinson. “We also will be following the newest guidelines from the CDC, so we encourage everyone to check the website for the ever-changing rules and regulations before heading to the event.”

Opportunities are still available for sponsors and vendors.

The SCV Charity Chili Cook-off is scheduled 6 p.m. (VIP access at 5:30 p.m.) on Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. Attendees will enjoy chili tasting and voting, live entertainment, DJ, dancing, silent and live auctions, casino tables, vendor booths and more.

General admission: $40 online. A limited number of advance-purchase VIP tickets are available for $75. This includes all of the above and early entry at 5:30, one drink ticket, VIP area access, casino cash, souvenir glass, VIP parking, swag bag and VIP hors d’oeuvres. To sponsor, book a vendor booth or purchase tickets, visit scvcharitychilicookoff.com or call Nicole at 661-816-4234 or Steve at 310-800-3064.