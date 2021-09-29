Circle of Hope invites you to a tea party with a twist

News release

Circle of Hope’s 17th Annual Tea celebration is scheduled be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Oct. 9. This year’s fundraising event is a kickoff to 31 Days of Hope, a month-long event to observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This year’s theme, “Every Day’s a Holiday,” will celebrate nontraditional and unique holidays as well as all-time favorite traditional holidays. Each table will be distinctively decorated to commemorate either a “National Day” or traditional holiday theme. From Christmas Day to National Cream Puff Day, Halloween to National Hotdog Day…. the décor will be designed to entertain and amuse you from the moment you arrive.

The public is invited to attend this year’s event and to support Circle of Hope, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that supports those with cancer in the community. Guests will be treated to a multi-course luncheon, traditional tea and signature iced tea cocktails, live music and entertainment, a silent auction and raffle, and a showing of elaborately decorated themed tables plus other surprises. Individual tickets, tables for eight guests, cancer patient sponsor tickets and event sponsorships are available.

If you are unable to attend, you are invited to purchase a ticket for a cancer survivor or someone in the community who is living with cancer who would like to attend. Seating is limited.

All proceeds from the event support Circle of Hope, a nonprofit organization that offers financial assistance with cancer medical bills to qualified individuals, supportive services with wellness therapies designed as cancer support, educational resources and a support group for cancer patients, survivors, families, and caregivers. All programs and services at Circle of Hope are offered free of charge and are made possible with community support.

Tickets can be purchased on the Circle of Hope website at www.circleofhopeinc.org/tea. For more information on the 17th Annual Tea contact the organization at 661 254-5218 or visit their website at [email protected]