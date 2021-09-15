Advanced Memory Formula Reviews – Advanced Bionutritionals Memory Formula

As you get older, three things happen, The first thing is your memory goes…And I can’t remember the other two!

Often associated with old age, memory loss is quite a common issue nowadays. The stressful work routine, unhealthy lifestyles and various health issues can cause forgetfulness. People tend to forget names, events, milestones or any memory from the past. The loss of memory can either be short term and can resolve with time. Or otherwise it can stay and begin to cause problems in your life.

Advanced Memory Formula is a unique memory booster that has been formulated to cater all kinds of memory loss and mental concentration issues. This remarkable supplement protects brain cells from damage, repairs broken connectors, inhibits brain shrinkage and provides better mental clarity. Advanced Memory Formula is a scientifically proven, completely safe, natural solution for optimal brain performance and cognitive development.

WHAT CAUSES MEMORY LOSS?

It is normal to forget things once in a while but as we age, memory impairment begins to disturb our thinking, reasoning, decision making and everyday activities. Ageing causes changes in the brain size, its cognition and performing abilities. The Nerve cells damage with age and hamper the responses of the brain. As the years pass by, the hormones and proteins that protect brain cells from damage start to decline. The neural growth rate diminishes which leads to change in cognitive skills. A decreased blood flow to the brain can also cause memory impairment. Other factors such as serious health disorders, hormonal imbalance, head injury, stressful lifestyle and heavy drinking can also adversely affect your memory.

HOW CAN ADVANCED MEMORY FORMULA HELP?

One experiences different physical and psychological changes throughout the life span, which can result in change in body and organ function. The brain being the control authority has much to do; hence an optimal brain health is absolutely necessary. The brain is capable of producing new brain cells at any age, so you need not stress if you feel that your mental process is slowing down and you are having certain lapses in memory. Advanced Memory Formula brings to you the ultimate answer to all your memory issues. The all natural components of AFP provide you with effective brain fuel to re-energize its function to the optimum. The twelve brain nutrients work remarkably well to boost brain health,, improve mental clarity, speed up thinking and learning abilities, block any inflammatory conditions and repair cell damage. With AFP, you will feel an improved memory and a stress-free, clear and calm mind.

HOW IS ADVANCED MEMORY FORMULA BETTER?

What makes this supplement the most effective and distinct formula is the fact that it is based upon 3 Nobel Prize winning studies and discoveries. These findings add to the credibility and efficiency of Advanced Memory Formula.

The first discovery was of a protein called the Nerve Growth Factor (NGF) that was found to play a crucial role in the development and survival of sensory and forebrain neurons. The NGF is of vital importance for brain health since it protects the brain cells from damage. It also has a potential to reverse age related memory loss and cognitive decline. Research has revealed that Luteolin is one such antioxidant that can boost the NGF levels, block any information and stop brain ageing.

The second discovery came from a neuroscientist which revealed that with the help of BDNF (brain-derived neurotrophic factor) a protein produced by the brain, new brain cells can be grown at any age. BDNF can make you sharper and smarter by providing mental clarity. The whole fruit of the coffee plant Coffee Arabica is an excellent source of BDNF.

Last but not the least is the discovery of Acetylcholine— a super brain charger that helps the brain cells to communicate with each other, speed the function of brain and improve memory. Alpha-GPC can provide Acetylcholine to resolve brain decline and improve your focus. It also enhances the brain region responsible for co-ordination and movement.

These discoveries have provided the basis for the formulation of Advanced Memory Formula. By adding up nine more brain boosting components, the supplement provides enough strength to the brain, improves cognitive functions, enhances learning abilities and protects it from any radical damage and inflammation.

THA MAIN NUTRIENTS

Backed by award-winning research, clinical tests and reliable formulation, Advanced Memory Formula is an ideal brain booster that protects and heals the damaged brain cells, improves brain focus and memory capacity and provides peace and calm by eradication of stress. The twelve nutrients provide for maximum brain health and cognitive performance.

LEUTOLIN

A perfect antioxidant that boosts the NGF levels in the brain and reverses the age related memory loss. It reduces neuro-inflammation and improves learning abilities. Luteolin has anti-oxidating, anti inflammatory, microglia inhibiting properties that help with the survival and protection of brain cells. Advanced Memory Formula gives you the right amount of Leutolin necessary to boost the NGF levels.

COFFEE ARABICA FRUIT

Research has revealed that brain health can be restored and its function enhanced by increasing the level of BDNF (brain-derived new traffic factor). It is a naturally produced protein in the brain that is considered as a natural anti depressant. It protects and repairs brain cells and improves mood and memory. With high levels of BDNF, you can learn vocabulary words at a 20% faster rate. One of the better ways to enhance BDNF levels in the body is Coffee fruit concentrate. Usually the Coffee Bean is extracted for roasting and the fruit is discarded. But scientists have discovered that the fruit can actually double the amount of BDNF in the blood.

ALPHA- GLYCERO-PHOSPHOCOLINE (ALPHA-GPC)

It is a special form of Choline that very effectively increases the Acetylcholine level. Acetylcholine is a neurotransmitter that plays a crucial role in learning and memory preserving. Alpha-GPC speeds up your focus and reaction time and helps calm your mind by relieving stress. It can also reduce in inflammation and improve cognitive abilities.

