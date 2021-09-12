Deputies rescue dog locked in vehicle

By Bobby Block

Signal Staff Writer

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Deputies responded to a parking lot on the 26400 Block of Carl Boyer Drive Sunday after receiving reports of a dog locked inside an unoccupied vehicle.

After arriving on the scene, they discovered a small black dog sitting in a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck parked in the sun.

The dog was on the floor and panting, despite the windows of the vehicle being cracked, said SCV Sheriff’s Station Watch Commander Lt. James Royal.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Deputies force their way into a vehicle following reports of a dog locked inside the car as it sat unoccupied in a parking lot on Carl Boyer Dr. Sunday. September 12, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

After waiting for the owner to return to the vehicle, deputies decided to force their way into the truck to provide aid to the animal inside.

They attempted to gain access to the car by unlocking the door using long pieces of metal wire. However, a civilian assisting them pushed down one of the windows and reached in to open the door.

The deputies gave the dog water and waited with it until its owners returned to the car several minutes later.

Officials were unable to confirm whether a citation was issued as a result of the incident.