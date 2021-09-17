How to Take Care of Your Oral Hygiene with Braces?

Are you someone who has to wear braces? Well, we can understand how you feel. You must have a hundred questions running through your head – what type of toothbrush to use? How to floss? Etc.

Having these queries is a common occurrence within people with braces. However, it’s not that difficult to take care of your oral hygiene, even with braces. You can use either an electric toothbrush for braces or any other simple toothbrush.

Taking care of your dental hygiene with or without braces is similar. However, to make things easier for you, in this article, we will tell you in-depth how to take care of your teeth with braces. Read along to find out more!

Brushing your teeth with braces

When you first get braces, the first thought that comes to your mind is, ‘How do I brush my teeth with this thing?’ In reality, this is not a very tough job – it is only a time-consuming task. Thus, you need to have patience.

We are sure your dentist must have shown you how to brush your teeth. However, it is not a big hassle. All you have to do is choose the right toothbrush and toothpaste. After that, you have to brush your teeth like you usually do in circular motions.

Due to the braces, you will have to go slow and careful. Hence, it might take a longer time.

Which toothbrush should you use for braces?

Choosing the right toothbrush when you have braces can be a tough job. Many wonder if they can use an electric toothbrush. You most certainly can!

It is better to use high-quality electric toothbrushes if you have braces. This is because the brushes made of low-quality material can cause problems with the braces due to the vibrations.

However, before choosing the perfect toothbrush, you should always consult your dentist. They will recommend the best one for you!

Flossing with braces

Flossing is an integral part of your oral health. A lot of people floss religiously, and that is how it should be. However, some don’t enjoy doing so and try to skip it quite so often. That does not mean you should ignore it!

Flossing helps keep your teeth clean and healthy, and you should continue doing it even with braces. Unfortunately, with braces, flossing can be a challenging job. There is no significant difference in flossing with or without braces.

However, with braces, you have to be extra careful while flossing. You can also use a water flosser for braces, a much easier alternative to keep your teeth clean. You should do it slowly and steadily so that you don’t accidentally pull the hardware. That won’t be fun!

How many times should you floss?

It is a good thing if you floss twice a day – as you should without braces too. However, it can be time-consuming and difficult to manage. Therefore, it is acceptable for you to floss once a day, ideally before going to bed.

Nevertheless, some people floss after every meal. This is a pretty good habit, especially when you have braces. You need to ensure that no food sticks to your braces. To ensure this, flossing after every meal can be somewhat helpful.

Also, this is one of the best ways to keep your teeth clean and healthy!

Taking care of your gums with braces

Keeping your gums healthy is an essential part of your oral hygiene. Gum diseases are commonly found in people and can create severe issues when it comes to oral health.

Luckily, taking care of your gums is not tricky. It does not require you to use a new and different technique. All you have to do is brush your teeth with consistency. You should ensure you don’t miss a single spot while brushing your teeth.

You should also clean under your braces to take out any particles stuck there. Again, this might seem like a lengthy and time-consuming process. However, you will not have to worry about bleeding gums or other gum diseases if you follow this.

When should you visit your dentist?

Visiting your dentist after getting braces is integral. However, how many times to visit can vary from patient to patient. Usually, patients are asked to come to see the dentist after every three months.

When you first get your braces, the visit to the dentist will also be frequent. You should ask your dentist about your meeting plans before getting your braces. This will help you make out time for your dentist appointments!

Child’s care for braces

When a child gets braces, they have to get them changed frequently. Therefore, your child will have to go to the dentist more often. In some cases, additional bands and different hardware have to be put in as well. This is done to take care of some parts of the teeth by adding more pressure to them.

Furthermore, as the child grows, their braces have to change. Also, different hardware is used. Most importantly, parents have to choose between removable and permanent retainers for their children. Some refer to having removable retainers. However, some oppose this idea as removable retainers can easily be misplaced.

Again, you should have this talk with your dentist, and they will tell you what is better for your child.

Adult’s care for braces

The process of getting and wearing braces can be different for adults. To straighten their teeth, adults do not need bands or other hardware every time. Instead, some can get the perfect results by wearing invisible aligners.

Invisible aligners are usually worn during the night. They can, however, be worn during the day. Many adults prefer wearing invisible aligners as they don’t draw the attention of others. However, this process is not this simple.

If you wish to get invisible aligners, you have to talk to your dentist. In some cases, they don’t help. Thus, you have to do with traditional braces!

Conclusion

At the end of the day, it is not very difficult for you to take your teeth with braces. You have to be vigilant and should take care of your oral hygiene!