PHOSPHATIDYLSERINE (PS)

An effective brain fuel, PS is taken to enhance brain performance and concentration levels. It is vital for keeping your mind and memory sharp. It is a phospholipid that forms the cell membrane in the cerebral tissue. With age, the levels of PS in the brain start diminishing. With PS an important ingredient in Advanced Memory Formula, you can reduce your brain age by as much as 12 years and your mental performance by a remarkable 44%.

L-CARNITINE

The acetyl from of L-Carnitine, Alpha L-Carnitine is a remarkable brain energizer that can help reverse brain function decline and protect it from cell damage. It is also beneficial for people with neurodegenerative diseases.

BLUE-BERRY EXTRACT

Rich in polyphenols and anthocyanins, Blue Berry extract is vital for increasing signaling and brain centers associated with memory. It improves cognitive function by increasing the blood flow to the brain. It is also effective against the free radical damage. Advanced Memory Formula contains 125 mg of the concentrated blueberry extract so as to provide you with optimal brain health and cell function.

BACOPAMONNIERI

A medicinal plant species, Bacopa Monnieri has long been used as a brain tonic. It has an antioxidant effect on different parts of the brain. It is clinically tested to improve cognitive function and memory enhancement.

VINPOCTEINE

Most of the memory related problems in elderly people is due to the decreased blood flow to the brain and the loss of neurons. Vinpocteine can help enhance metabolism in the body and improve memory and thinking abilities.

LECITHIN

Belonging to compounds called phospholipids, Lecithin is an important part of blood nerves, brain and cell membranes. These turn into Choline in the body and help in making acetylcholine, which is vital for brain health and stress relief.

GINGKO BILOBA

A herb rich in flavanoids and compounds, Gingko Biloba is a powerful anti-oxidant which has been in medicinal use for the treatment of anxiety, age related dementia, fatigue, high blood pressure, tinnitus etc. It provides better blood circulation and helps brain to perform well.

CALCIUM

Calcium plays a major role in carrying messages from the brain to the other parts of the body. It does not only help to make your bones strong, it is crucial for brain communication as well. Deficiency in calcium levels has a negative impact on cognitive function.

PHOSPHORUS

Found in all parts of the body and stored with calcium in the bones, phosphorus is an important element. Disturbed levels of phosphorus in the body can affect brain health and performance.

Advanced Memory Formula is a powerhouse of magnificent and beneficial nutrients at very effectively boost mental health and cognitive function. These nutrients have numerous health benefits of their own and combined in a unique formulation in this supplement, they work harmoniously and effectively.

THE BENEFITS

With the best nutrients and remarkable ingredients advanced memory formula is destined to provide various health benefits to you. Some of them are:

It provides better brain focus and clarity. With regular use you will experience improved thinking and reasoning.

It enhances better blood flow to the brain, reduces inflammation and protects your brain from free radical damage.

It is a superb memory booster. With increased levels of the nerve growth factor and brain-derived neurotrophic factor you will feel your brain energized and strengthened.

It relieves the brain from any stress and anxiety. With reduced mental fog, you will enjoy complete peace of mind and better co-ordination between brain and body.

It provides help with the growth, survival and maintenance of brain cells, thus improving your focus and attention span.

It reduces your brain from shrinking and aging by providing nourishment with its power ingredients.

It is a break through formula which is based on authentic research and reliable study. It is safe, natural and free from any harmful side effects.

It optimizes your mental ability and learning potential and makes you sharper and smarter.

THE DOSAGE

Each bottle of the supplement contains 60 capsules. Each capsule contains the nutrients in exactly the same precise proportion. You just need to take 2 capsules daily with a glass full of water. For better and long lasting results it is recommended to use Advanced Memory Formula for at least three to six months. This all natural supplement is safe and reliable to be used by any adult regardless of age or gender. A word of caution is extended for all those consumers who are suffering from additional health issues as well. This supplement is not a cure or treatment in itself. Your personal doctor should be the one deciding for you keeping in view your general health conditions.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST?

Advanced Memory Formula is one of the many health supplements manufactured by Advanced Bionutritionals which is an authentic name in itself. The supplement is available at the official website at various deals and packages.

For all the benefits provided, Advanced Memory Formula is worth every dollar you pay. Your order once placed, will be delivered to you in 7 to 9 working days. The bottles are safety sealed to ensure effectiveness and preservation of the potent nutrients.

It should be kept in mind that the supplement does not have magical powers, so do not expect any improvement overnight. The nutrients when absorbed by the body begin to show their effectiveness in around 3 weeks but the results may vary from individual to individual depending upon the complexity of the problem. For better results, it is advised to use the supplement regularly for at least 3 to 6 months. Thus the three bottle deal is the most popular package amongst consumers. In case you are not satisfied with the results, you also have the 90 days money back guarantee. During this time period, you can ask for a refund. Your money will be returned to you without any hassle or queries. You will just have to pay the return shipping fee.

THE FINAL VERDICT

Forgetfulness has been experienced by almost all of us in our lives. Forgetting where you put your keys, not being able to recall names or numbers, not remembering certain things—all this is a common phenomenon. But this does not mean you have to live in your Senior Moments all your life. Your mind is not a Bermuda triangle where nothing can come out when needed. You can refresh, re-energize, rejuvenate your brain cells at what age and enjoy a complete mental clarity and thought. Advance Memory Formula with the blend of the best nutrients for brain health is your companion towards better and long lasting memories!

