Dick Cesaroni | What Happened to the Flu?

Subject: Reporting certain illnesses during the pandemic.

For as long as I can remember, the county of Los Angeles and the state of California would make periodic reports to the citizens of the state/county as to the number of sick and/or deaths within each county and the state due to the common flu and cold.

When it was “FLU SEASON” the health departments always passed on the information to the media who, in turn, would announce the results over TV, radio, printed media, etc., as to the number of deaths due to the FLU.

Since the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine, I can only presume that the common cold and the common flu have been eradicated because you never hear anything about them. What a wonderful miracle! All we get now is the alleged tragic death count and the number of COVD-19 sick filling up the hospitals. Some, if not all, hyperbole.

And the other miracle is that apparently people have died from no other causes because all deaths in the state and county are attributed to COVID-19. If you were run over by a car and someone in that car had COVID-19 then your death was caused by the virus. How simple.

Now the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration have admitted that all testing for the virus (PCR test) has been flawed. Big federal flip flops along with Dr. Anthony Fauci really make our choices easy. They stopped giving this test in December 2020.

If I got my facts wrong, or was I misled, please correct me with the FACTS.

As I have said before, if you want to wear a mask, then wear it, and if you don’t feel like it, don’t wear it. Of course, if any business that you frequent states that a mask is required, then wear it. Makes everyone around you feel safe especially the paranoid who don’t know what to do.

Science, health workers, the federal government, CDC and FDA are as confused as we all are. Another case of the right hand not knowing what the left hand is doing. God save us.

One taxpayer’s opinion.

Dick Cesaroni

Saugus