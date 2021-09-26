Arthur Saginian | Sick of Voter Fraud Allegations

I am so sick and tired of listening to anyone and everyone who continues to hurl “accusations” and “allegations” of voter fraud as the reason Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. Enough already. You’re acting like those defiant liberals who started the “resist” movement after Trump got elected with the help of “Russian interference.”

It all started with attorney Sidney Powell, who is herself being sued for defamation by Dominion, and rightfully so. And did you hear her defense? To wit, Sidney Powell stated, What reasonable person would have believed what I was saying about Dominion could possibly be true?

Good Lord, really? That’s a defense? She basically said that she had fabricated the whole thing and only a fool would have believed such nonsense. Lawsuit after lawsuit filed by Powell and dismissed, and why, for lack of evidence. C’mon, guys, are all the courtrooms rigged?

The moment I saw Ms. Powell speak of what she had “seen” of Dominion’s operations, the vote flipping, etc., not to mention the way she spoke of it, the hairs on the back of my neck stood up. This lady is making the whole thing up, I thought to myself. She’s a sensationalist. Powell sort of reminds me of Michael Avenatti, the arrogantly flamboyant attorney who represented Stormy Daniels. Do you know where Avenatti is now? Convicted of fraud and extortion against Nike.

Take a moment and really think about this. If Joe Biden did indeed win the 2020 election by voter fraud, and it was perpetrated as is claimed by the accusers, then where the hell is the evidence? Well, where is it? Is it being kept in a secret vault? Was it electronically deleted so as not to leave a single trace? And those involved, they are all holding solid to the same coverup story? Not a single one of them has cracked, leaked, or confessed? Boy, could I use a team of people like that in my own operations.

I’ll tell you why Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. It’s because he is a politically reckless potty mouth — that’s why he lost. For all of his stated good intentions as well as what good that he actually did, and even you liberals can’t throw the entire baby out with the dirty bathwater because it was Trump’s Operation Warp Speed that gave us the hallowed vaccines in record time, he just wasn’t cut out for the Oval Office. That’s why he lost. So please, get over it and move on.

By the way, the guy who’s there now isn’t cut out for it, either. We as Americans either have horrible judgment, or nobody in his right mind wants the job.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita