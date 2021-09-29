Best CBD Products: Top 5 in 2021

CBD has become enormously popular in a short space of time. People are itching to get a hold of the best CBD products, but selecting a high-quality option is easier said than done.

In such a competitive and saturated marketplace, it can be difficult for the best CBD brands to stand out. New customers can spend a significant amount of time searching for the right option, only to wind up more confused than they were when they initially started their search.

This guide runs through five of the best-rated products right now, with options that are high-quality, reputable, and trusted among a variety of CBD users. First, though, let’s take a look at what makes certain products so great.

What Makes a Great CBD Product?

People turn to CBD for a variety of reasons, and products like tinctures, topicals, and capsules are useful for different applications. What distinguishes the mediocre brands from the excellent brands can be hard to spot at first. Here are some crucial things to look out for:

Hemp source: The best companies use hemp that’s grown on American soil. Agricultural standards in the U.S. ensure that the hemp is safe for consumption, and will do the best job possible.

While not a requirement, lab tests are a true marker of company reputability. The best brands send their products to a third-party lab for testing, allowing prospective buyers to see exactly what's in the items before they purchase.

In most cases, CBD products don't need all the bells and whistles to be effective. Tinctures, for example, rarely contain more than just hemp extract and a carrier oil. A long list of additives is usually not a good idea.

Some CBD companies try to get away with making claims about what their products can do. However, this goes against current FDA regulations. Always avoid CBD brands that make spurious claims on their website.

There are numerous extraction methods for CBD, but most of the top companies use CO2 extraction.

When in doubt, check what other people are saying. If a brand has a string of satisfied customers, it's probably worth it. But be careful; some online reviews can be fake.

The above six factors were all taken into consideration when reviewing the following brands. The top five products all use US-grown hemp, and contain minimal added ingredients. They are all independently lab tested for quality, and the brands do not make health claims. Plus, they all have overwhelmingly positive customer reviews.

Without further ado, let’s investigate the best products in more detail.

1. Premium Jane CBD Tinctures

Premium Jane has stood the test of time as one of the best CBD brands in the USA. The brand has been around for several years now, stocking some of the nation’s favorite products. Based out of Scottsdale, Arizona, Premium Jane only uses US-grown hemp in its products. It adheres to strict quality standards and lab tests each batch of product to ensure that only the best ingredients end up on the shelves.

While Premium Jane sells a large variety of CBD products, its oils are what stand out. This brand uses Kentucky-grown hemp to manufacture high-quality CBD oils; hemp from this state is considered some of the best on the planet. The plants are cultivated organically, without the use of pesticides and other chemicals.

The hemp extract, produced using CO2, is infused into coconut MCT oil, which is considered one of the most effective carriers for CBD.

Premium Jane also stocks a wide array of strengths and flavors from natural sources. Impressively, Premium Jane’s strongest tincture contains a whopping 5000mg, while their unique flavors include Peach Nectar and Mint Chocolate.

This brand has definitely earned the title of “premium” in its name, with hundreds of positive customer reviews under its belt.

2. PureKana CBD Gummies

Another brand based out of Arizona, PureKana is a trendy CBD company with a lot to offer its customers. It prides itself on high-quality products, produced using non-GMO hemp grown without the use of chemicals. This is another brand with a stringent lab testing policy, ensuring that every batch is tested for its customers’ peace of mind.

PureKana’s CBD products fall under a variety of categories including topical creams and drops. However, its stand-out product is the CBD gummies. What sets this product apart from other brands is that PureKana uses vegan ingredients.

By using fruit pectin instead of gelatin, PureKana has crafted delicious gummies that everyone can use. There tends to be an overlap between the vegan community and those that use CBD, so this is an excellent offering.

Furthermore, PureKana stocks a wide range of flavors, including Blue Raspberry, Apple Cider Vinegar, Citrus, and Grape gummies for sleep. Each gummy contains 25mg of pre-measured CBD, making it super easy to keep track of the amount you’re taking.

By using a high-quality vegan formula and stocking a fantastic range of flavors, PureKana has put itself at top of the range in terms of CBD gummies.

3. Joy Organics CBD Softgels

Headed by CEO and mother Joy Smith, Joy Organics is an inspiring brand that many families can relate to. The co-founder herself used CBD to improve her life, and set out to help others do the same. Years on, Joy Organics is an industry leader in the CBD world, offering USDA-certified hemp products.

Joy Organics might be better known for its salves, but its capsules are also highly rated. The soft gels are easy to swallow, formulated with a gelatin capsule casing. There are three varieties: a regular edition, softgels with curcumin, and softgels with melatonin and CBN.

The capsules contain either 10mg or 25mg of CBD each. They come in child-proof bottles and are delivered safely with carbon-neutral shipping.

Something else that sets Joy Organics apart is its use of nano-CBD. By using nanotechnology, the brand claims that its capsules are more bioavailable and effective, giving you more bang for your buck.

These might be pricier than regular options, but they’re worth it.

4. R+R Medicinals Tinctures

R+R Medicinals is based in Colorado. It sources hemp from local, USDA-certified farms, employing organic techniques to eliminate the use of chemicals. This company uses CO2 extraction methods to create high-quality, broad-spectrum extracts.

The broad-spectrum tinctures have a fresh mint flavor, making it ideal for users who dislike the “earthy” taste of hemp.

5. Medterra Pain Relief Cream

Medterra is flourishing as a CBD brand, claiming to be “Born in Nature, Backed by Science.” It proves popular thanks to its American-made, non-GMO products, which are certified by the US Hemp Authority. Medterra also ensures its products are lab tested by an independent third-party.

One thing this brand does to go above and beyond is ensure that all its products are grain-free. As a result, the entire Medterra product range is safe for those who are gluten-intolerant.

Medterra excels in the topical department with a variety of creams and lotions. The Pain Relief Cream is one of the most popular items, combining 1000mg CBD with 7% arnica and 4% menthol. When applied, these ingredients create a soothing sensation ideal for minor aches and pains.

The Medterra pain cream is a stronger option compared to some on the market. The bottle is the perfect size for use on the go, fitting well into any backpack or gym bag. It even won 2021 Product of the Year in the CBD Personal Care Category.

Final Thoughts: The Best CBD Products in 2021

With the popularity of CBD has come an enormous wealth of products. It can be challenging to select the best product for you. This round-up features five of the best CBD products on the market right now, including options that are highly rated by customers and adhere to exceptional safety standards.

All of these brands are transparent and reputable, and ultimately, this is what has led to their longevity in the ever-changing CBD industry. When seeking a high-quality CBD brand, check out the above options to find something that suits your needs.

Still can’t choose? Our overall winner is Premium Jane, renowned for its consistent quality and exceptional safety standards. With a long list of happy customers, it’s difficult to fault this company and its range of CBD products.