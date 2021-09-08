Bill Miranda | How to Connect With Your City

As you drive down the streets of Santa Clarita, it is easy to see why so many have decided to plant their roots here and raise a family. The city does a tremendous job of keeping streets clean and offers world-class amenities for residents to enjoy. If residents ever have a request or concern, city services are never more than a phone call away to ensure access to the resources and information you need. Whether you want to stay up to date on the latest events taking place or need assistance with tree limbs that have fallen during a storm, staff members with the city of Santa Clarita are always ready to lend a helping hand.



The best way to tap into all the city has to offer is through the city’s Resident Service Center, where you can submit a support request for everything from graffiti removal to inquiring about bulky item removal and household hazardous waste. The best part about the Resident Service Center, or RSC, is that once a request is completed, a support ticket is instantly routed to the city staff member who is best equipped to assist. This reduces the time it takes to get the help you need and also ensures that any issues are resolved correctly the first time.



One of the fastest ways to receive information about everything happening in Santa Clarita is by following the city’s official social media accounts. These accounts are monitored by staff during the week who are able to quickly answer any questions you may have and point you in the right direction for further assistance if needed.



In addition, be sure to connect with the Santa Clarita Public Library, Santa Clarita Transit, Green Santa Clarita, city of Santa Clarita Events and other accounts to ensure that you get all of the news and programming updates that are most important to you. A full list of official city social media accounts can be found by visiting santa-clarita.com/Social.



Participate in the governance of your city and have your voice heard on issues that affect daily life in Santa Clarita by attending a City Council meeting. City Council meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall (23920 Valencia Blvd.). In the days leading up to each meeting, you can also view the meeting agenda to see the items that will be discussed by the council.



During each meeting, time is afforded to residents during public participation to speak about an issue that is not on the agenda, while you can also participate with a written or spoken comment about any of the items the council is considering that night. I highly encourage you to attend the next meeting and bring your high school and college-aged children with you, as it is an excellent opportunity to see how local government operates.



Of course, the city of Santa Clarita’s website – santa-clarita.com – is the best way to access information and online services available from each department and division. In addition to allowing residents to begin the construction permitting process and connecting aspiring entrepreneurs with resources to start their business, you will also find information on upcoming events and updates on ongoing capital improvement projects, like the Canyon Country Community Center.



The city’s website is a central hub for everything taking place in Santa Clarita and contains many of the answers to questions you may have about a particular program or service available. Use the search function to find out about the Hometown Heroes banner program, the Santa Clarita Marathon, DFY in SCV and much more.



I encourage you to continue to connect with the city through these methods because it is essential for each of us to participate in the governing process. Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to the city by phone as well at 661-259-CITY.



Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]